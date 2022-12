Former Phoenix Pinnacle wide receiver Dorian Singer, who starred at Arizona last season, announced Monday that he has committed to play football at USC. Singer, 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, a sophomore, is the brother of Scottsdale Saguaro quarterback and 2022 Ed Doherty Award recipient Devon Dampier. He moved to Phoenix before his senior year and played his senior season at Pinnacle when Dampier was a sophomore.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO