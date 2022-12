Live Stream: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. Television: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. The University of Akron women's basketball team travels to DeLand, Fla., to compete at the Hatter Classic this Sunday and Monday, Dec. 18-19. The Zips open competition battling Stetson on Sunday, Dec. 18. The 11 a.m. tilt with the Hatters will be broadcast on ESPN+ as well as WHLO 640 AM with Bill Morgan calling the action.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO