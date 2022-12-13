Read full article on original website
Bicyclist killed in Valley Center hit-and-run identified by family members
VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — Authorities are looking for the driver accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist in North County near Valley Center Road. The family of Mario Lucero described the 71-year-old as very loving and kind. They said he was a fantastic grandfather and are still wrapping their...
Valley Roadrunner
CHP searches for vehicle that killed cyclist on Cole Grade
CHP SEEKS ASSISTANCE IN LOOKING FOR A VEHICLE INVOLVED IN FATAL CRASH. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is asking for the public’s help in locating an unknown Ford Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), possibly a Ford Expedition, or F Series pickup truck that was involved in a fatal hit and run collision.
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision with Van Pulling Out of Driveway
A San Diego motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a van driver in an unincorporated area near Escondido, authorities said Sunday. At 2:16 p.m. Saturday, the male victim, 26, was riding a black Honda CBR motorcycle northbound on Mary Lane, off Orangewood Drive, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Hunter Gerber.
northcountydailystar.com
Kingdom Kutz Now Open in Downtown Historic Vista
There’s a new barber shop in Vista, but it’s not like any other barber shop you have ever seen before. This was owner Donnell Hilliard’s purpose when he made a big step to open his own barbershop after spending years and years working in other barbershops owned by other people. The result of his perseverance is is Kingdom Kutz, located at 101 S. Indiana Ave in Downtown Historic Vista. The barbershop has been opened since November 1st.
Early-Morning House Fire in Oceanside Displaces Six, Causes $700,000 Damage
A house fire Friday in Oceanside displaced six people, one cat, destroyed two cars and caused an estimated $700,000 in damage. Units responded to a two-story, single-family home at 401 Lupine Way just before 2 a.m., according to the Oceanside Fire Department. The fast-moving fire started in the garage and...
onscene.tv
Fire Destroys Several Businesses in 3rd Alarm Fire | San Diego
12.14.22 | 4:05 am | San Diego – Firefighters received several reports of a dumpster or structure on fire. When firefighters arrived, there was a trash dumpster on fire and producing a lot of smoke. The fire extended to the attic & rapidly spread through the strip mall. After...
At Least 2 Motorists Killed in Separate North County Collisions
Two crashes in North County Saturday led to the deaths of at least two people, authorities said. One, at 6 p.m. in Valley Center, involved a hit and run. The San Diego County Medical Examiner arrived at the scene, 29241 Cole Grade Road, north of Valley Center Road, at 6:24 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.
NBC San Diego
Person Hospitalized After Being Shot in Chula Vista Walmart
A Chula Vista police officer was involved in a shooting at a Walmart at 1150 Broadway in Chula Vista Sunday night, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. One person was shot and transported to the hospital, according to police. The situation started from a report of a man attacking...
2 wounded in Mountain View shooting
Two 19-year-olds were wounded Friday after being shot in Mountain View, according to San Diego Police Department.
Hit-and-run driver leaves bicyclist lying dead on Valley Center road
VALLEY CENTER, Calif — A person riding a bike was hit by a car and left dead on a Valley Center roadway Saturday night. California Highway Patrol responded to the 9000 block of Cole Grade Road, just north of Valley Center Road, around 6 p.m. following reports of a crash, CHP reports indicated.
CHP: Driver arrested, passenger killed in I-15 crash in Escondido
A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter after her passenger was killed in a crash on Interstate 15.
eastcountymagazine.org
SHERIFF SEEKS ARMED AND DANGEROUS SUSPECT WHO ESCAPED AMID SWAT TEAM OPERATION IN SPRING VALLEY
December 18, 2022 (Spring Valley) – The San Diego Sheriff’s department seeks public help to find Mario Sandoval, 32, who aimed a handgun at his wife and threatened to kill her. Deputies from the Rancho San Diego station responded to a call reporting domestic violence shortly before 4...
Transient Sees Driver with a Flat, Tries to Help, Gets Arrested
San Diego police arrested a man Sunday after he tried to help a stranded motorist in an unusual way – by “borrowing” a piece of heavy equipment. A driver with a flat tire was sitting in the Grocery Outlet parking lot in the East Village, according to OnScene.TV, when a transient allegedly went to a construction site, climbed into an excavator and drove it across the street to the store.
Person killed in two-vehicle, fiery crash on freeway in El Cajon
A person was killed Sunday in a crash involving at least two vehicles on the Kumeyaay (8) Highway in El Cajon, authorities said.
Pilot program clears tons of trash from homeless encampments; a move to clean up San Diego
SAN DIEGO — It's no secret San Diego has a huge homeless problem. But have you ever wondered what happens to all the trash that piles up around encampments?. In October, the city started the 'Enhanced Hotspot Program' to take care of it. Seven days a week, crews scour...
Teen found injured in motel room prompts attempted homicide investigation
An attempted homicide investigation is underway after a teen was found injured in an East County motel room, police said.
San Diego Channel
At least 1 killed in Escondido crash between motorcycle and van
ESCONDIDO (CNS) - At least one person died Saturday in a crash between a van and a motorcycle in the Escondido area. The crash was reported at 2:17 p.m. at Orangewood Drive and Mary Lane, about a couple of miles west of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.
northcountydailystar.com
December Youth Enrichment Services Meeting Hears from a Variety of Local and County Assistance Agencies
The December meeting of the Youth Enrichment Services organization heard from representatives of the Office of Equitable Communities representing the Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities and then took part in a Campus Community Resource Fair. The meeting took place in the Carlsbad Community and Senior Center. Sarah Garlejo,...
Court TV
CA v. Jade Janks: Racy Photos Murder Trial
VISTA, Calif. (Court TV) — Closing arguments are expected to begin Monday, December 19 in the murder trial of California interior designer Jade Janks, who’s accused of killing her former stepfather, Thomas Merriman. Court TV will bring you live, continuing coverage of the case in which prosecutors contend...
Car veers off SR-94, crashes outside of ABC 10News station
A car veered off state Route 94 Friday morning and crashed in front of a driveway outside of the ABC 10News station in San Diego’s Webster neighborhood.
