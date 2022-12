MOSCOW – The first day of winter and shortest day of the year is marked with the winter solstice. The solstice occurs at 1:47 pm on Wednesday, December 21 when the Earth reaches its maximum tilt from the sun. Welcome the new season with a guided stroll around the trails of Idler’s Rest at 1 pm. Enjoy some free hot cocoa and cider while you learn about the history, plants, and animals of the preserve. Family friendly, everyone is welcome- including dogs on leashes! Palouse Land Trust encourages everyone dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO