Megan Thee Stallion Says Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine Is Embarrassed by Tory Lanez Trial
The Tory Lanez trial is taking its toll on Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. During her emotional testimony on Tuesday (Dec. 13), Megan Thee Stallion spoke about the affect the whole situation is having on her and her current partner. "I feel disgusted, I feel dirty, my own partner...
Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Bodyguard Has Gone ‘Missing’ Before His Scheduled Testimony at Tory Lanez Trial
Megan Thee Stallion's former bodyguard has reportedly gone missing before his scheduled testimony at Tory Lanez's trial yesterday. Megan Thee Stallion's lawyer, Alex Spiro, has confirmed with XXL on Saturday (Dec. 17) that the Houston rapper's ex-bodyguard, Justin Edison, was expected to testify on Friday (Dec. 16) at trial but didn't show up.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Friend Kelsey Harris Receives Immunity, Refuses to Answer Tory Lanez Question While Testifying
A plot twist has occurred in the Tory Lanez trial, as Megan Thee Stallion's ex-friend Kelsey Harris has refused to answer a question about Tory's actions the night of the shooting, despite reportedly being granted immunity by the prosecution. Harris also denied seeing Tory shoot Megan. On Wednesday (Dec. 14),...
Megan Thee Stallion’s Attorney Says Kelsey Harris Has Been Compromised as a Witness, Either By Threat or Bribe
Megan Thee Stallion’s attorney, Alex Spiro, believes Kelsey Nicole Harris may have been coerced to change her testimony in the trial in which Tory Lanez is accused of shooting Megan. According to a report by The Shade Room, published on Thursday (Dec. 15), Megan Thee Stallion's attorney, Alex Spiro,...
Yung Miami Tells The Game She’s Single After He Compliments Her Attitude Toward Diddy
Yung Miami has let the world know she is single after The Game complimented her on how well she is handling the Diddy situation. On Wednesday (Dec. 14), The Game hopped on Twitter in search of a woman that possessed the same loyal qualities as the City Girls rhymer. "Since...
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
Tyler Perry said he had one condition for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before agreeing to be their daughter's godfather
Tyler Perry said on Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "abused" by the royal institution.
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Post First Photos of Their Baby Boy
Seven months after welcoming their first child into the world, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna shared the first photos and video of their newborn baby boy. On Saturday (Dec. 17), A$AP Rocky and Rihanna shared several photos of their baby boy via the gossip website Hollywood Unlocked. In one pic, the newborn is wearing a onesie while sucking on a pacifier and looking straight at the camera.
Pusha T Proclaims to Have the Best Hip-Hop Album of the Year Plus Discusses Kanye West, Drake and More
Pusha T’s 20-year rap career has been a marathon run for the ages. From bricks to billboards, grams to the Grammys, he’s still grindin’ while carrying top-shelf street rap on his back. Interview C. Vernon Coleman II. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2022...
Blueface, Chrisean Rock’s Crazy in Love Show – How to Watch
Blueface and Chrisean Rock are back for another episode of their hit reality show Crazy in Love. On the show's debut episode, which premiered last Sunday (Dec. 10) on The Zeus Network, the fight between Blueface and Chrisean Rock's dad was shown in its entirety. If you recall, a video leaked of their altercation back in September.
Pusha T Covers XXL Magazine’s Winter 2022 Issue
Pusha T is claiming what he feels is rightfully his: the best rap of album of the year. As XXL magazine's winter issue cover star, Push opens up about creating his magnum opus, It's Almost Dry, a contender for Best Rap Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The celebrated lyricist wants to take home the big win to help elevate "articulate, lyric-driven, taste-level hip-hop." In his cover story interview, the 20-year rap veteran discusses everything, including the greatness in beats and rhymes on his album, the Grammys, marriage, fatherhood, his past beef with Drake, no longer speaking to Kanye West, plans for his next project and more.
Big Sean Sparks Jhene Aiko Marriage Rumors With New Ring
Big Sean may be officially off the market. The Detroit rhymer is sparking marriage rumors to his ladylove Jhené Aiko after flashing his new ring. On Friday (Dec. 16), Big Sean hopped on his Twitter account and posted his TikTok video of himself previewing his guest verse on Ab-Soul's song "Go Off," which appears on the California rhymer's just-released album, Herbert. In the clip, Sean Don is delivering his fiery bars for the camera during which he holds up his ring finger to show off his shiny new gold ring.
Drake, 6ix9ine and More Listed as Potential Witnesses in XXXTentacion Murder Trial – Report
The XXXTentacion murder trial is scheduled to begin next year and defense attorneys for one of the four men charged with the 2018 murder have presented a list of potential witnesses that include Drake, 6ix9ine, Joe Budden and more. According to a Miami Herald report, published last Thursday (Dec. 15),...
Freddie Gibbs Roasts Gunna After Video of Gunna Taking Plea Deal Surfaces
Freddie Gibbs is reacting to video leaking of Gunna taking his plea deal in the YSL RICO case, which ultimately freed the Atlanta rapper. On Wednesday night (Dec. 14), Freddie Gibbs hopped on Twitter to gloat after a newly surfaced video showed Gunna admitting to knowledge of illegal activity in connection to YSL during a court hearing for his plea deal.
Nick Cannon Admits Biggest Guilt Is Not Spending Enough Time With His 11 Kids – Report
Nick Cannon recently admitted that he feels a lot of guilt that he is not spending enough time with each of his 11 kids. According to a report published by Page Six, Nick Cannon recently opened up about the current state of his family life during a recent episode of Paramount+'s The Checkup with Dr. David Angus that aired on Dec. 12. Cannon, who has become just as famous for his abundance of children with different mothers as he has for his storied career in entertainment, says that not being able to spend enough quality time with his offspring is a source of tremendous regret.
Ab-Soul, Lil Durk and Only The Family, Young Dolph and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As the official onset of winter quickly approaches, the rap game comes through with another round of hot new releases to keep our ears warm. This week, a beloved California MC finally drops a new album after six long years, a popular Chicago spitter caps off a banner year with his whole crew in tow, a posthumous album from a beloved Memphis rhymer and more.
Video Leaks of Gunna Taking His Plea Deal – Watch
Video has surfaced of Gunna in court taking his plea deal. On Wednesday night (Dec. 14), hours after he was released from jail, video hit the internet that shows the Atlanta rapper confessing to knowledge of certain illegal activity as it pertains to YSL in court. In the video, Gunna is asked by a prosecutor to endorse multiple statements during the hearing.
