Los Angeles, CA

Hot 99.1

Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Bodyguard Has Gone ‘Missing’ Before His Scheduled Testimony at Tory Lanez Trial

Megan Thee Stallion's former bodyguard has reportedly gone missing before his scheduled testimony at Tory Lanez's trial yesterday. Megan Thee Stallion's lawyer, Alex Spiro, has confirmed with XXL on Saturday (Dec. 17) that the Houston rapper's ex-bodyguard, Justin Edison, was expected to testify on Friday (Dec. 16) at trial but didn't show up.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
‘Mean Girls’ musical star and choreographer dead at 32

Stephanie Bissonnette, who starred in and choreographed the Broadway adaptation of “Mean Girls,” died Sunday at the age of 32. Bissonnette, who was in the ensemble of the show, had been a part of “Mean Girls” from 2018 till the show’s closing in 2020 as well as being a part of Keith Urban’s “Never Comin’ Down” music video, reports E! News. “Our hearts are broken as the ‘Mean Girls’ community mourns the loss of Stephanie Bissonnette,” wrote the show on Twitter. “Our original Dawn Sweitzer, Stephanie was part of our Broadway company from our first performance to our last.” According to the...
Nick Cannon & Bre Tiesi Pose With Son Legendary, 5 Months, & Santa In Adorable Family Photo

Nick Cannon, 42, took his 5-month-old son Legendary to meet Santa Claus one week before Christmas. Zen’s mom Bre Tiesi shared an Instagram Story photo of the trio posing with Father Christmas on Sunday, December 18. Little Legendary was dressed in a cute yellow zip-up outfit and wore a festive Santa hat on his head. Legendary sat on Santa’s lap while Nick and Bre posed on either side of them.
Pusha T Covers XXL Magazine’s Winter 2022 Issue

Pusha T is claiming what he feels is rightfully his: the best rap of album of the year. As XXL magazine's winter issue cover star, Push opens up about creating his magnum opus, It's Almost Dry, a contender for Best Rap Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The celebrated lyricist wants to take home the big win to help elevate "articulate, lyric-driven, taste-level hip-hop." In his cover story interview, the 20-year rap veteran discusses everything, including the greatness in beats and rhymes on his album, the Grammys, marriage, fatherhood, his past beef with Drake, no longer speaking to Kanye West, plans for his next project and more.
Video Leaks of Gunna Taking His Plea Deal – Watch

Video has surfaced of Gunna in court taking his plea deal. On Wednesday night (Dec. 14), hours after he was released from jail, video hit the internet that shows the Atlanta rapper confessing to knowledge of certain illegal activity as it pertains to YSL in court. In the video, Gunna is asked by a prosecutor to endorse multiple statements during the hearing.
Nick Cannon Admits Biggest Guilt Is Not Spending Enough Time With His 11 Kids – Report

Nick Cannon recently admitted that he feels a lot of guilt that he is not spending enough time with each of his 11 kids. According to a report published by Page Six, Nick Cannon recently opened up about the current state of his family life during a recent episode of Paramount+'s The Checkup with Dr. David Angus that aired on Dec. 12. Cannon, who has become just as famous for his abundance of children with different mothers as he has for his storied career in entertainment, says that not being able to spend enough quality time with his offspring is a source of tremendous regret.
