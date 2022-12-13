ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Bodyguard Has Gone ‘Missing’ Before His Scheduled Testimony at Tory Lanez Trial

Megan Thee Stallion's former bodyguard has reportedly gone missing before his scheduled testimony at Tory Lanez's trial yesterday. Megan Thee Stallion's lawyer, Alex Spiro, has confirmed with XXL on Saturday (Dec. 17) that the Houston rapper's ex-bodyguard, Justin Edison, was expected to testify on Friday (Dec. 16) at trial but didn't show up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Power 93.7 WBLK

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Post First Photos of Their Baby Boy

Seven months after welcoming their first child into the world, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna shared the first photos and video of their newborn baby boy. On Saturday (Dec. 17), A$AP Rocky and Rihanna shared several photos of their baby boy via the gossip website Hollywood Unlocked. In one pic, the newborn is wearing a onesie while sucking on a pacifier and looking straight at the camera.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Blueface, Chrisean Rock’s Crazy in Love Show – How to Watch

Blueface and Chrisean Rock are back for another episode of their hit reality show Crazy in Love. On the show's debut episode, which premiered last Sunday (Dec. 10) on The Zeus Network, the fight between Blueface and Chrisean Rock's dad was shown in its entirety. If you recall, a video leaked of their altercation back in September.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Pusha T Covers XXL Magazine’s Winter 2022 Issue

Pusha T is claiming what he feels is rightfully his: the best rap of album of the year. As XXL magazine's winter issue cover star, Push opens up about creating his magnum opus, It's Almost Dry, a contender for Best Rap Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The celebrated lyricist wants to take home the big win to help elevate "articulate, lyric-driven, taste-level hip-hop." In his cover story interview, the 20-year rap veteran discusses everything, including the greatness in beats and rhymes on his album, the Grammys, marriage, fatherhood, his past beef with Drake, no longer speaking to Kanye West, plans for his next project and more.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Big Sean Sparks Jhene Aiko Marriage Rumors With New Ring

Big Sean may be officially off the market. The Detroit rhymer is sparking marriage rumors to his ladylove Jhené Aiko after flashing his new ring. On Friday (Dec. 16), Big Sean hopped on his Twitter account and posted his TikTok video of himself previewing his guest verse on Ab-Soul's song "Go Off," which appears on the California rhymer's just-released album, Herbert. In the clip, Sean Don is delivering his fiery bars for the camera during which he holds up his ring finger to show off his shiny new gold ring.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Nick Cannon Admits Biggest Guilt Is Not Spending Enough Time With His 11 Kids – Report

Nick Cannon recently admitted that he feels a lot of guilt that he is not spending enough time with each of his 11 kids. According to a report published by Page Six, Nick Cannon recently opened up about the current state of his family life during a recent episode of Paramount+'s The Checkup with Dr. David Angus that aired on Dec. 12. Cannon, who has become just as famous for his abundance of children with different mothers as he has for his storied career in entertainment, says that not being able to spend enough quality time with his offspring is a source of tremendous regret.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Ab-Soul, Lil Durk and Only The Family, Young Dolph and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

As the official onset of winter quickly approaches, the rap game comes through with another round of hot new releases to keep our ears warm. This week, a beloved California MC finally drops a new album after six long years, a popular Chicago spitter caps off a banner year with his whole crew in tow, a posthumous album from a beloved Memphis rhymer and more.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Video Leaks of Gunna Taking His Plea Deal – Watch

Video has surfaced of Gunna in court taking his plea deal. On Wednesday night (Dec. 14), hours after he was released from jail, video hit the internet that shows the Atlanta rapper confessing to knowledge of certain illegal activity as it pertains to YSL in court. In the video, Gunna is asked by a prosecutor to endorse multiple statements during the hearing.
ATLANTA, GA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy