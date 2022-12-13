ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, CA

Comments / 4

Related
New York Post

Man allegedly robs NYC cannabis shop, returns 4 days later to stab employee

A man allegedly robbed a Manhattan smoke shop Wednesday and returned four days later to stab an employee. The worker was stabbed in the stomach by the alleged thief inside Cannabis Gifts in the Garment District at 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, according to police and a coworker. The suspect had tried to steal from the store Wednesday and left behind his backpack, 22-year-old employee Michael Marin told The Post. He returned to the shop Sunday to get his bag back when he allegedly knifed the staffer. “The man that robbed us came back and stabbed one of my coworkers,” Marin said.  The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

26-year-old shot multiple times, killed in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed inside a deli in the Bronx on Sunday. According to authorities, at around 11:15 a.m., police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man shot inside a deli located on Brigs Avenue. When...
BRONX, NY
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa police make arrests, issue citations at sideshows

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Sideshows in Santa Rosa resulted in citations, dozens of traffic stops, arrests, a towed vehicle, a recovered stolen vehicle, and a police chase, officials said. Officials said the most significant event was around 10:50 p.m. Saturday when Santa Rosa police officers attempted an enforcement stop of...
SANTA ROSA, CA
pix11.com

Man shot to death after fight inside Bronx deli, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death inside a Bronx deli Sunday morning, police said. The victim was shot multiple times in the body inside the store at 2650 Briggs Ave. at around 11:15 a.m., authorities said. The man was rushed to the hospital, where he died.
BRONX, NY
KRON4 News

4 juveniles arrested for possession of loaded gun, other charges

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Four juveniles were arrested on Friday for possession of a handgun and other charges, according to Santa Rosa Police Department. At around 6:12 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for several mechanical violations. As the vehicle came to a stop, three of the back seat passengers jumped […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Vehicle Parked On Sidewalk, Males Yelling – Fort Bragg Police Logs 12.18.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
FORT BRAGG, CA
New York Post

Man shot and killed in hail of bullets at NYC deli

A 26-year-old man was killed in a hail of bullets inside a Bronx deli Sunday morning, cops said. The gunfire flew inside Briggs Gourmet Deli at 2650 Briggs Ave. in Fordham Manor around 11:15 a.m., leaving the victim with several gunshot wounds to his body, police said. The man, identified by cops as Angel Cuasant of Decatur Avenue in the Bronx, was taken to St. Barnabus Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Nine .9mm shell casings were found at the scene, a police source said. There was a dispute before the gunfire broke out, but it was unclear if the man knew his killer, cops said. The victim has a “long arrest record,” a police source said. At least some of those crimes were domestic in nature, the source said. The gunman was wearing a dark mask, police sources said.
BRONX, NY
mendofever.com

Assault/Battery, Theft Of Mail – Fort Bragg Police Logs 12.16.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
FORT BRAGG, CA
mendofever.com

Assault/Battery, Multiple 911 Calls – Fort Bragg Police Logs 12.17.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
FORT BRAGG, CA
mendofever.com

Five Years Ago This Month, Police Officers Robbed a Texas Man of Cannabis South of Hopland—One Suspect Now Faces New Charges

On December 5, 2017, two men claiming to be ATF agents stopped Zeke Flatten, a former undercover officer, just north of Frog Woman Rock south of Hopland, and robbed him of three pounds of Humboldt County marijuana. Yesterday, one of the men alleged to have been involved, a former Rohnert Park police officer, Joseph Huffaker, was back in court facing new federal charges that could add up to over 90 years in prison.
HOPLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Petaluma man released from custody, allegedly murders man 9 days later

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was found assaulted and later died of his injuries at a Sonoma County inn, authorities reported. Authorities from Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes identified 27-year-old Petaluma resident Skyler Rasmussen as the suspect after multiple search warrants and interviews were conducted and executed. He is currently facing multiple charges, including murder.
PETALUMA, CA
New York Post

Violence at Bronx juvenile detention center surges with more accused kid killers being sent there

Violence is surging at the city’s juvenile detention center in the Bronx now that more underaged accused killers are being held there because of a new state law. There were 257 youth-on-youth attacks at Horizon Juvenile Center in Mott Haven during the fiscal year ending June 30 — nearly double the 135 incidents during the same period in fiscal 2021, according to city Administration for Children’s Services data. Attacks on staff by inmates rose 17% during the same period, from 128 to 150. Under the Raise the Age law approved by Albany lawmakers, the city by late 2019 transitioned 16- and 17-year-olds in custody out of Rikers Island and...
BRONX, NY
ksro.com

Another Santa Rosa Dispensary Robbed by Several Suspects

Police are investigating another break-in at a marijuana dispensary in Santa Rosa on Coffey Lane. Several cannabis products were stolen from the business early Thursday morning. It’s the second break-in and robbery of a cannabis business in the city this week, and investigators believe the same suspects are responsible. Eight to ten suspects arrived and left in four different vehicles. Detectives believe all of the suspects are men between the ages of 16 and 25-years-old.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Male Laying In Roadway, Items Dropped In Store – Ukiah Police Logs 12.18.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy