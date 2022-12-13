ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Amy Christie

Dad on teen son: "His girlfriend stayed over and hasn't left in 2 months"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Parenting teens is filled with challenges, and navigating relationships is one of the most significant hurdles for parents. Whether it's about telling them to wait on dating or allowing them to go out with someone, there will always be difficult conversations, side looks, or annoying moments.
The Last Cottage on Pinewood Lane

THE LAST COTTAGE ON PINEWOOD LANE by Melissa McClone. She’s his Christmas miracle. Now all he has to do is convince her of that…. Figure skater Tasha Ramson used to love the holidays. But with her career on the skids, she needs a break from the festive season—and Berry Lake is the perfect place to take it. Organizing a Christmas fundraiser was not on her agenda. Neither was falling for the small town’s handsome lawyer. But…she did…
First Line Friday (week 320): The Holiday Hunt

Happy Friday & welcome to the First Line Friday link-up! It’s time to grab the book nearest to you and leave a comment with the first line. Today, I’m featuring the first line of The Holiday Hunt, a light-hearted holiday romance by one of my faves, T.I. Lowe! I love her books and her writing style so much – if you haven’t read anything by her yet, you are really missing out.

