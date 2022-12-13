SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Republican state senator who once led Oregon’s GOP party, and who railed against pandemic safety measures, Democratic senators and even members of his own party, has abruptly resigned as a lawmaker. And so ends, at least for now, the stormy political career of Sen. Dallas Heard, a lawmaker from rural southwest Oregon who said Thursday that his resignation is effective on Jan. 1, in the middle of his four-year term. Heard has publicly called fellow lawmakers “fools” and was once escorted from the Oregon state Senate floor for refusing to wear a mask. He said that he would have worn a mask if asked, but that he objected to being ordered to wear one. Republicans’ disappointing results in the November election may have factored into Heard’s decision, though he said that he is leaving because he wants to dedicate his time to his children.

OREGON STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO