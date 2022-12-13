ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
therealdeal.com

Brooklyn hotel converted into supportive housing

Challenging times call for creative solutions. To wit: a 30-story former Jehovah’s Witness hotel in Brooklyn has been converted to one of the nation’s largest supportive housing developments, according to the New York Times. The building at 90 Sands Street in Dumbo — which has 490 units, along...
BROOKLYN, NY
W42ST.nyc

Chop the Heliport — Senator Calls for Closure After Governor Vetoes Helicopter Legislation

Governor Hochul vetoed a bill Thursday proposing a significant reduction to non-essential helicopter flights over New York. In response, State Senator Brad Hoylman says that he “will be introducing legislation to close the West 30th Street heliport in the Hudson River Park,” adding, “The Governor has left us no choice.” The bill, sponsored by State Senator […] The post Chop the Heliport — Senator Calls for Closure After Governor Vetoes Helicopter Legislation appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

City Hall ‘anxious’ over Title 42, Adams says ‘no one’ helping NYC migrant surge

Mayor Eric Adams and his team are worried a steady flow of migrants to New York City will turn into a flood when a Trump-era immigration order ends next week — with the mayor also expressing growing anxiety that neither Gov. Kathy Hochul nor President Biden have offered a helping hand. Top City Hall officials – including Office of Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol, Department of Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins and City Hall senior adviser Tiffany Raspberry – held a Zoom conference call where Title 42 came up repeatedly, several sources told The Post. And even Adams admitted publicly Thursday that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Hochul & Adams’ ‘vision’ for post-COVID New York gets it almost entirely wrong

No cheers for Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul’s “shared vision” for a post-COVID-19 New York City, which they touted at an Association for a Better New York event this week.Their assessment of the city’s current troubled economic situation under-plays the most critical issue: unchecked crime. Their prescriptions for change are vague, quixotic and mostly toothless. And though it’s nice to know they’re (supposedly) on the same page about not soaking the rich with more taxes, most of the other pages they share are wrong. They relied on a report titled “Making New York Work For Everyone,” reflecting the efforts of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Born in Brooklyn Pt. 2: A Conversation with OB/GYN Dr. Wendy Wilcox

For roughly the last two decades, New York City has been experiencing a maternal health crisis. While rates of maternal mortality and morbidity — health conditions related to pregnancy — have declined, the numbers continue to show alarming racial disparities. Black women in NYC are eight times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related causes and nearly three times more likely to experience severe maternal morbidity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades

Alexa Schwerha on December 16, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – As part of their list of demands, students at the private New York City arts school The New School (TNS) are occupying a campus building until instructors agree to give As for the semester. According to the Instagram account New School Occupied, the students occupied the TNS University Center on Dec. 8 in support of faculty on strike for higher wages and better healthcare. While the strike ended on December 10, the occupants published a new set of demands that day that included A’s for all students, the resignation of school The post NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Mayor Adams and Governor Hochul Announce Groundbreaking for Mixed-Use Affordable Housing Development in Brooklyn’s East New York

Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the groundbreaking of Logan Fountain, a mixed-use project developed under the 2016 East New York rezoning, that will transform a defunct gas station into affordable housing units, transitional housing for homeless families, and new retail space. “Projects like Logan Fountain are...
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Meet the community board calling for more housing

Not all community boards support more housing in their neighborhoods. Manhattan Community Board 4 is out to prove it isn’t like all community boards. The board on Thursday unveiled a plan calling for 23,000 more homes within its borders on the West Side, the New York Times reported. It includes 1,400 affordable homes in the district, stretching from West 14th Street to Columbus Circle.
MANHATTAN, NY
Washington Square News

New York City’s only refugee shelter is out of space

A seasonably cold and misty day gripped the city early Sunday afternoon. As I looked out my East Village window, I was preparing my desk to conduct an interview, opening my laptop and setting my meeting notes on a looseleaf paper to the side. Outside the school adjacent to my building was a bright blue tarp, draped over a sleeping figure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City

NEW YORK, NY – A fake cop got violent when his police impersonation routine went south during an attempted robbery. On December 11th, two men met near 21st Avenue and 83rd Street in Brooklyn to complete an online sale transaction at around 5:35 pm. During the transaction, the buyer claimed to be a police officer and assaulted the 29-year-old seller, punching him in the face. The police impersonator then robbed the victim and fled the scene. NYPD detectives released a video of the incident and are asking the public to assist in identifying the assailant. The post Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

