NJ Transit Driver Shoots Teen Boy With Stolen Gun After Assault: Officials
A 15-year-old boy was in critical condition after being shot by a New Jersey Transit driver apparently being assaulted by him over the weekend in Jersey City, officials said.Charles Fieros, 48, was standing outside the bus on Monticello and Jewett Avenue when he retrieved the gun and shot at the gr…
Man allegedly robs NYC cannabis shop, returns 4 days later to stab employee
A man allegedly robbed a Manhattan smoke shop Wednesday and returned four days later to stab an employee. The worker was stabbed in the stomach by the alleged thief inside Cannabis Gifts in the Garment District at 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, according to police and a coworker. The suspect had tried to steal from the store Wednesday and left behind his backpack, 22-year-old employee Michael Marin told The Post. He returned to the shop Sunday to get his bag back when he allegedly knifed the staffer. “The man that robbed us came back and stabbed one of my coworkers,” Marin said. The...
Police: 3 women arrested for attempting to steal from store, assaulting officer
Officers say it all started with two suspects, 32-year-old Samantha Signorelli, of Freeport, and Baldwin native 25-year-old Michele Brown.
fox5ny.com
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa police make arrests, issue citations at sideshows
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Sideshows in Santa Rosa resulted in citations, dozens of traffic stops, arrests, a towed vehicle, a recovered stolen vehicle, and a police chase, officials said. Officials said the most significant event was around 10:50 p.m. Saturday when Santa Rosa police officers attempted an enforcement stop of...
pix11.com
4 juveniles arrested for possession of loaded gun, other charges
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Four juveniles were arrested on Friday for possession of a handgun and other charges, according to Santa Rosa Police Department. At around 6:12 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for several mechanical violations. As the vehicle came to a stop, three of the back seat passengers jumped […]
mendofever.com
Vehicle Parked On Sidewalk, Males Yelling – Fort Bragg Police Logs 12.18.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Man shot and killed in hail of bullets at NYC deli
A 26-year-old man was killed in a hail of bullets inside a Bronx deli Sunday morning, cops said. The gunfire flew inside Briggs Gourmet Deli at 2650 Briggs Ave. in Fordham Manor around 11:15 a.m., leaving the victim with several gunshot wounds to his body, police said. The man, identified by cops as Angel Cuasant of Decatur Avenue in the Bronx, was taken to St. Barnabus Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Nine .9mm shell casings were found at the scene, a police source said. There was a dispute before the gunfire broke out, but it was unclear if the man knew his killer, cops said. The victim has a “long arrest record,” a police source said. At least some of those crimes were domestic in nature, the source said. The gunman was wearing a dark mask, police sources said.
mendofever.com
Assault/Battery, Theft Of Mail – Fort Bragg Police Logs 12.16.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Assault/Battery, Multiple 911 Calls – Fort Bragg Police Logs 12.17.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Bronx man fatally shot after dispute with neighbor over noise: report
A 39-year-old man was shot to death in front of his Bronx home Saturday night after an ongoing dispute with his neighbor, police said.
mendofever.com
Five Years Ago This Month, Police Officers Robbed a Texas Man of Cannabis South of Hopland—One Suspect Now Faces New Charges
On December 5, 2017, two men claiming to be ATF agents stopped Zeke Flatten, a former undercover officer, just north of Frog Woman Rock south of Hopland, and robbed him of three pounds of Humboldt County marijuana. Yesterday, one of the men alleged to have been involved, a former Rohnert Park police officer, Joseph Huffaker, was back in court facing new federal charges that could add up to over 90 years in prison.
KTVU FOX 2
Petaluma man released from custody, allegedly murders man 9 days later
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was found assaulted and later died of his injuries at a Sonoma County inn, authorities reported. Authorities from Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes identified 27-year-old Petaluma resident Skyler Rasmussen as the suspect after multiple search warrants and interviews were conducted and executed. He is currently facing multiple charges, including murder.
Violence at Bronx juvenile detention center surges with more accused kid killers being sent there
Violence is surging at the city’s juvenile detention center in the Bronx now that more underaged accused killers are being held there because of a new state law. There were 257 youth-on-youth attacks at Horizon Juvenile Center in Mott Haven during the fiscal year ending June 30 — nearly double the 135 incidents during the same period in fiscal 2021, according to city Administration for Children’s Services data. Attacks on staff by inmates rose 17% during the same period, from 128 to 150. Under the Raise the Age law approved by Albany lawmakers, the city by late 2019 transitioned 16- and 17-year-olds in custody out of Rikers Island and...
ksro.com
Another Santa Rosa Dispensary Robbed by Several Suspects
Police are investigating another break-in at a marijuana dispensary in Santa Rosa on Coffey Lane. Several cannabis products were stolen from the business early Thursday morning. It’s the second break-in and robbery of a cannabis business in the city this week, and investigators believe the same suspects are responsible. Eight to ten suspects arrived and left in four different vehicles. Detectives believe all of the suspects are men between the ages of 16 and 25-years-old.
Train operator swings lunch box at man who punched her at Brooklyn subway station: union
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Transit workers fought off, cornered and detained a man at a Brooklyn station on Friday after he allegedly assaulted a train operator, according to the union representing transit workers. Tanya McCray was leaving the crew room at the Stillwell Ave. station around 12:30 a.m. when Jean Francois Coste, 53, approached, […]
NBC Bay Area
Former Rohnert Park Cop Accused of Weed Heists During Traffic Stops Faces New Charges
A former Rohnert Park police officer accused of stealing cash and cannabis from drivers along the Sonoma-Mendocino County border is facing new federal charges. A superseding indictment returned Tuesday by a grand jury added four new criminal counts against Joseph Huffaker, including impersonating a federal officer and falsifying records in a federal investigation.
Man’s foot severed after being struck by train in Manhattan subway station: NYPD
(PIX11) — A man’s foot was severed after he fell onto subway tracks and was hit by an oncoming train on Saturday, police said. He fell onto the tracks after becoming disoriented, officials said. The incident happened Saturday around 10:25 a.m. inside the Grand Central subway station. The NYPD did not specify which platform the […]
mendofever.com
Male Laying In Roadway, Items Dropped In Store – Ukiah Police Logs 12.18.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Comments / 4