Draymond Green tossed from Warriors game a day after getting fan ejected
This time it was Draymond Green who was escorted out of the arena. A night after getting a fan ejected for saying “some threatening stuff to my life,” it was the Warriors star’s night that ended early. Green, with Golden State about to take free throws while trailing the Pacers 106-94 with 8:10 left on Wednesday night at Indiana’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse, received his second technical foul. The Warriors ended up losing 125-119 to falls to 14-15. Green had one point, three assists and two rebounds in 27 minutes. It is unclear what prompted Green’s ejection, but it came after Stephen Curry...
Golden State Warriors Announce Two Roster Moves
James Wiseman and Ryan Rollins have been recalled from the G League to the Golden State Warriors.
Grizzlies players pulled disrespectful move during blowout win over Bucks
The Memphis Grizzlies had some fun (perhaps a little too much fun) at the Milwaukee Bucks’ expense during their game this week. The Grizzlies turned the Bucks into pudding on Thursday night, humiliating them in Memphis by the final of 142-101. Ja Morant led the charge with a 25-10-10 triple-double while seven other Grizzlies also... The post Grizzlies players pulled disrespectful move during blowout win over Bucks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Jalen Smith starting on Friday, Aaron Nesmith coming off the bench
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith will get the start on Friday with Aaron Nesmith moving back to the bench. Our models expect Smith to play 16.0 minutes against Cleveland. Smith's Friday projection includes 7.7 points, 5.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Joe Ingles (knee) targeting season debut on Monday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Joe Ingles (knee) is planning to play in Monday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. Ingles is on track to make his season debut on Monday if he is able to complete a 5-on-5 workout on Saturday. Expect the veteran to play with a minutes restriction off...
numberfire.com
Bucks list Jrue Holiday (illness) as probable on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is probable to play in Saturday's contest versus the Utah Jazz. After a two game absence with an illness, Holiday is on track to return on Saturday. In 33.8 expected minutes, our models project Holiday to score 37.4 FanDuel points. Holiday's projection includes 17.6...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Khris Middleton (knee) ruled out on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks forwad Khris Middleton (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Middleton will sit out after Milwaukee's small forward experienced right knee soreness. Expect Jrue Holiday to play an increased offensive role if he is able to return on Saturday. Holiday's current projection includes 17.6...
The Jae Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks trade rumors are getting serious
Shams reports that the veteran power forward is on the wishlist of the Bucks.
Grizzlies player has big trash talk for Klay Thompson
One Memphis Grizzlies player is ready to put Klay Thompson through the blender on Christmas Day. Speaking Thursday after a blowout win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks was asked for his reaction to the news that Golden State star Steph Curry will miss their Christmas game against each other. Curry has a shoulder injury that will sideline him for a notable period.
These Three Suns Just Became Trade Eligible
Dec. 15 marked the first day a plethora of players across the league became trade available. Three players for the Phoenix Suns made the cut.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Furkan Korkmaz (illness) ruled out on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz (illness) will not play in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Korkmaz will not be active after he came down with an illness. Expect Danuel House to log more minutes off the bench on Friday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 309.6 minutes this...
Report: Golden State Warriors Interested in Trading for Jae Crowder
The Golden State Warriors are reportedly in the trade market
numberfire.com
Heat's Udonis Haslem (Achilles) questionable on Saturday
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (Achilles) is questionable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Haslem has been added to the injury report with Achilles Tendinosis and is questionable to face the Spurs on Saturday. Haslem is averaging 3.2 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Heat's Jimmy Butler (injury management) probable on Saturday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (injury management) is probable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Butler is listed as probable for Saturday's clash with the Spurs. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against San Antonio. Butler's Saturday projection includes 20.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (ankle) questionable on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gobert is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face Oklahoma City on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against the Thunder. Gobert's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Davion Mitchell (illness) out on Friday
Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (illness) will not play in Friday's game versus the Detroit Pistons. Mitchell will not be available after Sacramento's guard came down an illness. Expect Malik Monk to play an increased role off the bench on Friday. Monk's current projection includes 13.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (knee) starting for Warriors Friday night in place of injured Stephen Curry
Goden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson will start Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Thompson is making his return to the court following a brief absence due to left knee soreness. He'll immediately start in his return, taking the place of Stephen Curry, who is set to miss multiple weeks due to a shoulder injury.
numberfire.com
Naz Reid starting for Minnesota on Friday in place of injured Rudy Gobert (ankle)
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Reid will get the start on Friday with Rudy Gobert sidelined with an ankle injury. Our models expect Reid to play 30.5 minutes against the Thunder. Reid's Friday projection includes 16.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Portland's Trendon Watford (Achilles) available on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (Achilles) is available for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Watford has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Dallas on Friday. Our models expect him to play 13.0 minutes against the Mavericks. Watford's Friday projection includes 4.3 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Miami's Caleb Martin (ankle) questionable on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (ankle) is questionable to play in Saturday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Martin's status is currently in limbo after Miami's guard suffered a recent ankle sprain. Expect Max Strus to see more playing time if Martin is ruled out. Martin's current projection includes 11.5...
