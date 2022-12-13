ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Professors find passion, creativity in teaching OLLI community

Professors find passion, creativity in teaching Osher courses. Osher Lifelong Learning Institute offers short, high-level classes to adults over 50. Professors who teach courses in the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at ASU say the experience indulges their passion and allows them to try new things with exceptionally engaged learners.
Math grad aims to specialize in computer verification of mathematical proofs

Sage Binder named Fall 2022 Mathematics Dean’s Medalist. Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable fall 2022 graduates. Sage Binder is the recipient of the prestigious Dean’s Medal for the School of Mathematical and Statistical Sciences in honor of his steadfast commitment to academic excellence. He will be recognized by The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Arizona State University during the fall 2022 convocation this week, where he will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a minor in philosophy.
San Diego State provost visits ASU, offers career-building tips to future professoriate

Graduate College Distinguished Lecture focused on the success of underrepresented students. For Latino students with their sights set on a career in academia: the goal may be clear, but the pathway — not so much. Addressing these concerns is challenging for educators, staff and mentors when providing the support students need.
2022 in review: ASU's top stories

With the full return to campus, in-person commencements, a lively Homecoming and buildings opening near and far, time seems to be moving awfully fast these days. The close of the year is a good time to take a moment to appreciate all that the Arizona State University community has achieved and experienced in 2022.
What is your dog really feeling?

Psychology graduate student receives recognition for research on how people recognize emotion in dogs. You may think you know what your dog is feeling, but do you really? Research in the Arizona State University Department of Psychology suggests that we may not be as successful in guessing our dog’s emotions as we think we are.
