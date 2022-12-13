ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Michael Taylor
5d ago

All 7 of those stores are all big corporations. That’s the last thing we need if we don’t want to wind up like the rest of the big city liberal he’ll holes that are crushing small businesses. We need more locally owned businesses period! We would also be keeping the money in the community.

BigCountryHomepage

Airstrip Attack returns to the Big Country next year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Airstrip Attack, a street car race that takes place on airport runways, will return to the Big Country next October. Don Green, Abilene Transportation Director, said Airstrip Attack loves the Abilene Regional Airport runway, as it is very wide and long, making it a great place to host this event. […]
ABILENE, TX
MySanAntonio

Eastland Oil Co. celebrates 100 years

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Members of the Donnelly family and their Eastland Oil Co. have ridden the economic roller coaster of oil booms and busts, with the Great Depression and the COVID-19 pandemic thrown in for good measure. And now they get to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its incorporation.
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: Pedestrian struck near Abilene High School

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Mockingbird Lane and North 6th Street. Around 4:45 this evening, a pedestrian was stuck while in the crosswalk on Mockingbird Lane and did not sustain any fatal injuries. The Abilene Police Department were not able to make a comment on […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.  Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:  Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477. CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Christmas decorations, packages reported stolen from homes in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3200 block of Vogel Avenue – Deadly ConductA victim reported an unknown suspect pointed […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Hidden Gems: Abilene couple comes out of retirement with Bear’s Bake Shop, uses business to help grieve after losing son

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Bear’s Bake Shop is a gem that is truly hidden, because you will not find it in a typical brick and mortar location. The owners make homemade goodies, and what better place to do that than from your own home? The smell of your grandparent’s homemade baking is almost everyone’s favorite, […]
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

How Abilene’s NCCIL First Began Then Became the Storybook Capitol

I am a huge fan of the National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) here in Abilene. As I was growing up I learned very quickly that if I was going to do good in school I had to learn how to be a better reader. My second-grade teacher was instrumental in helping me find the kinds of books that kept my interest and improved my reading skills.
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

MIX 92-5

Abilene, TX
ABOUT

Mix 92.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix925abilene.com

