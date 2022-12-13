Read full article on original website
Related
NASA’s Orion splashes down after historic moon mission, paving way for future astronaut missions
Humans' next ride to the moon came zooming back down to Earth Sunday after completing a 1.4-million-mile journey around the moon and back.
Steamy science: Astronomers find 2 likely 'water world' exoplanets
A team of astronomy researchers in Montreal announced Thursday that two previously discovered exoplanets hundreds of light years away are likely primarily made of water.
What are the odds of a white Christmas?
Here's where to go if you want to wake up Christmas morning and see the picturesque snowy scene described in the classic Bing Crosby song.
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
Massive winter storm, expected blizzard will snarl Christmas week travel with heavy snow, rain, damaging winds
A massive winter storm is brewing for millions across the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast, packing dangerous threats of heavy snow, rain, damaging winds and plummeting temperatures that could snarl travel at the peak of the busy holiday season.
'I am in a tornado': Grapevine, Texas, resident gets stuck inside severe storm
Blake Foster drove into the path of a storm on Tuesday. Strong winds blew rain horizontally and slammed debris up against Foster’s vehicle.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Coast-to-coast storm to bring severe weather, snow this week
Start your day with the latest weather news – Tracking a cross-country storm, your odds of a white Christmas, Orion splashes down and wave clouds.
Coast-to-coast storm looms: Severe weather outbreak eyes South as blizzard could bury Plains, Midwest
A coast-to-coast storm looms in the week ahead, and the impacts are expected to be significant along its journey across the country. That includes the potential for a dangerous severe weather outbreak in the South and a significant winter storm in the northern Plains and Upper Midwest that could bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions.
'I was worried': Storm chaser captures massive Louisiana tornado with drone
FOUR FORKS, La. – From watching a tornado roll a truck back in March to capturing a massive tornado in Louisiana Tuesday evening, storm chaser Brian Emfinger is no stranger to capturing insane tornado videos.
'I'm super shooken up': New Orleans-area resident describes moments tornado hits town
For the second time this year, a tornado moved through Chalmette, Louisiana, destroying everything in its path.
3 killed in Louisiana as tornadoes tear across South
Three people were killed in Louisiana this week when a coast-to-coast storm system led to a severe weather outbreak in the South and produced several strong tornadoes.
Inside the New Orleans tornado: Dashcam video shows moments car is overtaken by storm
A dashcam captured the exact moments when Wednesday’s EF-2 tornado barreled through the Gretna neighborhood of New Orleans.
Watch a train bulldoze through feet of snow in California’s Donner Pass
The orange locomotive plows through the powder with ease in northern California, clearing a path for other trains making their way through the Sierra Mountains.
Tornado strikes New Orleans metro; damage surveys underway
About an hour after a violent tornado damaged a hospital and homes in New Iberia, Louisiana, the severe weather threat moved into the New Orleans metro area producing at least one confirmed tornado on the ground.
Magnitude-5.4 earthquake latest in a series of seismic events to shake Texas
Friday’s magnitude-5.4 was centered not far from Midland, Texas
Incredible videos show tornadoes carving deadly path of destruction across Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas
The South continues to be battered by a severe weather outbreak that spawned several tornadoes in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana on Tuesday, and incredible videos and photos show the storms carving a deadly path of destruction across the region.
Homecoming day: NASA's Orion spacecraft to complete historic moon mission with Pacific splashdown
When the Orion spacecraft splashes down in the Pacific Ocean on Sunday, it will mark the final milestone of the nearly 26-day Artemis 1 test flight and a big step toward returning humans to the moon.
Artemis I mission highlights: From mega moon rocket launch to Orion splashdown
Orion's triumphant return to Earth begins NASA's next chapter in the Artemis program to return astronauts to the moon in the next few years.
DJ and YouTube host among 8 chosen by billionaire for SpaceX moon trip
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa announced those would be flying with him on a trip around the moon.
Violent tornado damages hospital, homes in New Iberia, Louisiana
Area hospitals are treating several residents who were rescued but injured after a violent tornado roared through New Iberia, Louisiana.
Fox Weather
New York, NY
8K+
Followers
293
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.https://www.foxweather.com/
Comments / 0