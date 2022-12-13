ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Valley Roadrunner

CHP searches for vehicle that killed cyclist on Cole Grade

CHP SEEKS ASSISTANCE IN LOOKING FOR A VEHICLE INVOLVED IN FATAL CRASH. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is asking for the public’s help in locating an unknown Ford Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), possibly a Ford Expedition, or F Series pickup truck that was involved in a fatal hit and run collision.
VALLEY CENTER, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Kingdom Kutz Now Open in Downtown Historic Vista

There’s a new barber shop in Vista, but it’s not like any other barber shop you have ever seen before. This was owner Donnell Hilliard’s purpose when he made a big step to open his own barbershop after spending years and years working in other barbershops owned by other people. The result of his perseverance is is Kingdom Kutz, located at 101 S. Indiana Ave in Downtown Historic Vista. The barbershop has been opened since November 1st.
VISTA, CA
onscene.tv

Fire Destroys Several Businesses in 3rd Alarm Fire | San Diego

12.14.22 | 4:05 am | San Diego – Firefighters received several reports of a dumpster or structure on fire. When firefighters arrived, there was a trash dumpster on fire and producing a lot of smoke. The fire extended to the attic & rapidly spread through the strip mall. After...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Person Hospitalized After Being Shot in Chula Vista Walmart

A Chula Vista police officer was involved in a shooting at a Walmart at 1150 Broadway in Chula Vista Sunday night, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. One person was shot and transported to the hospital, according to police. The situation started from a report of a man attacking...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Transient Sees Driver with a Flat, Tries to Help, Gets Arrested

San Diego police arrested a man Sunday after he tried to help a stranded motorist in an unusual way – by “borrowing” a piece of heavy equipment. A driver with a flat tire was sitting in the Grocery Outlet parking lot in the East Village, according to OnScene.TV, when a transient allegedly went to a construction site, climbed into an excavator and drove it across the street to the store.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

At least 1 killed in Escondido crash between motorcycle and van

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - At least one person died Saturday in a crash between a van and a motorcycle in the Escondido area. The crash was reported at 2:17 p.m. at Orangewood Drive and Mary Lane, about a couple of miles west of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.
ESCONDIDO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

December Youth Enrichment Services Meeting Hears from a Variety of Local and County Assistance Agencies

The December meeting of the Youth Enrichment Services organization heard from representatives of the Office of Equitable Communities representing the Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities and then took part in a Campus Community Resource Fair. The meeting took place in the Carlsbad Community and Senior Center. Sarah Garlejo,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Court TV

CA v. Jade Janks: Racy Photos Murder Trial

VISTA, Calif. (Court TV) — Closing arguments are expected to begin Monday, December 19 in the murder trial of California interior designer Jade Janks, who’s accused of killing her former stepfather, Thomas Merriman. Court TV will bring you live, continuing coverage of the case in which prosecutors contend...
SOLANA BEACH, CA

