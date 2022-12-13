ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Commercial Dispatch

Keenum cuts to the chase and lands where a coaching search might have anyway

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State president Mark Keenum didn’t wait long to pull the trigger on a new head football coach. Fortunately, Keenum had a qualified candidate in pocket in defensive coordinator Zach Arnett. Under normal circumstances, an athletics director is hired before a football coach, but it’s far...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mike Leach the friend-maker made an impact on Pontotoc nonagenarian

Mike Leach, like other Southeastern Conference football coaches, had a limited number of spare minutes, but he made time for Mary Dean Cummings. Cummings, 90, of Pontotoc, developed an unexpected friendship with the Mississippi State coach, who died Monday night at age 61. “He was an awesome man. Comical, very...
PONTOTOC, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mike Leach public memorial service to be held Tuesday in Starkville

A public memorial service honoring the life of Mike Leach will be held at Humphrey Coliseum at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Mississippi State has announced. Leach was rushed to University Medical Center in Jackson on Sunday after suffering a major cardiac event. He died on Monday night at the age of 61.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State to make DC Zach Arnett permanent head coach

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State will make defensive coordinator Zach Arnett its permanent head football coach after the death of Mike Leach on Monday. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported that Mississippi State would give Arnett a four-year contract. The university on Thursday officially confirmed the hiring, adding Arnett would make $3 million per year plus performance-based incentives.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Keyonios Taylor

MAYHEW — Keyonios Taylor, 21, died Dec. 8, 2022, in Artesia. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Matthews M.B. Church in Artesia. Burial will follow at Lawrence Cemetery in Starkville. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Virginia Bevill

STARKVILLE — Virginia M. Bevill, 88, died Dec. 6, 2022. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Beth-el M.B. Church. Burial will follow at St. Mark C.O.G.I.C. cemetery. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Carolina Jordan

KENOSHA, Wis. — Carolina “Cal” Jordan, 88, died Dec. 1, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Sixteenth Section M.B. Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is from noon-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangement.s.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Tony Tharp

Woodie Anthony “Tony” Tharp, age 66, of Daphne, AL, formerly of Columbus, MS, passed away December 11, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Memorial Gunter. Peel Chapel with Rev. Brad Creely officiating. A graveside committal will be at...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Goings on with Grant: New Greek restaurant to open at University Drive in Starkville

I hope you brought empty stomachs to this edition of Goings on with Grant folks because local restaurants and chains are opening soon all over the Golden Triangle. First up, Michele Fant, owner of Taste Italian Kitchen in Starkville, is opening Bluto’s Greek Tavern, a new Greek style cuisine business in the former Humble Taco location at 511 University Drive.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Schools turn to students to combat teacher shortage

Across the United States, public schools are undergoing a teaching staff crisis, and Mississippi is not immune to the shortage despite now having entry level salaries higher than the national average. The Mississippi Department of Education reported special education, mathematics, foreign languages and science as critical shortage subjects for the...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Scottie Watkins

CABOT, Ark. — Scottie Willard Watkins, 69, died Dec. 1, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, at Tee’s Elm Lake Golf Course in Columbus. Moore’s Cabot Funeral Home of Cabot is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Watkins was born July, 1953, in...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

MUW women’s basketball can’t keep up with high-octane Birmingham-Southern

The good news for the Mississippi University for Women was that it scored 23 points above its season average against Birmingham-Southern College. The bad news for the Owls was that they were up against the top scoring team in the nation for NCAA Division III women’s basketball, as the Panthers took a 150-76 victory at Pohl Gym.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Angela Smith

GIBSONTON, Fla. — Angela “Tutti” Antoinette Smith, 56, died Dec. 2, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at a Prepared Table Ministries in Columbus, with Jimmy Duggans officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Monica Trimuel

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Monica Denise Trimuel, 46, died Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, at 15th Street Church of God in Christ in Columbus. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet M.B. Church cemetery in Millport, Alabama. Visitation is from 1-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBUS, MS

