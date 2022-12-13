ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

FEMA, SBA assistance now open to Hurricane Nicole victims

COCOA, Fla. — A new disaster recovery center has opened in Brevard County as a one-stop shop for people navigating both FEMA assistance and SBA loans. This comes just after President Joe Biden declared several Central Florida counties disaster areas following Hurricane Nicole. Previously, only victims of Hurricane Ian...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
DELTONA, FL
Apopka community donates more than 200 presents during toy drive

APOPKA, Fla. — An annual tradition has turned into a way for an Apopka neighborhood to give back to their community. An Everyday Hero, Janae Smickel, started a holiday parade six years ago, and now the tradition continues with a twist. "When I grew up, we had Santa come...
APOPKA, FL
Orlando police arrest driver of truck that crashed into bar on DUI charge

ORLANDO, Fla. — The driver accused of crashing a truck into the Hideaway Bar in Ivanhoe Village was in police custody Monday afternoon. Orlando police charged Jackson Click, 45, with driving under the influence with serious bodily injury. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Click's blood alcohol level...
ORLANDO, FL
VSO Investigating DeLand Home Invasion

DELAND, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office is investiagting a home invasion that saw an 87 year-old man held at gunpoint, the agency says. The incident started when the suspect masqueraded as a solicitor. The victim was approached when he was sitting in his garage at abour 1:00 pm on...
DELAND, FL
Central Florida celebrates the first night of Hanukkah

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Millions of people across the globe are celebrating the first night of Hanukkah. Millions of people across the globe are celebrating the first night of Hanukkah. As the holiday gets underway, dozens gathered in Winter Park Sunday night to light a 16-foot menorah. There were...
ORLANDO, FL
Volusia County declared as a federal disaster area

President Joe Biden has officially declared Volusia County, along with other counties in Florida, as a federal disaster area resulting from Hurricane Nicole. The Federal Disaster Declaration authorizes FEMA to provide individual assistance, public assistance and hazard mitigation in Volusia County. "We are very pleased that the Federal government has...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Following midterms, Seminole GOP confident, SemDems optimistic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Nov. 8 general election has come and gone, and in Seminole County, it was a very red night. Of the 11 statewide races on the ballot, all 11 went to the Republican candidate. Still, members of the Seminole County Democratic Party, or SemDems, say left election night on a positive note.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

