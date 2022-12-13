ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Escambia Co. issued a Purple Alert on Sunday, what exactly is that?

By Christopher Lugo
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POO82_0jhUWSZd00

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday night, a purple alert was issued for an endangered missing Escambia County woman . The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was located safely, but what is a purple alert?

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida’s Purple Alert Plan was established by the Florida legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis on July 1, 2021, with an effective date of July 1, 2022.

Severe storms possible tonight and Wednesday afternoon and evening

The Florida Purple Alert is used to assist in the location of missing adults suffering from a mental or cognitive disability that is not Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder; an intellectual disability or a developmental disability; a brain injury; other physical, mental or emotional disabilities that are not related to substance abuse; or a combination of any of these and whose disappearance poses a credible threat of immediate danger or seriously bodily harm. Purple Alerts engage the public in the search for the missing person and provide a standardized and coordinated community response.

What is the criteria for the Purple Alert?

  • The person is 18 years of age or older and does not qualify for a state level Silver Alert.
  • Has your investigation determined the missing person:
    • Has any combination of the following : an intellectual or developmental disability, brain injury; or another physical, mental, or emotional disability that is not related to substance abuse -and-
    • Does not have Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia related disorder?
  • Has your law enforcement agency’s investigation concluded that the disappearance poses a credible threat of immediate danger or serious bodily harm to the missing person and they can only be returned to safety through law enforcement intervention?
  • Is there a detailed description of the missing person suitable for distribution?
  • Has your agency entered the missing person into the Florida Crime Information Center (FCIC)?
  • Does the law enforcement agency of jurisdiction recommend activation?

Though the alert is used to locate those suffering from a mental or cognitive disability, the program does not have to have a physician verify if a person meets the criteria. According to FDLE, “How the local law enforcement agency verifies that the person meets the criteria for the Purple Alert is up to that agency’s policies. Families or caregivers of a missing person should inform law enforcement if there is reason to believe that the person meets the criteria.”

Residents can sign up to receive emails or text alerts when a Purple Alert is activated. For more information, visit the FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse website .

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

RV plows into Destin home, minor injuries reported: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after an RV crashed into a home in Destin Sunday. According to a Facebook post, minor injuries were reported. Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Okaloosa County Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services are on the scene. This […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shot on General Gorgas Drive Sunday morning: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. An official said officers were called to the 500 block of General Gorgas Drive, near University Hospital, after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. According […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Warrant out for man involved in Escambia County shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have issued a warrant out for a man's arrest involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Deputies say Khiry Alexander Walker is wanted for shooting at a man he got into an argument with. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at a...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

3 men break into home with guns, shoot at resident: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they responded to a burglary report that happened on Dukes Avenue Friday night. According to officials, officers were called to the 2000 block of Dukes Avenue, near University Hospital, after receiving information about men breaking into a home. It was reported to officers once […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. awarded $10.93 million for Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project. How does it differ from Navy Point project?

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — This week, Escambia County announced a $10.93 million award from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s National Coast Resiliency Fund to fund the construction of the Magazine Point phase of the Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project at NAS Pensacola. In October, the Escambia County Board of Commissioners voted 4 to […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

1,600 grams of fentanyl, 16 guns, other narcotics seized in ‘Operation Blue Christmas’: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit has served five separate search warrants over the last week as part of “Operation Blue Christmas.” In total, deputies seized 1,600 grams of fentanyl, 16 guns, 681 grams of methamphetamine, 1,200 grams of crack cocaine, 229 grams of powered cocaine and more than […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Shooting investigation underway in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Frisco City Police said they are investigation a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon, according to Chief Omar West. Police did not say where the shooting happened. WKRG News 5 learned one victim was airlifted to an area hospital for injuries. There is no more information available at the time as […]
MONROE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrests elf after stealing deputy car with K9 inside

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that they have arrested a mischievous elf. According to SRCSO, Nelson Nuisance, a.k.a. the ELF, was arrested Saturday morning for Christmas mischief. Nuisance has been caught messing with records, messing with the wires to computers at the department […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
floridaing.com

Johnson Beach Pensacola Florida: An Insider’s Guide

Johnson Beach in Pensacola, Florida is one of the most beautiful beaches in the area. With its white sand and crystal clear water, it’s no wonder that this beach is so popular. You can enjoy plenty of activities such as swimming, sunbathing, fishing, and more. There’s also a playground...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has successful weeklong drug busts

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Escambia County, Fla., sheriff’s deputies made multiple drug busts this week, confiscating assault rifles, fentanyl and more. They called it “Operation Blue Christmas,” and Sheriff Chip Simmons said this is the most drugs they’ve found in years. ECSO, along with the help of other agencies, conveniently made these drug busts in the same week.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Watch: Waterspout in Choctawhatchee Bay

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Incoming storms stirred up the water in Okaloosa County Wednesday. Tiffany Bartch caught a waterspout just before noon on camera near Choctaw Beach in Freeport, Fla. Choctaw Beach is on the North side of Choctawhatchee Bay. Storms are likely Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Follow the WKRG First Alert Storm Team […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

68K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy