Izesan! Is the new language learning app bringing African languages and cultures to the homes of people around the world. Its founder, Anthony Otaigbe, developed the app with the dream of making sure that the unique linguistic singularity of Africa could be portrayed on a global scale. The American-born Nigerian started his career as a Certified Public Accountant, but after a stint working in government, as well as in the private arena, Otaigbe opted to follow his pursuit of starting a technology-based business, and advancing African cultural preservation.

1 DAY AGO