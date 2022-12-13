Read full article on original website
Michael Taylor
5d ago
All 7 of those stores are all big corporations. That’s the last thing we need if we don’t want to wind up like the rest of the big city liberal he’ll holes that are crushing small businesses. We need more locally owned businesses period! We would also be keeping the money in the community.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Graduate Spotlight: Karson GopffarthHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Former Texas teacher leaves record donation for universityAsh JurbergAbilene, TX
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Happy Thanksgiving from HSU!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
Did You Know These 15 Fantastic Restaurants Are in Downtown Abilene
The argument begins with a simple question, it is "what do you want to eat?" Why is it that every time we decide to go out to eat, it goes from a simple question to a small heated argument on where to go eat? Today, I have an answer and at the same time, you'll be supporting local businesses in Abilene.
Airstrip Attack returns to the Big Country next year
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Airstrip Attack, a street car race that takes place on airport runways, will return to the Big Country next October. Don Green, Abilene Transportation Director, said Airstrip Attack loves the Abilene Regional Airport runway, as it is very wide and long, making it a great place to host this event. […]
Do Your Last Minute Christmas Shopping At These 17 Downtown Abilene Stores
The clock is ticking and time is running out. These are the final days to get that last-minute Christmas shopping done. If you're anything like me, you want to find that absolute perfect gift, and there are plenty of options to do so nowadays. Sure, you could go online and...
Midland Earthquake Felt in the Big Country Becomes Fourth Largest in Texas History
Abilene residents went into the weekend a little shaky as an earthquake rocked the Big Country on Friday, December 16th. The 5.4 earthquake was named the fourth largest in Texas history according to the United States Geological Survey's website. Because of Dyess Air Force Base, many Abilene residents thought maybe...
DCOA helps unnamed business, could offer 171 job openings in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA) is in the works of helping an existing business to expand, but have not released the name of the company yet. The DCOA are in the process of contract negotiations with this company. Once the plan is brought to approval by Abilene City Council, it […]
Commercial fire in Abilene causes an estimated $40,000 in damages
ABILENE, Texas — A fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damages to a commercial place of assembly early Sunday morning, according to the Abilene Fire Department. At approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, FD crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 2000 block of Forrest Avenue. The first crew...
15 Interesting Things I Bet You Didn’t Know About Christmas
As I was out and about over the weekend, Abilene certainly had a hustle and bustle to it. Everyone is making last-minute preparations for Christmas. The meals and activities are being planned, and it's shaping up to be a great time. But, how much about the holiday do you really know?
HEADS UP: Abilene police not affiliated with letter asking for donations
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department has released a statement that said it is not affiliated with an organization that has sent letters to citizens. APD found these letters came from a group called the ‘National Police Association Inc.’ which is a non-profit based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has an office in Stafford […]
BREAKING: Earthquake near Midland is sensed throughout the Big Country
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At 5:35 p.m. this evening, an earthquake occurred northwest of Midland. UPDATE – According to United States Geological Survey, this earthquake has now been named the fourth strongest earthquake in Texas History It occurred 20.4 km (12.6 miles) northwest of Midland, 50.8 km (31.5 miles) northeast of West Odessa and […]
MySanAntonio
Eastland Oil Co. celebrates 100 years
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Members of the Donnelly family and their Eastland Oil Co. have ridden the economic roller coaster of oil booms and busts, with the Great Depression and the COVID-19 pandemic thrown in for good measure. And now they get to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its incorporation.
Noticing more trash in Abilene? Abilene’s Solid Waste Services explains why
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Some Abilenians have noticed a lot of trash throughout the Key City, and reached out to KTAB/KRBC or post about this topic on their social media. One Facebook post about it gained a lot of attention, with many people agreeing that the trash problem has gotten out of hand. KTAB/KRBC reached out […]
This Christmas Give the Gift of Meats From Right Here In Abilene
Have you decided what you're doing for Christmas dinner this year? Well, If you're like me I'm already trying to pick what I'll be serving (mainly the meats) to my family and our guests that come to the little church on the hill where I'll be serving Christmas dinner. I...
BREAKING: Pedestrian struck near Abilene High School
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Mockingbird Lane and North 6th Street. Around 4:45 this evening, a pedestrian was stuck while in the crosswalk on Mockingbird Lane and did not sustain any fatal injuries. The Abilene Police Department were not able to make a comment on […]
Vehicle hits pedestrian, plows through home in south Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that plowed through a home in south Abilene Friday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Willis Street and College Street around 1:30 p.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the pedestrian was crossing over College Street when a car that […]
$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene. Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses: Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477. CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to […]
10 Awesome Gift Ideas that Scream Abilene and Support Area Businesses
Since the beginning of the pandemic adding to the recession and inflation going on, I thought, that this holiday season I would make it a point to shop at local Abilene stores first. When it comes to finding out great ideas of where to go I checked with my wife and daughters, and boy did they give me some great leads.
City of Abilene Taking Bids for Huge Development Plan at Lake Fort Phantom
The City of Abilene is currently taking bids for a potentially huge plan that would affect the face of Fort Phantom Lake. Dubbed the Lake Fort Phantom Recreational Development and Parks Master Plan, it includes improvements to the lake and new boat docks, a camping area, a fishing pier, a restaurant, and more.
Crime Reports: Christmas decorations, packages reported stolen from homes in Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3200 block of Vogel Avenue – Deadly ConductA victim reported an unknown suspect pointed […]
Hidden Gems: Abilene couple comes out of retirement with Bear’s Bake Shop, uses business to help grieve after losing son
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Bear’s Bake Shop is a gem that is truly hidden, because you will not find it in a typical brick and mortar location. The owners make homemade goodies, and what better place to do that than from your own home? The smell of your grandparent’s homemade baking is almost everyone’s favorite, […]
How Abilene’s NCCIL First Began Then Became the Storybook Capitol
I am a huge fan of the National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) here in Abilene. As I was growing up I learned very quickly that if I was going to do good in school I had to learn how to be a better reader. My second-grade teacher was instrumental in helping me find the kinds of books that kept my interest and improved my reading skills.
MIX 92-5
Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 92.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mix925abilene.com
Comments / 2