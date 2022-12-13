Read full article on original website
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
Around 1.1 Billion gallons of water are used in New York every day. But where is it from and what´s the quality like?Anna S.New York City, NY
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn hotel converted into supportive housing
Challenging times call for creative solutions. To wit: a 30-story former Jehovah’s Witness hotel in Brooklyn has been converted to one of the nation’s largest supportive housing developments, according to the New York Times. The building at 90 Sands Street in Dumbo — which has 490 units, along...
Chop the Heliport — Senator Calls for Closure After Governor Vetoes Helicopter Legislation
Governor Hochul vetoed a bill Thursday proposing a significant reduction to non-essential helicopter flights over New York. In response, State Senator Brad Hoylman says that he “will be introducing legislation to close the West 30th Street heliport in the Hudson River Park,” adding, “The Governor has left us no choice.” The bill, sponsored by State Senator […] The post Chop the Heliport — Senator Calls for Closure After Governor Vetoes Helicopter Legislation appeared first on W42ST.
City Hall ‘anxious’ over Title 42, Adams says ‘no one’ helping NYC migrant surge
Mayor Eric Adams and his team are worried a steady flow of migrants to New York City will turn into a flood when a Trump-era immigration order ends next week — with the mayor also expressing growing anxiety that neither Gov. Kathy Hochul nor President Biden have offered a helping hand. Top City Hall officials – including Office of Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol, Department of Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins and City Hall senior adviser Tiffany Raspberry – held a Zoom conference call where Title 42 came up repeatedly, several sources told The Post. And even Adams admitted publicly Thursday that...
Hochul & Adams’ ‘vision’ for post-COVID New York gets it almost entirely wrong
No cheers for Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul’s “shared vision” for a post-COVID-19 New York City, which they touted at an Association for a Better New York event this week.Their assessment of the city’s current troubled economic situation under-plays the most critical issue: unchecked crime. Their prescriptions for change are vague, quixotic and mostly toothless. And though it’s nice to know they’re (supposedly) on the same page about not soaking the rich with more taxes, most of the other pages they share are wrong. They relied on a report titled “Making New York Work For Everyone,” reflecting the efforts of...
Gov. Hochul vetoes ‘Stop the Chop’ bill that would have limited NYC helicopter traffic
A helicopter lands on Manhattan's West Side. Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that would have limited chopper traffic The bill would have banned nonessential helicopter flights from the West 30th Street heliport and would also have allowed people to sue for excessive noise caused by helicopters either on the ground or in the air. [ more › ]
bkreader.com
Born in Brooklyn Pt. 2: A Conversation with OB/GYN Dr. Wendy Wilcox
For roughly the last two decades, New York City has been experiencing a maternal health crisis. While rates of maternal mortality and morbidity — health conditions related to pregnancy — have declined, the numbers continue to show alarming racial disparities. Black women in NYC are eight times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related causes and nearly three times more likely to experience severe maternal morbidity.
Extra Extra: Lawyers are still lawyering over what happened with that marshmallow fire at the Sag Harbor Goop store
Because rubbing alcohol was somehow involved, here are your end-of-day links: Everyone in New York City is sick (or will be), Donald Trump's loyalists don't like his NFT trading cards, Tyler Perry is buying out 'Ain't No Mo' performances, and more. [ more › ]
NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades
Alexa Schwerha on December 16, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – As part of their list of demands, students at the private New York City arts school The New School (TNS) are occupying a campus building until instructors agree to give As for the semester. According to the Instagram account New School Occupied, the students occupied the TNS University Center on Dec. 8 in support of faculty on strike for higher wages and better healthcare. While the strike ended on December 10, the occupants published a new set of demands that day that included A’s for all students, the resignation of school The post NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades appeared first on Shore News Network.
NY law set to keep thousands of ballots from being tossed out
"I voted!" stickers at a poll site in Bedford-Stuyvesant. It’s one of several voting reforms enacted in New York this year. [ more › ]
For now, judge won't stop NYC mayor's homeless removal plans
NEW YORK — (AP) — A judge said Wednesday that he will not immediately halt New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ plans to force mentally ill people from the streets and into treatment. In a written order, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty in Manhattan said there...
rew-online.com
Mayor Adams and Governor Hochul Announce Groundbreaking for Mixed-Use Affordable Housing Development in Brooklyn’s East New York
Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the groundbreaking of Logan Fountain, a mixed-use project developed under the 2016 East New York rezoning, that will transform a defunct gas station into affordable housing units, transitional housing for homeless families, and new retail space. “Projects like Logan Fountain are...
New York Attorney General Letitia James sues owners of Long Island nursing home
New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing the owners of a Long Island nursing home who also have stakes of dozens of other facilities nationwide. It is the third suit she has filed in six weeks alleging financial fraud and abuse of nursing home residents. Friday’s suit alleges that...
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?
So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.
therealdeal.com
Meet the community board calling for more housing
Not all community boards support more housing in their neighborhoods. Manhattan Community Board 4 is out to prove it isn’t like all community boards. The board on Thursday unveiled a plan calling for 23,000 more homes within its borders on the West Side, the New York Times reported. It includes 1,400 affordable homes in the district, stretching from West 14th Street to Columbus Circle.
hudsoncountyview.com
From a jail cell to City Hall, Jersey City Councilman Gilmore talks first year in office
Jersey City Ward F Councilman Frank “Educational” Gilmore reflected on being one of the first formerly incarcerated individuals to hold elected office, policing, helping troubled youth, and more while discussing his first year in office. “In some states, as soon as you get arrested, you lose your [voting]...
Washington Square News
New York City’s only refugee shelter is out of space
A seasonably cold and misty day gripped the city early Sunday afternoon. As I looked out my East Village window, I was preparing my desk to conduct an interview, opening my laptop and setting my meeting notes on a looseleaf paper to the side. Outside the school adjacent to my building was a bright blue tarp, draped over a sleeping figure.
New Yorker Warns Visitors of Scam Near Rockefeller Christmas Tree
This is a common warning to first-time visitors to NYC.
Mayor Adams, Governor Hochul want New York to 'work for everyone' with new action plan
Adams said the cylinders of local and state governments have been "misaligned for a long time" but the current agencies are working towards improving the quality of life for all New Yorkers with their new plan.
Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – A fake cop got violent when his police impersonation routine went south during an attempted robbery. On December 11th, two men met near 21st Avenue and 83rd Street in Brooklyn to complete an online sale transaction at around 5:35 pm. During the transaction, the buyer claimed to be a police officer and assaulted the 29-year-old seller, punching him in the face. The police impersonator then robbed the victim and fled the scene. NYPD detectives released a video of the incident and are asking the public to assist in identifying the assailant. The post Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council passes special resolution to investigate rent control enforcement after many protests
The Jersey City Council heard more protests from Portside Towers residents over steep rent increases and passed a special resolution to have a closed session hearing on the matter. “Without that filing, there is no exemption from rent control … I cannot afford the living costs. I fear for my...
