KELOLAND TV
Dangerous Cold; Ground Blizzard Later This Week
Another major winter system in headed for the plains this week. We expect a number of headlines with this storm as listed below. First, a small system is moving through Kansas and Iowa today. Be alert to some slick travel to our south. This system will be a clipper that...
KELOLAND TV
What are snow rollers?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the windy and snowy weather, we actually get to see a rare snow phenomenon. When you have windy conditions and temperatures near freezing you can get snow rollers. KELOLAND Weather online resources. These snow rollers have several formation techniques. They can be started...
KELOLAND TV
Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents
A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
KELOLAND TV
Dangerous cold; Phone scam; Holiday events in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The Aberdeen Police are warning residents of scam calls being made in the department’s name. Police say the victim was...
KELOLAND TV
Public Menorah lighting held in Sioux Falls Sunday to kick off Chanukah
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While Christmas is just under a week away, Chanukah began Sunday night at sundown. To kick off the holiday’s eight days, the Chabad Jewish Center of South Dakota hosted the seventh annual public Menorah lighting at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. They...
KELOLAND TV
The Grinch helps spread holiday cheer in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– One Grinch-themed event is giving back to the community this holiday season. The Sioux Falls Convention Center is paring local businesses and companies with non-profits as a way to spread holiday cheer. But, the winter storm made the event look a little different this year.
KELOLAND TV
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Sioux Falls, SD metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.
KELOLAND TV
VIDEO: Cars slide on icy roads in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The buildup of snow and ice on the roads is causing many people to crash and get stranded. Take a look at this video, in the player above, captured by one of our photographers. You can see where several people slid on the icy...
KELOLAND TV
SDHP: 30 citations issued for driving on closed roads, interstates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High winds and drifting snow continues to keep interstates and many roads in South Dakota closed or impassable. While getting stranded is one risk for people who don’t comply with road closures, fines are also possible for those who travel on closed roads.
KELOLAND TV
Blowing snow and blizzard conditions expand today
The snow and blowing snow remains our top weather story this morning in KELOLAND as this major winter storm continues to push through the region. Blizzard headlines cover much of western and central SD. Conditions will deteriorate through the day farther east, including the Sioux Falls area. Deadwood is reporting...
KELOLAND TV
Christmas lights for a cause
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KEO) — From homes to downtowns, KELOLAND is aglow with holiday spirit. Cruise through a neighborhood in southern Sioux Falls and you’ll find yourself surrounded by Christmas. Ryan Borns and his husband Scott Ihnen are the creators of Lights on Lotta. “It just started as...
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
KELOLAND TV
Sanford Health announces top baby names of 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Oliver and Olivia were the top boys and girls baby names, respectively, for Sanford Health. The health system announced its list of the most popular baby names in 2022. For boys, Oliver tapped the list as the most popular name for newborn boys for...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: December 17th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Wreaths Across America will salute fallen heroes at a ceremony at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Remembrance wreaths will be placed on graves and the name of each veteran will be read aloud starting at 11 a.m. A non-profit that’s bringing...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota rule bans opposite-sex fights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A member of the South Dakota Athletic Commission opposes a national change made by USA Boxing allowing boys and girls to fight each other at ages 8 and 9. George Giovanis of Sioux Falls made the point Friday, as the state commission considered renewing annual...
KELOLAND TV
Storm continues; Blowing snow threat expands tomorrow
A major winter storm continues to bear down on KELOLAND this morning. You can see the strong wind and blowing snow in the Pierre area on the video below. Roads conditions are not good in much of western, central, and northeast SD. The area circled in red highlights the region where travel is not advised.
KELOLAND TV
‘Fill the Fire Truck Toy Drive’ hosted at Scheels
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business is getting into the holiday spirit by collecting toys for a local nonprofit. Scheels is hosting its “Fill the Fire Truck Toy Drive” to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire. They’re accepting everything from...
KELOLAND TV
Baltic man identified in fatal snowmobile crash
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released the name of the man who died in a snowmobile versus SUV crash in Hartford this weekend. Authorities say 42-year-old Jarvis Brende was snowmobiling with a group of friends on Saturday evening when his snowmobile tipped over on Highway 38. As...
KELOLAND TV
Car crashes into building in north Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A driver crashed into a building in northern Sioux Falls early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of 54th and N. Cliff Avenue. Officer Sam Clemens said the driver of a 2015 Chevy truck pushed on the gas pedal instead of the brakes and collided with the building.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls apartment stabbing
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police are investigating an early-morning stabbing at a Sioux Falls apartment. The call came in just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning to the 600 block of North Elmwood Avenue. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they’re...
