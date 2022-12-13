Read full article on original website
Chris Masters Teases Possible Royal Rumble Appearance
In a post on Twitter, Chris Masters teased a possible appearance in the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble match next month. He posted a clip of himself at a ‘Ring of Pakistan’ event over the weekend, noting it was his final match of 2022. The clip notably had him come out as The Masterpiece, complete with his WWE theme song and clips.
ROH Women’s Title Match and More Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced six matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation, including a ROH Women’s title match. The lineup includes:. * ROH Women’s Championship: Athena (c) vs. Vertvixen. * Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. The WorkHorsemen. * Emi Sakura & The Bunny vs. Lady Bird...
Update On Kenny Omega’s Contract Status in AEW
It was previously reported that Kenny Omega’s contract with AEW will be up at the end of January, as he initially signed a four-year deal in 2019. However, the company is currently advertising him for their debut in Winnipeg, which happens on March 14. According to Dave Meltzer of...
Backstage Update on Talent Previously Rumored for WWE Royal Rumble
– As previously reported, it was reported by Dave Meltzer in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter earlier this week that STARDOM wrestler KAIRI (aka former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane) was rumored to be a part of the women’s Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 next month. According to an update by Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated, “As of today, there is nothing to the idea of KAIRI wrestling in the Royal Rumble.”
NXT Live Event Full Results 12.17.2022: Breakker & Crews Take On D’Angelo & Lorenzo, & More
NXT hosted a live event on December 17 in Tampa, FL. You can see the complete results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) and some highlights below. *Kiana James & Elektra Lopez defeated Fallon Henley & Valentina Feroz. *Charlie Dempsey defeated Oro Mensah. *Roxanne Perez & Wendy Choo defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin...
Battleground CW: A Tribute To The Extreme Results 12.17.18: RVD Beats Rhino in Headliner
– Battleground Championship Wrestling held its A Tribute to the Extreme event last night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. As noted, Rob Van Dam was inducted into the 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame as well during the festivities. Many ECW Originals and alumni were in action during...
Mike Bennett Praises AEW’s Commitment To Its Workers
– In a post on Twitter, Mike Bennett praised AEW for its commitment to its wrestlers and their families. He didn’t elaborate on what prompted the tweet. He later noted that he had the weekend off to attend his daughter’s dance recital. When a fan tried to mock him appearing on AEW Dark, he noted that he didn’t mind it.
NJPW STRONG Episode 91 Available Now
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has made STRONG episode 91 available on their official YouTube channel. The VOD is entitled as:. You can see the complete event broadcast below.
WWE NXT House Show Results 12.16.22: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event Headlines
– WWE NXT was back for a live house show last night at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam :. * Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) beat Dani Palmer & Kayden Carter. * Dijak beat Hank Walker. *...
NJPW STRONG Detonation Full Results 12.17.2022: Openweight Tag Team Championship & More
The most recent episode of NJPW STRONG was broadcast by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on December 17. Bouts had been taped on November 20 in Los Angeles, CA. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and a few highlights below. *KENTA defeated Bad Dude Tito. *Bateman defeated Jakob Austin Young.
Cody Rhodes’ Agent Starts New Talent Agency
Cody Rhodes’ agent is starting a new talent agency after he exited his previous one following allegations of misconduct. As was reported back in October, Brian Wittenstein was exited Hyperion Talent Agency after a client of his allegedly contacted the agency’s leadership and made a complaint about inappropriate behavior that made them uncomfortable. Wittenstein announced in a press release on Friday that he is forming Prototype Talent Agency has several of his existing clients following him including Rhodes, Billy Gunn, Italia Ricci, and more.
411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction: Is HHH a Better Booker than Vince McMahon?
Welcome back to the 411mania Wrestling Fact or Fiction. I’m your host Jake Chambers. It has been a while, but I’m sure you’re all familiar with the format of this column – a statement is made on a pro-wrestling issue and a writer explains why this is true or false. Today, that writer will be me!
Bobby Fish Compares His Time in WWE and AEW, Where He Fit Best
Bobby Fish was part of both the WWE and AEW rosters, and he recently talked about where he thinks he fit best. Fish was a guest on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast and talked about his time in both companies, where he had runs alongside Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly. You can check out the highlights below:
Updated Betting Odds For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 kicks off the year for the promotion, and the latest betting odds are now available. You can see odds below for the matches, courtesy of BetOnline:. Kazuchika Okada: -400 (1/4) Jay White: +250 (5/2) IWGP Women’s Championship Match:. Kairi: -1000 (1/10) Tam Nakano: +500 (5/1)
Chris Jericho Shoots Down Report Of How Much He Made in NJPW
Chris Jericho took to social media to throw some cold water on a report about how much money he made in NJPW. Jericho worked several matches with NJPW between 2018 and 2020, and he posted to Twitter to deny a report that he made $100,000 for each match he worked there. The report came in reference to Sasha Banks appearing at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she is reportedly set to make more than Jericho did during his time with NJPW.
LA Knight On His Time In NXT, Feud With Cameron Grimes Over Million Dollar Title
LA Knight had a memorable run in NXT before he made his way to the main roster, and he recently talked about his time there and more. Knight touched on his time on the brand and his feud with Cameron Grimes during his conversation with USA Network, and you can see some highlights below:
Various News: Lineup for Tonight’s House of Glory Revelations, Low Ki Faces KENTA, This Week’s NWA Powerrr
– House of Glory has announced the following lineup for tonight’s Revelations event in Queens, New York:. * HOG Heavyweight Championship: Fatu (C) vs. Nick Aldis. * HOG Tag Team Championship: 2 out of 3 Falls (2nd & 3rd Fall will be NO DQ!) * The Briscoes ( Jay...
Various News: Willow Nightingale Appears On Hey! (EW), NJPW Releases KENTA vs. Bad Dude Tito Match
– Willow Nightingale was the guest on the latest episode of Hey! (EW). You can see the episode of the RJ City-hosted show, which released on Sunday, below:. – NJPW has released the KENTA vs Bad Dude Tito match from the latest NJPW Strong on YouTube:
WWE Holiday Tour Results 12.18.22: Austin Theory Defends US Title, More
WWE held a holiday tour live event on Sunday night, with Austin Theory defending his United States Championship and more. You can see the results below from the Rochester, Minnesota show, per Fightful:. * Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Candice LeRae def. Damage Control. * Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows &...
Dan the Dad on Being Labeled as an Unsafe Worker
– During a recent interview with Fightful recently spoke to Dan the Dad on being called an “unsafe worker” by fans. Below are some highlights:. Dan the Dad on checking on Toa Liona after ROH Final Batte: “It’s my first incident being accused of being an unsafe worker, but I think Toa is okay. I did reach out to him to make sure to apologize for working stiff on Dark. I think he’s alright, he won the Six-Man Tag Team Championships, so he’s having a better week. He got his comeuppance on me if you saw the whole match, you saw he squished me in the corner. He’s okay, he’s a good guy.”
