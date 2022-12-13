ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

KATU.com

Police: Salem arsonist arrested Sunday morning, admitted to lighting one of four fires

SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police arrested 28-year-old Leonardo Hernandez-Cruz Sunday morning following four suspicious fires set Saturday night and early Sunday. Police say at 10 p.m. Saturday, they were called to the 1900 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast, along with Salem Fire, on a report of a dumpster fire at the BottleDrop building. Officers were able to get a description of the suspect from surveillance video at the building.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Suspect in NE Portland murder case arrested in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a murder suspect in Vancouver who was linked to the shooting death of a man in northeast Portland’s Parkrose neighborhood last month. The U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Stevie Rayven Moore, 27, last Wednesday (Dec. 7) in Vancouver. Portland Police homicide detectives interviewed him, and he was booked into the Clark County Jail on arrest warrants for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Person found dead near middle school in Portland, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after someone was found dead near Roseway Heights Middle School on Friday morning. Officers responded to the 7500 block of NE Alameda St. at around 8:40 a.m. on a "Suspicious Priority" call. A Public Information Officer (PIO) with the Bureau...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Arson investigation underway, Salem Police looking for suspect

Portland, ORE — In a video sent to us by the owner of Lighthouse Home Loans, Phil Gerstner, a man appears to look through garbage bins before finding something he can light on fire. He then appears to start a fire then quickly leaves the scene. In the next...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Police: Shooting outside of Cleveland High was 'not a random act'

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say they believe the shooting on December 12 outside of Cleveland High School was not a random act. Detectives with the Enhanced Community Safety Team say the individuals involved were focused on each other and not the school. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Student shot, injured...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Gresham to hand out anti-theft devices after record numbers of stolen cars

GRESHAM, Ore. — Over the past year, the City of Gresham has experienced a significant increase in car thefts. "In 2022, we’ve seen a 17% increase in vehicle theft,” says Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg. “Car thefts create a tremendous burden on our community, and we want to do everything we can to keep our community safe.”
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Two die in fatal single-vehicle crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Monday, two people died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 East near milepost 34 in Marion County. Officials say the preliminary investigation indicated that the car in the accident was a gray Lexus driven by Moises Llamas Fernandez, 27, of Salem. Authorities say...
MARION COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

'Project Illumination' brightens downtown Portland with unique lights displays

PORTLAND, Ore. — A series of interactive lights displays will brighten downtown Portland through the winter months. Downtown Clean and Safe is partnering with the City of Portland on 'Project Illumination.'. On Friday night they are unveiling the 'Singing Tree,' one of nine new installations you'll find throughout Downtown...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Eight arrested in Keizer Station retail theft sting

KEIZER, Ore. — Police arrested eight people and recovered nearly $1,700 worth of shoplifted merchandise in a retail theft sting at Keizer Station on Thursday. Keizer Police said the goal was to find, catch, and hold people accountable for stealing from stores. "Law enforcement and asset protection employees converged...
KEIZER, OR
KATU.com

Portland restaurants see unusually slow holiday season

PORTLAND, Ore. — From food carts to downtown restaurants, Portland business owners tell KATU revenue is low. That includes Mother's Bistro. Despite weekend brunch crowds, the owner said she's been struggling ever since reopening from the pandemic in the summer of 2021. "It has not just been an unusually...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland-area nonprofits see spiking demand this holiday season

PORTLAND, Ore. — Across the greater Portland-metro area, nonprofits tell KATU they're seeing a spike in demand. With cold winter temperatures, the executive director at Blanchet House said the homeless community is seeking shelter space and tools to stay warm outside. "We don’t do emergency overnight shelter, but demand...
PORTLAND, OR

