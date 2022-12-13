Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer’s HGTV Show ‘Down Home Fab’: Premiere Date, Premise and More

Teen Mom 2 fans, get ready to see fan-favorite couple Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer back on the small screen! The reality stars teamed up for their own HGTV show, Down Home Fab , premiering in January 2023.

“We can’t wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up — with four kids in tow — showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home,” Chelsea told fans in February 2022 when announcing the series, then titled Farmhouse Fabulous .

The home build show will feature the South Dakota natives — who have been married since 2016 and built their own farmhouse in 2020 — “continu[ing] their passion of building and designing while helping other couples do the same,” the show’s official synopsis reads.

The couple took their millions of Instagram followers along for the ride while building their own home, during which “Chelsea led a majority of the creative and design [while] Cole executed the physical work,” HGTV notes. After completing their own design, the twosome “hope to inspire couples who are willing to take a risk and appreciate the process of building something special from the ground up.”

Viewers can also expect to see glimpses of Chelsea and Cole’s life at home with their three daughters, Aubree, Layne and Walker, and son Watson. (Aubree’s father is Chelsea’s ex Adam Lind .)

While there won’t be as much of an emphasis on their family life — and no drama with Adam — on Down Home Fab , Teen Mom franchise fans will certainly get their fill of sweet moments with the DeBoer family.

The Aubree Says designer announced her departure from the MTV hit in November 2020 after 10 seasons of the show.

“We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning,” Chelsea shared via Instagram at the time. “Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses.”

Teen Mom viewers spent years watching the 16 and Pregnant alum endure endless drama with Aubree’s father, only to ultimately find her fairytale ending with Cole and their four kids.

“Honestly, there’s just no one that I’ve met that’s so respectful and just nice and I trust him, which is a big deal, because it’s hard for me to trust people or guys, mostly,” Chelsea exclusively told Us Weekly in 2015 about her romance with Cole. “And he’s so sweet, kind of like old-fashioned gentleman type of guy.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Chelsea and Cole’s HGTV show.