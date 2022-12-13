Mercy Hill Church is our church home and we're excited to attend their second year of this free event! They have 4 locations throughout the Triad, including High Point, McLeansville, Regional (near the airport) and Clifton Road. They also have a service in Spanish at their Clifton Road campus, Sundays at 10:45 am. We have been incredibly blessed by their ministry over the past year since we started attending. We especially like their emphasis on foster care and adoption, and how the church has specific iniatives to support families that foster and/or adopt, or are just interested in exploring these options. You can watch their services online, and they also offer Thursday and Sunday evening services in addition to the normal Sunday morning times.

