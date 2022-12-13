A 26-year-old man was killed in a hail of bullets inside a Bronx deli Sunday morning, cops said. The gunfire flew inside Briggs Gourmet Deli at 2650 Briggs Ave. in Fordham Manor around 11:15 a.m., leaving the victim with several gunshot wounds to his body, police said. The man, identified by cops as Angel Cuasant of Decatur Avenue in the Bronx, was taken to St. Barnabus Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Nine .9mm shell casings were found at the scene, a police source said. There was a dispute before the gunfire broke out, but it was unclear if the man knew his killer, cops said. The victim has a “long arrest record,” a police source said. At least some of those crimes were domestic in nature, the source said. The gunman was wearing a dark mask, police sources said.

BRONX, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO