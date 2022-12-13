SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Red Cross has a number of blood drives scheduled across the state. However, one in Potsdam had to be cancelled on Friday because of the storm. There are a handful of drives in the Syracuse area happening Friday and Saturday that are still on as scheduled but the snowy, slushy, slick roads can make it hard for volunteers and donors to get to their sites.

