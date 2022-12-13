Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Court of appeals set to review Georgia's medical marijuana bid process
ATLANTA - In Adel Georgia, at the Trulieve medical marijuana plant it looked like - after two years - there was finally progress in the marijuana medicine front in Georgia. Two hours to the east, in Glenville, state Rep. Bill Werkheiser points to another medical cannabis facility under construction. Werkheiser was one of those smiling faces during Botanical Sciences’ ribbon cutting.
douglasnow.com
Bond hearing day: Who goes home for Christmas and who stays in jail?
Several individuals will bring in the new year while in the Coffee County Jail after the court denied their release during the last bond hearings this year. While the majority of the individuals on the calendar were denied bond, Judge Andy Spivey granted several of the motions, with some of the defendants also entering pleas to their charges.
WALB 10
Lowndes County’s Christmas Card Cruise is back with over 65 cards to sightsee
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This holiday season, the Valdosta Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority (VLPRA) is bringing back something festive they started during the pandemic. Several businesses, organizations and people are spreading Christmas spirit, joy, and life-size Christmas Cards all throughout Lowndes County. The Christmas Card Cruise started as an...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta and Lowndes schools on GaDOE’s exit list for CSI and TSI
VALDOSTA – Valdosta City and Lowndes County Schools have made the GaDOE’s exit list for needing improvements. The Georgia Department of Education released the 2022-2023 lists of schools identified for Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI), along with the list of schools who made the improvements needed to exit CSI or TSI status.
valdostatoday.com
Report of unresponsive driver leads to Valdosta arrest
VALDOSTA – A citizen reported a vehicle that was sitting in the middle of a roadway, which led Valdosta police to an arrest for charges including D.U.I. Arrested: Lekenry Bernard Roberts, African American male, 27 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 8, 2022, at approximately 3:38 am., Valdosta...
WALB 10
Tifton leaders increasing safety protocols following Fulwood Park incident
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Safety is at the top of Tifton leaders’ minds following a recent incident at Fulwood Park. On the night of Nov. 18, two men approached a woman in her car at Fulwood Park. “She became suspicious when they tried to get her to roll down...
douglasnow.com
Three suspects in Savion McRae's shooting death indicted in Lanier County
In June, officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported an investigation into the death of 19-year-old Savion McRae, a 19-year-old from Douglas, after he was shot in Lanier County. Soon after, three local young men were charged in McRae's death and have now been indicted on their charges. On...
WALB 10
New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Affordable housing is an issue in nearly every town, but Valdosta leaders say more is on the way. After being awarded over $1 million from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, IDP Properties, along with the Valdosta Housing Authority, is bringing Harvest Station Apartments to Valdosta.
WALB 10
City of Valdosta gifts resident with new a home
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Valdosta is improving its city and getting people’s homes up to code. One home at a time. The reactions people have when they see their new home is priceless. This home behind me was unsafe to live in before. But now thanks to a Community Development Block Grant, another Valdosta homeowner has a safe and up-to-code home to live in.
valdostatoday.com
Man arrested for drugs tried to flee Valdosta police on bicycle
VALDOSTA – A 39-year-old Barney resident was arrested for drug related charges after trying to flee from Valdosta officers on a bicycle. Jones, Saveon D, African American male, age 39, resident of Barney, Georgia. On December 9, 2022, at approximately 12:18 am., a Patrol Officer with Valdosta Police Department...
WALB 10
City officials: Water tank maintenance causing discolored water in Douglas
National Weather Service comments on tornado damage in Colquitt Co. New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side. 2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents. Two deadly shooting incidents in Bainbridge are under investigation. EF-2 tornado hits Doerun; cotton gin severely damaged. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Mobley Gin...
Second Harvest of South GA to host holiday food distribution in Valdosta
Second Harvest of South Georgia is set to host a holiday food distribution in Valdosta for those in need.
douglasnow.com
Two-vehicle accident on Highway 441 claims life of Pearson resident
Glenda Lang, 58, of Pearson, lost her life following a fatal crash on Highway 441 Sunday night. At this time, little information has been provided. According to a law enforcement officer, the wreck occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Highway 441 near Harvey Vickers Road. While a Georgia State Patrol report has not yet become available, the source told DouglasNow a white pickup truck struck the rear of Lang's vehicle after a car in front of the truck swerved into the other lane.
WALB 10
New Tifton apartment community getting move in ready
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The new Apex apartment home community is located right off Carpenter Road in Tifton. The newly built luxury apartments took around nine months to construct. Property Manager Mike Garvey said the duplex is now move-in ready and the apartments will be ready at the top of...
Comments / 4