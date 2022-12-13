Read full article on original website
NECN
Brief Delay on Mass. Highway After Car Bursts into Flames
A car burst into flames on Route 93 North in Medford, Massachusetts early Monday morning. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. The incident led to a brief slowdown on the highway. No word on any injuries.
NECN
Fatal Crash Under Investigation in Amherst, NH
Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday in Amherst, New Hampshire. Amherst police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 101 near the Amherst Transfer Station around 5 p.m. Sunday. Their preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle that was driving west on Route 101 crossed...
NECN
Police Called to Medford High School
Police in Medford, Massachusetts, were going to Medford High School Monday morning, the agency said. It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the police response. Officials haven't provided more information. NBC10 Boston has reached out to the school, the superintendent of Medford Public Schools and the mayor's office. This developing news...
NECN
Street Remains Closed Day After Car Crashes Into Stores in Roslindale
Cleanup crews returned to a partially collapsed building in Roslindale Monday morning after a car slammed into the side of a block of stores just the day before. Emergency crews responded to Corinth Street in Roslindale just before 9 a.m. on Sunday morning after a car crashed through the building, exposing Beautiful By Sarah, a skin care and makeup studio, and the adjacent Leise Jones Photography studio to the elements.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 11, 2022: Man Dumps Large Amount Of Rotted Food In Restaurant Parking Lot; Vehicle Rollover; Car vs. Sign; Car vs. Fence
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, December 11, 2022:. Police noted fresh tire marks in the Shawsheen Elementary School’s parking lot from vehicles spinning tires and doing donuts. (8:56am) Owner of Jon Ryan’s Pub in Tewksbury reported a male party operating...
NECN
Person Injured After Car Crashes into Boston Home
A car crashed into a house in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to police. Police and EMS say they responded to a call at a Hyde Park Ave. home around 3 a.m. One person was transported to a hospital. There is no word on the extent of...
NECN
Man Arrested in New York Days After Woman Killed in Stoughton, Mass.
A man has been arrested in New York on a murder charge in connection to a woman's death last week in Stoughton, Massachusetts, authorities announced Saturday. Victor Carter, 39, was taken into custody on a Stoughton District Court warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said in a press release.
Police investigating after Brockton school bus crashes into light pole
Police are investigating after a Brockton school bus careened into a light pole. According to the Brockton Fire Department, the bus driver said he was cut off near the intersection of Bouve Avenue and Menlo Street. The evasive action allegedly forced the bus to careen through a fence and hit the light pole.
NECN
Car Crashes Into Block of Stores in Boston, Building Evacuated Due to Potential for Collapse
A car slammed into the side of a block of stores on Corinth Street in Roslindale just before 9 a.m. on Sunday morning, exposing Beautiful By Sarah, a skin care and makeup studio, and the adjacent Leise Jones Photography studio to the elements. There’s major structural damage to the building,...
NBC Connecticut
1 Killed, 2 Injured in Head-On Crash on Route 8 in Winchester
One person has died and two others are injured after a head-on crash on Route 8 in Winchester on Saturday. Emergency crews were called to a crash in front of the Winsted Sewer Treatment Plant on North Main Street around 5:30 p.m. According to investigators, a Hyundai Elantra being driven...
NECN
Driver Accused of Being Drunk, High in Route 3 Crash That Killed Veteran Randolph Police Officer
A Rockland, Massachusetts, woman has been indicted on charges that she was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she caused a crash in May that killed an off-duty Randolph police officer. A grand jury on Friday returned indictments charging Kaleigh Davidson, 35, with one count each of...
NECN
Boston Police Looking to ID Man Who Assaulted 3 Women Near Back Bay MBTA Station
Boston police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly assaulted three women in a period of two hours on Saturday near the Back Bay MBTA Station in the city. According to police, the suspect is wanted in connection to three separate assault and battery incidents that...
NECN
Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods
An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
fallriverreporter.com
Man dies after being struck by truck in Massachusetts, leaves behind wife and young son
State and local authorities are investigating after a man died after reportedly being hit by a truck Friday morning in Massachusetts. According to Franklin Police, just after 6:30 a.m., Franklin Police and Fire Department units were dispatched to 176 Grove Street, XPO Logistics, for a report of a person down and not breathing.
NECN
Streets Closed as Authorities Respond to Water Main Break in Roxbury
Authorities are responding to a massive water main break in Boston early Sunday morning. Boston Fire said they responded to a water main break at around 6:30 a.m. and Boston Water has shut down a 12 inch water main. Authorities reported that the break caused part of the street to...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer arrested by the department he serves after an incident
A Massachusetts police officer was arrested last week after an incident, according to the department that he serves for. Just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested by Boston Police officers for Assault and Battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek Help Locating Missing Teen
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl. According to police, Dayanara Lopez has been missing since Friday night after leaving her home on Dorchester Street. Dayanar is 5’0 tall and was last seen wearing a black coat with pink fur...
NECN
New Details on Chainsaw-Wielding Man Involved in Attempted Police Department Break-in, Standoff
A Massachusetts man accused of attempting to break into a local police station, sparking an hours long standoff, faced a judge on Monday. Brien Buckley, 35, of Cohasset, is facing multiple charges including assault, resisting arrest, property damage and child endangerment. He is being held without bail. Cohasset police say...
Boston Man Offered To Help Lady Carry Groceries, Then He Stabbed Her: DA
A Boston man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants was arrested and charged with multiple attacks, including stabbing an elderly lady in the chest, authorities said. Ranlee Flores, 34, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, assault and b…
Bridge joint failure on I-495 southbound near Route 110, MassDOT says
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Emergency repairs are being made to a bridge joint on I-495 southbound, and drivers should expect delays, reduce speed and drive cautiously, the state Department of Transportation said Sunday. Temporary repairs have been made in the area of Route 110 at mile marker 87.5, and all...
