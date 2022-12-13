Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Seminole County local parrot rescue still flooded from hurricanes
GENEVA, Fla. — The Seminole County Parrot Rescue and Sanctuary had to downsize due to the flooding caused by hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The heavy rain overflowed a nearby pond in Geneva, flooding Ellen Sherman’s backyard and bird barn, which she says housed around 75 birds. One by...
mynews13.com
Resident says construction truck noise poses a problem on Viera street
VIERA, Fla. — Construction trucks are a common sight on a residential street in a Brevard County community, but resident Jeanne Diargo says she would like them to find another way to their job site. Dirago says the vehicles use Addison Drive in the Viera area to head west...
2 Daytona Beach men arrested for stealing a trailer in Palm Coast, FCSO says
PALM COAST, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men from Daytona Beach carrying drugs and guns while driving a stolen dump trailer. This happened at around 11:30 a.m. on Pine Lakes Parkway near Wellington Drive. Deputies said they had spotted the suspects driving down Belle...
mynews13.com
FEMA, SBA assistance now open to Hurricane Nicole victims
COCOA, Fla. — A new disaster recovery center has opened in Brevard County as a one-stop shop for people navigating both FEMA assistance and SBA loans. This comes just after President Joe Biden declared several Central Florida counties disaster areas following Hurricane Nicole. Previously, only victims of Hurricane Ian...
WESH
New Smyrna Beach leaders to vote on ordinance allowing residents to live in RVs
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — On Tuesday night, city leaders will vote on an ordinance allowing storm victims to temporarily live in RVs on their properties. “If we didn't have the RV, probably sleeping in our cars in the driveway,” Jeff Hill said. Hill is working day and...
click orlando
Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
mynews13.com
Apopka community donates more than 200 presents during toy drive
APOPKA, Fla. — An annual tradition has turned into a way for an Apopka neighborhood to give back to their community. An Everyday Hero, Janae Smickel, started a holiday parade six years ago, and now the tradition continues with a twist. "When I grew up, we had Santa come...
mynews13.com
Orlando police arrest driver of truck that crashed into bar on DUI charge
ORLANDO, Fla. — The driver accused of crashing a truck into the Hideaway Bar in Ivanhoe Village was in police custody Monday afternoon. Orlando police charged Jackson Click, 45, with driving under the influence with serious bodily injury. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Click's blood alcohol level...
newsdaytonabeach.com
VSO Investigating DeLand Home Invasion
DELAND, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office is investiagting a home invasion that saw an 87 year-old man held at gunpoint, the agency says. The incident started when the suspect masqueraded as a solicitor. The victim was approached when he was sitting in his garage at abour 1:00 pm on...
mynews13.com
Central Florida celebrates the first night of Hanukkah
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Millions of people across the globe are celebrating the first night of Hanukkah. Millions of people across the globe are celebrating the first night of Hanukkah. As the holiday gets underway, dozens gathered in Winter Park Sunday night to light a 16-foot menorah. There were...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County declared as a federal disaster area
President Joe Biden has officially declared Volusia County, along with other counties in Florida, as a federal disaster area resulting from Hurricane Nicole. The Federal Disaster Declaration authorizes FEMA to provide individual assistance, public assistance and hazard mitigation in Volusia County. "We are very pleased that the Federal government has...
mynews13.com
Renters in Florida face high rents and few properties, maybe a solution
ORLANDO, Fla. — Shopping for a rental property is still costly and difficult in Central Florida. Shopping for a rental property is still costly and difficult in Central Florida. Florida has the second-highest rental increases second only to New York. Some people are using Lease to Own program as...
mynews13.com
Following midterms, Seminole GOP confident, SemDems optimistic
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Nov. 8 general election has come and gone, and in Seminole County, it was a very red night. Of the 11 statewide races on the ballot, all 11 went to the Republican candidate. Still, members of the Seminole County Democratic Party, or SemDems, say left election night on a positive note.
fox35orlando.com
Dozens of destructive ducks to be removed from this Florida neighborhood
Dozens of ducks are being evicted from some of Winter Park's nicest neighborhoods. Officials say they have become a nuisance and a health hazard.
Teen in the hospital after being shot on State Road 520, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting on State Road 520, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to the scene in unincorporated Cocoa around 2:30 a.m. after hearing reports that a person had been shot. Deputies said they found...
The purple street lights popping up all over Orlando area are ... a mistake
You may have noticed a great many purple streetlights popping up all around the Orlando area. They line John Young Parkway between Colonial and Princeton and can be seen in a variety of other locations across Central Florida. What’s more, those purple streetlights are popping up all across Florida and...
click orlando
TikTok influencer among 3 killed in Volusia County wrong-way crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Alexandra Dulin, known by her fans and on social media as Ali Spice, was among those killed in a wrong-way crash in Volusia County early Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed she was one of the victims killed in the crash on State Road 44...
fox35orlando.com
Volusia Sheriff's deputy arrested on DUI charge after being pulled over on I-4, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - An off-duty Volusia Sheriff's Office deputy is accused of driving under the influence while in her personal vehicle on Interstate 4 in Seminole County Saturday night. Julia Curtin, 23, was arrested on a DUI charge after a trooper pulled her over on I-4 near State Road...
Developers look to ‘launch’ Volusia County into space program with new industrial park
EDGEWATER, Fla. — As the space program continues to grow along Florida’s Space Coast so does the demand for facilities to support launch efforts. A newly announced joint venture between Tampa-based Onicx Group and Aries Capital hopes to fill that need and bring the space program to Volusia County.
click orlando
Possible human remains found near Osceola County high school, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation Wednesday after possible human remains were found in Kissimmee. A passerby found the remains at 4261 Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee, according to a news release by the sheriff’s office. [TRENDING: Video shows...
