Monday in Portland: Local group using preventative graffiti to ward off vandals, spark conversationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
Portland man rides bike to firestation after being shot, man then taken to hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say a man was shot Saturday afternoon and rode his bike to a nearby fire station, seeking medical attention. Officials say the firefighters/paramedics at the station did initial trauma care and called for police and an ambulance. The man was taken to the hospital...
KATU.com
Kelso Police officer involved in shooting in nearby Longview, subject taken to hospital
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Just before midnight, officers from Longview Police received a call that a man was armed with a gun in the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue. Officials say he was reported to be suicidal and homicidal with his wife and children inside. Longview Police requested help from neighboring agencies and tried to contact the subject.
KATU.com
Vancouver apartment fire displaces 13 residents, one woman taken to the hospital
VANCOUVER, Wash. — At 6:35 p.m. Friday, firefighters from the Vancouver Fire Department were dispatched to 3200 NE 62nd Avenue on the report of an apartment fire. When firefighters arrived, they found the apartment complex's hallway filled with smoke. First responders reported water all over the floor. Officials say...
KATU.com
Man working on car struck by semi-truck on Marquam Bridge, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — The I-5 Northbound lanes were closed early Monday morning after a traffic collision that involved a man hit by a semi-truck. All lanes at the Marquam Bridge were closed after a crash at the Water Avenue exit around 5:15 a.m. The crash involved a semi-truck and...
KATU.com
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries following rollover wreck in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police responded to a rollover accident Saturday morning in the Centennial Neighborhood. Police say officers from East Precinct just before 9:00 a.m. were called to Southeast 148th Avenue just south of Southeast Main Street. Portland Fire and Rescue were able to free the driver from...
KATU.com
Police: Salem arsonist arrested Sunday morning, admitted to lighting one of four fires
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police arrested 28-year-old Leonardo Hernandez-Cruz Sunday morning following four suspicious fires set Saturday night and early Sunday. Police say at 10 p.m. Saturday, they were called to the 1900 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast, along with Salem Fire, on a report of a dumpster fire at the BottleDrop building. Officers were able to get a description of the suspect from surveillance video at the building.
KATU.com
Suspect in NE Portland murder case arrested in Vancouver
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a murder suspect in Vancouver who was linked to the shooting death of a man in northeast Portland’s Parkrose neighborhood last month. The U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Stevie Rayven Moore, 27, last Wednesday (Dec. 7) in Vancouver. Portland Police homicide detectives interviewed him, and he was booked into the Clark County Jail on arrest warrants for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
KATU.com
Person found dead near middle school in Portland, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after someone was found dead near Roseway Heights Middle School on Friday morning. Officers responded to the 7500 block of NE Alameda St. at around 8:40 a.m. on a "Suspicious Priority" call. A Public Information Officer (PIO) with the Bureau...
KATU.com
5 taken to hospital after riding to the end of MAX line, 'trying to stay warm,' TVF&R says
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Community leaders in Washington County came together Friday to discuss new solutions to the homeless crisis as the unhoused community face temperatures at or below freezing level this weekend. First responders are noticing a spike in hospitalizations for those living on the street, and agencies say...
KATU.com
Arson investigation underway, Salem Police looking for suspect
Portland, ORE — In a video sent to us by the owner of Lighthouse Home Loans, Phil Gerstner, a man appears to look through garbage bins before finding something he can light on fire. He then appears to start a fire then quickly leaves the scene. In the next...
KATU.com
Traffic stop in NE Portland yield weapons and drugs including AR-15, body armor, meth
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police conducted a traffic stop Wednesday, December 14, and recovered a treasure trove of weapons. The East Neighborhood Response Team conducted the stop in the area of Southeast 100th and Southeast Mill. The officers learned that the driver, identified as 43-year-old Chance Savage, was a...
KATU.com
Police: Shooting outside of Cleveland High was 'not a random act'
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say they believe the shooting on December 12 outside of Cleveland High School was not a random act. Detectives with the Enhanced Community Safety Team say the individuals involved were focused on each other and not the school. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Student shot, injured...
KATU.com
Gresham to hand out anti-theft devices after record numbers of stolen cars
GRESHAM, Ore. — Over the past year, the City of Gresham has experienced a significant increase in car thefts. "In 2022, we’ve seen a 17% increase in vehicle theft,” says Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg. “Car thefts create a tremendous burden on our community, and we want to do everything we can to keep our community safe.”
KATU.com
Two die in fatal single-vehicle crash in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Monday, two people died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 East near milepost 34 in Marion County. Officials say the preliminary investigation indicated that the car in the accident was a gray Lexus driven by Moises Llamas Fernandez, 27, of Salem. Authorities say...
KATU.com
'Project Illumination' brightens downtown Portland with unique lights displays
PORTLAND, Ore. — A series of interactive lights displays will brighten downtown Portland through the winter months. Downtown Clean and Safe is partnering with the City of Portland on 'Project Illumination.'. On Friday night they are unveiling the 'Singing Tree,' one of nine new installations you'll find throughout Downtown...
KATU.com
Eight arrested in Keizer Station retail theft sting
KEIZER, Ore. — Police arrested eight people and recovered nearly $1,700 worth of shoplifted merchandise in a retail theft sting at Keizer Station on Thursday. Keizer Police said the goal was to find, catch, and hold people accountable for stealing from stores. "Law enforcement and asset protection employees converged...
KATU.com
Washington County opens severe weather shelters ahead of freezing temps this weekend
BEAVERTON, Ore. — With overnight temperatures at or below freezing level into the weekend, Washington County is opening more severe weather shelters until Sunday at noon. The county said the shelters will open their doors to anyone seeking shelter during the “dangerous weather conditions.”. The shelters include:. The...
KATU.com
Portland restaurants see unusually slow holiday season
PORTLAND, Ore. — From food carts to downtown restaurants, Portland business owners tell KATU revenue is low. That includes Mother's Bistro. Despite weekend brunch crowds, the owner said she's been struggling ever since reopening from the pandemic in the summer of 2021. "It has not just been an unusually...
KATU.com
Portland-area nonprofits see spiking demand this holiday season
PORTLAND, Ore. — Across the greater Portland-metro area, nonprofits tell KATU they're seeing a spike in demand. With cold winter temperatures, the executive director at Blanchet House said the homeless community is seeking shelter space and tools to stay warm outside. "We don’t do emergency overnight shelter, but demand...
KATU.com
Early detection and diagnosis is crucial, Alzheimer's Association says
Lake Oswego, Ore. — Lori Weiss, who taught engineering, math, marketing and accounting at the Academy of Industrial Sciences in Oregon City, says she hadn't painted anything since she was in third grade. "The last thing on the planet that I wanted to do was sit down with a...
