SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police arrested 28-year-old Leonardo Hernandez-Cruz Sunday morning following four suspicious fires set Saturday night and early Sunday. Police say at 10 p.m. Saturday, they were called to the 1900 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast, along with Salem Fire, on a report of a dumpster fire at the BottleDrop building. Officers were able to get a description of the suspect from surveillance video at the building.

SALEM, OR ・ 19 HOURS AGO