Champions Birthdays: December 17, 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The NewsChannel 9 team is wishing our Saturday, December 17, 2022 Champions a very happy birthday!. If you’d like to be on the Champions billboard, email your picture to champions@localsyr.com at least two weeks before your birthday.
Bridge Street Host Chat December 19, 2022

(WSYR-TV) — Erik and Tim start off the week leading up to Christmas. This past weekend was a busy one for Erik’s family. His middle child celebrated her 2nd birthday and his oldest had a holiday recital. Tim and Erik also discuss the beginning of Hanukkah with showing...
Lake snow heads for Syracuse by the evening commute

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Lake effect snow is on the move southbound out of the Tug Hill and heading for Syracuse just in time for evening rush. Heavy band of lake effect snow dumped a lot of snow off of Lake Ontario in Northern Oswego, Southern Lewis, and Northern Oneida counties. Some spots in Lewis and Jefferson counties had more than 2 feet of snow!
Woman stabbed in hand in Syracuse this morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15. At around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Eastwood Homes Apartments in Syracuse. When Officers arrived at the apartment located at 381 Fobes Avenue in Syracuse, they […]
Red Cross concerned, weather conditions can impact blood donations

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Red Cross has a number of blood drives scheduled across the state. However, one in Potsdam had to be cancelled on Friday because of the storm. There are a handful of drives in the Syracuse area happening Friday and Saturday that are still on as scheduled but the snowy, slushy, slick roads can make it hard for volunteers and donors to get to their sites.
Update on Cortland man accused of shooting woman

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting that happened in the 109 Main Street, Cortland on Friday, December 16, around 1:06 p.m., according to the Cortland Police Department. At the time of the shooting, a 30-year old woman who also lives on 109 Main Street called 911 […]
On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 15

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Central New York appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. Mail theft in Manlius The Manlius Police is putting NewsChannel 9 ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspect who was involved in mail theft in Manlius. […]
Police Search For NY Woman Who Has Been Missing For Days

Police are searching for a missing 59-year-old woman from New York who hasn't been seen in days. Susan Mills, a resident of Elbridge, a village located about 20 miles from Syracuse in Onondaga County, was last seen leaving her home on Halfway Road at about noon on Monday, Dec. 12, New York State Police reported on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Utica man faces life in prison & $1M fine for Cocaine conviction

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – On December 15th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a Utica man has pled guilty to possession of cocaine & a weapon. On Thursday, 35-year-old Edgar Tejada of Utica, NY, pled guilty to possession with the intent to...
House engulfed in flames in Ontario County

Hopewell, N.Y — No one was hurt Thursday night as fire engulfed a home in Ontario County. Crews responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to a house on Algerine Street in Hopewell. They said the fire appeared to have started on the first floor of the building before engulfing the home.
