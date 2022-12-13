Read full article on original website
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shares New Poster for Part 1 Finale
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is gearing up for the final episode of its first cour, and the anime is celebrating what is to come with this big finale with a special new poster! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has reached the climax of its first part of episodes taking on Tite Kubo's final arc, and Ichigo Kurosaki needs to learn more about his roots in order to properly become the fighter that he was always meant to be. Following curious teases about his mother, the anime will finally show fans some scenes manga readers have been waiting over a decade to see come to life.
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Detonates With Reze
Chainsaw Man's first season is drawing to an end and Studio MAPPA has been showing its stuff with the various trials and tribulations of the anime's star Denji. While various devil hunters and terrifying monsters have appeared in the first season, there are plenty more characters to come, with the mysterious woman known as Reze being a major one. Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, Denji and Reze will be a unique relationship in the series and one cosplayer has captured the woman's aesthetic.
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
New Mario Game Rumored to Bring Back 35-Year-Old Feature
A new rumor tied to an upcoming Mario game for Nintendo Switch has indicated that a feature that hasn't been seen in 35 years could be coming back. Earlier this year, a new report popped up and suggested that Nintendo is currently working on a new Super Mario Bros. game in the franchise's original, 2D style. While we haven't seen a formal new 2D Mario game in quite some time, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to know that Nintendo would look to continue making new titles of this kind. And even though Nintendo has yet to confirm that this report is accurate, if it is, it seems like this new title could have something major in common with 1988's Super Mario Bros. 2.
Amazon Studios Talks The Lord of the Rings' Success, Competing With House of the Dragon, and Plans for Season 2
Amazon Studios has a smash hit with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Production is underway for the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the fantasy TV adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's seminal work. Instead of adapting the core The Lord of the Rings epic for television (much in the same way that Peter Jackson adapted the books into a trilogy of films), Amazon Studios took a gamble by making a prequel of series, focusing on the creation of the Rings of Power and the rise of Sauron during the Second Age. Amazon's gambit paid off, as the new show was viewed (according to Amazon) by over 100 million people worldwide, with 25 million viewers watching the show on the first day alone. Not only did Rings of Power break every previous Prime Video record for most viewers, it also drove more new Prime Video sign-ups during its launch than any other show or movie.
The Witcher Showrunner Hints at Reason Behind Henry Cavill Exit
After Season 3, Liam Hemsworth will be playing Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher series. Why Henry Cavill has stepped away from the role of a character he loves so much, we still don't know. Whether it's pure professionalism or an NDA or both, all parties involved aren't providing any details on the matter. Because of this, assumptions and speculation are dominating the narrative. Many assume Cavill stepped away from the role to pursue other roles, such as Superman and Warhammer. However, reports from various sources have claimed the real reason Cavill has stepped away is due to creative differences with the writers and producers of the show. Naturally, these reports have bolstered protests against the show, which are largely centered around its deviation from the source material.
Marvel Studios Reveals One Last 2022 Release
Now that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released in theaters, combined with the fact the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, most thought Marvel Studios' offerings for the year were over. In typical fashion, Marvel still has a surprise release before the calendar turns to 2023. According to a new listing from Disney+ Hotstar, a new episode of Marvel Studios Assembled will be added to the platform on December 28th.
Over 500 Marvel's Defenders Props & Costumes Going Up for Auction
Over 500 props and costumes from Marvel's Defenders and other Marvel/Netflix series are set to go to auction next month. All six series from the "Defenders Saga" -- Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders -- will be represented at the auction, with some props expected to sell for tens of thousands of dollars. The auction is to be handled by Propstore, one of the world's leading entertainment memorabilia auctioneers, and will take place between January 12th, 2023 and January 26th, 2023.
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Upgrade on PC Gets New Hotfix
A new update (or rather, a hotfix) for the PC version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has now been released by developer CD Projekt Red. Last week, The Witcher 3 finally received its long-awaited next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. And while the patch was largely met with positivity from those playing on consoles, the PC version of this update, in particular, brought some major problems with it. Fortunately, a number of those issues should be a bit less prevalent thanks to the release of this small new patch.
Apex Legends Developer Gives Update on Two Long-Awaited Features
An Apex Legends developer at Respawn Entertainment has given an update on two long-awaited features players across various platforms have been patiently anticipating. More specifically, an update has been provided on next-gen console support and cross-progression. Unfortunately, the update is light on specifics and offers no good news other than both are still in the works in some capacity.
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get Free Star Wars Surprise
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have a new and free Star Wars surprise, courtesy of EA and Microsoft. Unfortunately, if you're a basic Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you're out of luck; there's no Star Wars surprise for you. For those that don't know, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the premium tier of Xbox Game Pass. For an extra $5 a month, Ultimate subscribers get access to the EA Play library, Xbox Live Gold, and random perks and benefits. It's unclear if the latest surprise is via EA Play or an example of the latter, but right now Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can upgrade to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe from the base version for free.
Elden Ring Official Art Books Are Up For Pre-Order
FromSoftware's Elden Ring offers up a vast open world with an overwhelming amount of areas to explore, secrets to uncover, and enemies to fight. It also happens to be beautiful, with gorgeous visuals throughout. It's the perfect candidate for a video game art book, which is why it got two from Udon Entertainment. Indeed, the Official Art Book of Elden Ring is now available to pre-order in two volumes of 432 and 384 pages.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Says Season 2 Will Test Trek's Morality
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will push Star Trek's ethical boundaries, according to series star Anson Mount. Mount is currently helping to promote Paramount+'s launch in new European markets. Star Trek fansite TrekZone asked Mount about what they perceive as a more militaristic leaning morality in Strange New Worlds compared to past Star Trek shows, given the treatment of the Gorn and the resolution of the first season's finale. Mount responded by saying that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will continue to pull at those threads, looking into whether there really is a diplomatic solution to any given conflict.
New Mortal Kombat Leak Teases Big News
A new leak has Mortal Kombat fans excited as its implication is that Mortal Kombat 12 may be revealed soon. Over on Twitter, prominent Mortal Kombat dataminer "TheThiny" has relayed word of a new banner in Mortal Kombat 11 that will apparently be used to advertise the next game from NetherRealm Studios, which is heavily rumored to be Mortal Kombat 12. There's nothing at the moment that dates this potential reveal, but if files are already being added to Mortal Kombat 11 in anticipation of the reveal of NetherRealm Studios' next game, then you would assume said reveal is sooner rather than later.
Mass Effect 4 Detail Teases Big Return
We know next to nothing about the next Mass Effect game -- tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 4 by many -- but there's growing speculation that it takes place after the events of the trilogy. Whether this will mean Commander Shepard will return, well the jury is still out. That said, it looks like the main baddie from the trilogy could be set to return in some capacity, or at least that's what the metadata of the N7-day teaser from November suggests or, more specifically, possibly suggests.
PlayStation Plus Adding More Classic PSP, PS1, and PS3 Games
PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers got word this week of more classic games being added to the subscription service. Announced on Wednesday alongside the reveal of some other more modern PlayStation Plus games that would be added to the PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers, these classic games now joining the PS Plus catalog include ones from the PSP as well as some for the PS1 and PS3, too.
Nintendo Switch Finally Gets One of Best Horror Games in Years
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can finally play one of the best horror games in years thanks to the power of the Cloud. Horror games aren't as common as they used to be, especially AAA horror games. That said, there are a couple of series keeping the AAA horror genre alive; none more than Resident Evil though. The most recent entry in the series, Resident Evil Village, is already available on Nintendo Switch, but its predecessor, Resident Evil 7, has not been, until today at least.
PlayStation Makes Highly-Rated PS4 Horror Game Just $0.59
A new PlayStation Store sale has made a highly-rated horror just $0.59 for a limited time. There are hundreds of PS4 games on sale right now in the build-up to Christmas and the larger holiday season. Many of the deals are for filler games or are deals that aren't that impressive. That said, there are plenty of steals to have if you have time to sift through all of the junk. For example, Sagebrush is only $0.59 right now and until December 22.
