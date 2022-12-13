Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Keenum cuts to the chase and lands where a coaching search might have anyway
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State president Mark Keenum didn’t wait long to pull the trigger on a new head football coach. Fortunately, Keenum had a qualified candidate in pocket in defensive coordinator Zach Arnett. Under normal circumstances, an athletics director is hired before a football coach, but it’s far...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State officially hires Zach Arnett as head football coach after death of Mike Leach
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State Athletics announced the hire of defensive coordinator Zach Arnett as permanent football head coach on Thursday morning. Arnett was named interim head coach on Sunday after head coach Mike Leach was transported to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, suffering a reported heart attack.
Commercial Dispatch
Mike Leach the friend-maker made an impact on Pontotoc nonagenarian
Mike Leach, like other Southeastern Conference football coaches, had a limited number of spare minutes, but he made time for Mary Dean Cummings. Cummings, 90, of Pontotoc, developed an unexpected friendship with the Mississippi State coach, who died Monday night at age 61. “He was an awesome man. Comical, very...
Commercial Dispatch
Mike Leach public memorial service to be held Tuesday in Starkville
A public memorial service honoring the life of Mike Leach will be held at Humphrey Coliseum at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Mississippi State has announced. Leach was rushed to University Medical Center in Jackson on Sunday after suffering a major cardiac event. He died on Monday night at the age of 61.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State to make DC Zach Arnett permanent head coach
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State will make defensive coordinator Zach Arnett its permanent head football coach after the death of Mike Leach on Monday. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported that Mississippi State would give Arnett a four-year contract. The university on Thursday officially confirmed the hiring, adding Arnett would make $3 million per year plus performance-based incentives.
Commercial Dispatch
Keyonios Taylor
MAYHEW — Keyonios Taylor, 21, died Dec. 8, 2022, in Artesia. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Matthews M.B. Church in Artesia. Burial will follow at Lawrence Cemetery in Starkville. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Virginia Bevill
STARKVILLE — Virginia M. Bevill, 88, died Dec. 6, 2022. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Beth-el M.B. Church. Burial will follow at St. Mark C.O.G.I.C. cemetery. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Coming home: Holmes County Central’s Khamauri Rogers transfers from Miami to Mississippi State football
STARKVILLE — Khamauri Rogers is coming back to the Magnolia State. The former four-star recruit from Holmes County Central High School committed to Mississippi State on Wednesday. Rogers will transfer in from Miami, where he spent his freshman season. He appeared in only one game for the Hurricanes, making...
Commercial Dispatch
Chris Jans, Mississippi State thankful for ‘awesome’ fan support in win over Jackson State
JACKSON — Chris Jans expected his second trip to Mississippi Coliseum to resemble his first. On Dec. 22, 2019, Jans led New Mexico State to a 58-52 win over Mississippi State at the Big House in Jackson. The Aggies coach left unimpressed by the crowd in the Magnolia State’s capital city.
Commercial Dispatch
Chase Nicholson to step down as Starkville Academy athletic director at end of school year
STARKVILLE — The landscape with Starkville Academy’s athletics department is going to look different come next school year as current athletic director Chase Nicholson will be stepping down from the position. News broke Friday about the move, which comes as the school has continued its rapid growth in...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State women’s basketball handle business early in blowout win over Florida A&M
STARKVILLE — It all felt a little too casual on Thursday night at The Hump. Though both coaching staffs and many fans were clad in festive gear for the holiday season, there was a lack of intensity in the game itself. Mississippi State pulled out early to handedly defeat...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State men’s basketball survives a scare from Jackson State to remain unbeaten
JACKSON — Mississippi State basketball coach Chris Jans spent the time leading up to Wednesday’s game against telling anyone who would listen it wasn’t smart of MSU to play Jackson State in the Tigers’ “backyard” — the Mississippi Coliseum. Jans was just doing...
Commercial Dispatch
Carolina Jordan
KENOSHA, Wis. — Carolina “Cal” Jordan, 88, died Dec. 1, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Sixteenth Section M.B. Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is from noon-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangement.s.
Commercial Dispatch
Tony Tharp
Woodie Anthony “Tony” Tharp, age 66, of Daphne, AL, formerly of Columbus, MS, passed away December 11, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Memorial Gunter. Peel Chapel with Rev. Brad Creely officiating. A graveside committal will be at...
Commercial Dispatch
Goings on with Grant: New Greek restaurant to open at University Drive in Starkville
I hope you brought empty stomachs to this edition of Goings on with Grant folks because local restaurants and chains are opening soon all over the Golden Triangle. First up, Michele Fant, owner of Taste Italian Kitchen in Starkville, is opening Bluto’s Greek Tavern, a new Greek style cuisine business in the former Humble Taco location at 511 University Drive.
Commercial Dispatch
Schools turn to students to combat teacher shortage
Across the United States, public schools are undergoing a teaching staff crisis, and Mississippi is not immune to the shortage despite now having entry level salaries higher than the national average. The Mississippi Department of Education reported special education, mathematics, foreign languages and science as critical shortage subjects for the...
Commercial Dispatch
Scottie Watkins
CABOT, Ark. — Scottie Willard Watkins, 69, died Dec. 1, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, at Tee’s Elm Lake Golf Course in Columbus. Moore’s Cabot Funeral Home of Cabot is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Watkins was born July, 1953, in...
Commercial Dispatch
MUW women’s basketball can’t keep up with high-octane Birmingham-Southern
The good news for the Mississippi University for Women was that it scored 23 points above its season average against Birmingham-Southern College. The bad news for the Owls was that they were up against the top scoring team in the nation for NCAA Division III women’s basketball, as the Panthers took a 150-76 victory at Pohl Gym.
Commercial Dispatch
Angela Smith
GIBSONTON, Fla. — Angela “Tutti” Antoinette Smith, 56, died Dec. 2, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at a Prepared Table Ministries in Columbus, with Jimmy Duggans officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Monica Trimuel
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Monica Denise Trimuel, 46, died Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, at 15th Street Church of God in Christ in Columbus. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet M.B. Church cemetery in Millport, Alabama. Visitation is from 1-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Comments / 0