Lakers Could Be Seeking Reunion With Kyle Kuzma

By Tyrone Montgomery
 5 days ago

Washington Wizards Forward Kyle Kuzma Is Having An Impressive Season. His Former Team Could Be Looking To Bring Him Back

The relationship between the Washington Wizards and former NBA Champion Kyle Kuzma is said to be fair at the moment. Kyle Kuzma is currently having his best season in the NBA this year with the Wizards. He looks like he is close to hitting his peak. In fact, it’s hard to believe he is 27 years old because the best is certainly yet to come.

Sometimes in life, people tend to settle. Someone may have settled to be with a certain company because it’s convenient for them. They may have good benefits as well as a good work schedule. Perhaps you were in a relationship with someone that made you happy so you settle down with that individual. But deep down inside, you really loved the individual that you argued with every other day.

Kyle Kuzma & Anthony Davis catching up after the game - USA Today

Maybe one has ended a relationship with someone but are regretting that decision more and more as each day passes them by. That may be the feelings of Rob Pelinka and the LA Lakers.

With the Wizards recent struggles this season, teams all over the league may be in contact to acquire Kyle Kuzma. Out of the Big Three in Washington, Kuzma has been not only the most consistent, but the most reliable too as he takes good care of his body and is always available.

It’s been reported that Kyle Kuzma wants to secure the bag next season and play for a big market team. An obvious big market team that comes to mind are the Lakers. A reunion between the two makes a ton of sense for both sides. Kuzma is currently a highly coveted player throughout the NBA. It would be of no surprise if the Lakers have officially thrown their name in the hat to bring Kuzma back to LA.

