Read full article on original website
Related
Pusha T Proclaims to Have the Best Hip-Hop Album of the Year Plus Discusses Kanye West, Drake and More
Pusha T’s 20-year rap career has been a marathon run for the ages. From bricks to billboards, grams to the Grammys, he’s still grindin’ while carrying top-shelf street rap on his back. Interview C. Vernon Coleman II. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2022...
Pusha T Covers XXL Magazine’s Winter 2022 Issue
Pusha T is claiming what he feels is rightfully his: the best rap of album of the year. As XXL magazine's winter issue cover star, Push opens up about creating his magnum opus, It's Almost Dry, a contender for Best Rap Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The celebrated lyricist wants to take home the big win to help elevate "articulate, lyric-driven, taste-level hip-hop." In his cover story interview, the 20-year rap veteran discusses everything, including the greatness in beats and rhymes on his album, the Grammys, marriage, fatherhood, his past beef with Drake, no longer speaking to Kanye West, plans for his next project and more.
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Ab-Soul, Lil Durk and Only The Family, Young Dolph and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As the official onset of winter quickly approaches, the rap game comes through with another round of hot new releases to keep our ears warm. This week, a beloved California MC finally drops a new album after six long years, a popular Chicago spitter caps off a banner year with his whole crew in tow, a posthumous album from a beloved Memphis rhymer and more.
Pusha T Says He’s No Longer President of G.O.O.D. Music, Distances Himself From Kanye West
Pusha T is no longer affiliated with Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music label in any way. Today (Dec. 19), Push revealed in an exclusive cover story interview with XXL that not only is he no longer president of Ye's record company, but he's not associated with the label at all. The...
New Version of Kanye West’s Controversial ‘DJ Khaled’s Son’ Song Surfaces
A new version of a controversial Kanye West track titled "DJ Khaled's Son" recently surfaced. Snippets and different versions of this track have been leaking since 2018, but this appears to be the first time the song has surfaced in full and with a new beat. The song sees Ye seemingly defiantly using various slurs. The track has a demo feel to it, with Ye's lines being indecipherable at times.
Blueface, Chrisean Rock’s Crazy in Love Show – How to Watch
Blueface and Chrisean Rock are back for another episode of their hit reality show Crazy in Love. On the show's debut episode, which premiered last Sunday (Dec. 10) on The Zeus Network, the fight between Blueface and Chrisean Rock's dad was shown in its entirety. If you recall, a video leaked of their altercation back in September.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Bodyguard Has Gone ‘Missing’ Before His Scheduled Testimony at Tory Lanez Trial
Megan Thee Stallion's former bodyguard has reportedly gone missing before his scheduled testimony at Tory Lanez's trial yesterday. Megan Thee Stallion's lawyer, Alex Spiro, has confirmed with XXL on Saturday (Dec. 17) that the Houston rapper's ex-bodyguard, Justin Edison, was expected to testify on Friday (Dec. 16) at trial but didn't show up.
Freddie Gibbs Roasts Gunna After Video of Gunna Taking Plea Deal Surfaces
Freddie Gibbs is reacting to video leaking of Gunna taking his plea deal in the YSL RICO case, which ultimately freed the Atlanta rapper. On Wednesday night (Dec. 14), Freddie Gibbs hopped on Twitter to gloat after a newly surfaced video showed Gunna admitting to knowledge of illegal activity in connection to YSL during a court hearing for his plea deal.
Very Vinyl Holiday: Win a Copy of Your Favorite Record
What's better than spending the holidays with the ones you love?. Spending the holidays listening to your favorite tunes!. We want to hook you up with a copy of your fave on vinyl. You could spin it to your heart's desire in 2023--or, if you're feeling especially generous, gift it to your bestie.
Bow Wow Shuts Down Jermaine Dupri’s Claims That He Created 106 & Park
Bow Wow is shutting down Jermaine Dupri's claim that he created BET's once-popular video show 106 & Park. On The GAUDS Show, a podcast hosted by Ray Daniels, which aired last Tuesday (Dec. 13), Jermaine Dupri claimed that he created 106 & Park just for Bow Wow because there wasn't a video show like MTV's TRL that played Black music.
Megan Thee Stallion Says Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine Is Embarrassed by Tory Lanez Trial
The Tory Lanez trial is taking its toll on Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. During her emotional testimony on Tuesday (Dec. 13), Megan Thee Stallion spoke about the affect the whole situation is having on her and her current partner. "I feel disgusted, I feel dirty, my own partner...
Boosie BadAzz Calls Gunna a Rat
Boosie BadAzz is calling Gunna a rat after video of the Atlanta rapper making his plea deal in the YSL RICO case surfaced. On Thursday (Dec. 15), the ever-opinionated Boosie hopped on Twitter to share his thoughts on the update in Gunna's case. "Rat," Boosie prefaced the post with multiple...
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Post First Photos of Their Baby Boy
Seven months after welcoming their first child into the world, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna shared the first photos and video of their newborn baby boy. On Saturday (Dec. 17), A$AP Rocky and Rihanna shared several photos of their baby boy via the gossip website Hollywood Unlocked. In one pic, the newborn is wearing a onesie while sucking on a pacifier and looking straight at the camera.
Birdman Says He’s Changing His Name Next Year
Birdman is undergoing another name change next year, only this time he will be altering his government name. On Thursday (Dec. 15), the Cash Money cofounder shared a video on social media explaining his decision. "2023, I’m changing my name," Birdman said in the video. "I was born Brian Brooks....
Druski Admits His Fear of YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Druski is famous for poking fun at people on social media. However, the comedian has admitted that after he poked fun at YoungBoy Never Broke Again, he's now fearful of the Louisiana rapper. During his interview with The Pivot Podcast, which aired Tuesday (Dec. 13), Druski disclosed to host Fred...
Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Friend Kelsey Harris Receives Immunity, Refuses to Answer Tory Lanez Question While Testifying
A plot twist has occurred in the Tory Lanez trial, as Megan Thee Stallion's ex-friend Kelsey Harris has refused to answer a question about Tory's actions the night of the shooting, despite reportedly being granted immunity by the prosecution. Harris also denied seeing Tory shoot Megan. On Wednesday (Dec. 14),...
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0