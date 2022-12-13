ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

NECN

Fatal Crash Under Investigation in Amherst, NH

Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday in Amherst, New Hampshire. Amherst police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 101 near the Amherst Transfer Station around 5 p.m. Sunday. Their preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle that was driving west on Route 101 crossed...
AMHERST, NH
NECN

Police Called to Medford High School

Police in Medford, Massachusetts, were going to Medford High School Monday morning, the agency said. It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the police response. Officials haven't provided more information. NBC10 Boston has reached out to the school, the superintendent of Medford Public Schools and the mayor's office. This developing news...
MEDFORD, MA
NECN

Street Remains Closed Day After Car Crashes Into Stores in Roslindale

Cleanup crews returned to a partially collapsed building in Roslindale Monday morning after a car slammed into the side of a block of stores just the day before. Emergency crews responded to Corinth Street in Roslindale just before 9 a.m. on Sunday morning after a car crashed through the building, exposing Beautiful By Sarah, a skin care and makeup studio, and the adjacent Leise Jones Photography studio to the elements.
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 11, 2022: Man Dumps Large Amount Of Rotted Food In Restaurant Parking Lot; Vehicle Rollover; Car vs. Sign; Car vs. Fence

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, December 11, 2022:. Police noted fresh tire marks in the Shawsheen Elementary School’s parking lot from vehicles spinning tires and doing donuts. (8:56am) Owner of Jon Ryan’s Pub in Tewksbury reported a male party operating...
WILMINGTON, MA
NECN

Person Injured After Car Crashes into Boston Home

A car crashed into a house in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to police. Police and EMS say they responded to a call at a Hyde Park Ave. home around 3 a.m. One person was transported to a hospital. There is no word on the extent of...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Arrested in New York Days After Woman Killed in Stoughton, Mass.

A man has been arrested in New York on a murder charge in connection to a woman's death last week in Stoughton, Massachusetts, authorities announced Saturday. Victor Carter, 39, was taken into custody on a Stoughton District Court warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said in a press release.
STOUGHTON, MA
NBC Connecticut

1 Killed, 2 Injured in Head-On Crash on Route 8 in Winchester

One person has died and two others are injured after a head-on crash on Route 8 in Winchester on Saturday. Emergency crews were called to a crash in front of the Winsted Sewer Treatment Plant on North Main Street around 5:30 p.m. According to investigators, a Hyundai Elantra being driven...
WINCHESTER, MA
NECN

Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods

An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
BOURNE, MA
NECN

Streets Closed as Authorities Respond to Water Main Break in Roxbury

Authorities are responding to a massive water main break in Boston early Sunday morning. Boston Fire said they responded to a water main break at around 6:30 a.m. and Boston Water has shut down a 12 inch water main. Authorities reported that the break caused part of the street to...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts police officer arrested by the department he serves after an incident

A Massachusetts police officer was arrested last week after an incident, according to the department that he serves for. Just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested by Boston Police officers for Assault and Battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member.
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Police Seek Help Locating Missing Teen

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl. According to police, Dayanara Lopez has been missing since Friday night after leaving her home on Dorchester Street. Dayanar is 5’0 tall and was last seen wearing a black coat with pink fur...
WORCESTER, MA

