Stokes County, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Scams the BBB says you need to look out for this December

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This time of year, you're spending money on holiday gifts and travel. You don't want to be losing money to scams. That's why Lechelle Yates with the Better Business Bureau shared scams to look out for this December. Compromised account scam. Chances are you've gotten those...
GREENSBORO, NC
WDBJ7.com

Social Services warns of EBT scam

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some of you have been telling us of a scary scenario that goes like this:. You go to the store for groceries, try to run your EBT card and the cashier tells you there are insufficient funds; not because you miscalculated, but because you were stolen from.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WXII 12

Vandals destroy holiday decorations in Winston-Salem neighborhood

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some local Grinches have been trying to take the Christmas spirit away from one Winston-Salem neighborhood. They've been caught on camera destroying yard decorations and even tearing down and beating mailboxes. Ring camera footage shows them in the Kingstree Neighborhood tearing apart a mailbox and smashing...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Queen City News

Puppies found near Asheboro dumpster recovering in foster home

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two puppies are on the mend after they were found near a Randolph County dumpster. According to incident reports filed by Asheboro Police Department, an animal control officer was called on Wednesday about two puppies that had been found behind the dumpster of the Mattress Firm on East Dixie Drive in […]
ASHEBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry in winter

Unlike today’s skates that are sized boots with the blade permanently attached ice skaters from earlier times used adjustable blades that fit nearly any shoe or boot. They were secured with clamps and leather straps. These are part of the museum’s collection. Six people are shown ice skating,...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Old Jail In Downtown Greensboro About To Go Ka-Boom!

For centuries people have been singing about London Bridge coming down – however, there are likely to be no songs written about the old county building that’s set to come down in early 2023: the Old Guilford County Jail in downtown Greensboro. When the giant, shiny new Guilford...
GREENSBORO, NC
The Planking Traveler

Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24

Mercy Hill Church is our church home and we're excited to attend their second year of this free event! They have 4 locations throughout the Triad, including High Point, McLeansville, Regional (near the airport) and Clifton Road. They also have a service in Spanish at their Clifton Road campus, Sundays at 10:45 am. We have been incredibly blessed by their ministry over the past year since we started attending. We especially like their emphasis on foster care and adoption, and how the church has specific iniatives to support families that foster and/or adopt, or are just interested in exploring these options. You can watch their services online, and they also offer Thursday and Sunday evening services in addition to the normal Sunday morning times.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Pallet Home Site ‘Slap In The Face’ To Disabled Community

While many questions about the Pallet shelter project remain, the one that is currently reverberating through the community is why the temporary shelters are being placed on the one ball field in the city built for the disabled community. According to the latest reports from the city, the 30 Pallet...
GREENSBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

Sandy Ridge News

Congratulations to Sandy Ridge Elementary fourth grader Katie Anderson, who won the Christmas Card contest for her school and the county. Her artwork will be featured on this year’s Christmas cards for Stokes County Schools. Cornbread Revival Bluegrass Band put on a good show this past Saturday at the...
SANDY RIDGE, NC

