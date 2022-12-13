Sage Binder named Fall 2022 Mathematics Dean’s Medalist. Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable fall 2022 graduates. Sage Binder is the recipient of the prestigious Dean’s Medal for the School of Mathematical and Statistical Sciences in honor of his steadfast commitment to academic excellence. He will be recognized by The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Arizona State University during the fall 2022 convocation this week, where he will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a minor in philosophy.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO