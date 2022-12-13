Cardinals release cornerback Trayvon Mullen

The Arizona Cardinals released cornerback Trayvon Mullen on Tuesday.

The move comes a day after Mullen played a season-high 42 defensive snaps for the Cardinals in Monday night’s loss to the New England Patriots.

The Cardinals traded a conditional seventh-round pick to acquire Mullen from Las Vegas in August. The pick back to the Raiders remains a seventh-rounder; the 2023 pick would have become a sixth-rounder had Mullen played two more games.

Mullen, 25, has 13 tackles, one pass defensed and one forced fumble in eight games (zero starts) for Arizona this season.

The Raiders selected him in the second round of the 2019 draft.

–Field Level Media

