Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Tv20detroit.com
Long-term construction projects lead to frustration for Midtown Detroit businesses
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A major headache for local businesses in Midtown Detroit has reached a boiling point, with some blasting-long term construction projects impacting their bottom line. “I just kind of go with it. It’s an inconvenience. Everywhere you look, it’s a barrel,” Campus Bistro customer Theresa Hall said....
Tv20detroit.com
Did Detroit officers responsible for 'absurd' arrest conduct improper interrogation?
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police officers that interrogated and later arrested a woman for credit card fraud may have violated her constitutional rights during her interrogation, according to two independent legal experts. The woman, Sandra Wilson, was later acquitted after facing two felony charges and spending three days in...
Tv20detroit.com
Thousands at risk of water shutoffs in new year as Detroit moratorium set to end
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Thousands of people in Detroit could be at risk of losing access to clean drinking water in the new year. This comes as a moratorium on water shutoffs, which was put in place during the pandemic by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, is set to end Jan. 1, 2023.
Tv20detroit.com
DPD rolls out Crisis Intervention Team citywide, partnered with mental health professionals
DETROIT (WXYZ) — "When you see the green lights on the scout cars, when you see the soft uniforms, you are in safe hands with the officers," Detroit Police Department Cpl. Marcus Harris said about himself and other officers on the department's Crisis Intervention Team. The casual "soft uniform"...
Tv20detroit.com
Community forum addresses anti-Semitism, safety in metro Detroit
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit is trying console the community after a disturbing rise in anti-Semitic attacks. With the most recent incident taking place at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township, leaders felt it was an appropriate place to bring people together Wednesday night.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit mom inspires others as Ms. Wheelchair Michigan, advocating for people with disabilities
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Jamie Junior's favorite role in life is being a mother to her son Nicholas. The Detroit mom, who has cerebral palsy, was recently crowned Ms. Wheelchair Michigan, a role that involves something she already loves to do: advocate for those with disabilities. And though she's very...
Tv20detroit.com
City of Southfield appoints Deputy Treasure Allyson Bettis as temporary city clerk
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Southfield has temporarily appointed a new city clerk. Southfield Deputy Treasure Allyson Bettis was appointed to the role in council chambers during a city council meeting on Monday. Bettis was appointed after former City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins resigned on Oct. 19 when...
Tv20detroit.com
1 dead in shooting outside plant in Highland Park following group fight
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — One person is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting outside an auto parts plant in Highland Park Wednesday morning. Highland Park police say an altercation started between six men at the Faurecia plant at 13000 Oakland Park Boulevard. We're told five people jumped one individual and the fight was broken up by the security staff.
Tv20detroit.com
2 dead after police chase ends in crash in Monroe County
WHITEFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people have died after a police chase ended in a crash in Monroe County on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. in Whiteford Township on Whiteford Center Road near Whiteford Road. Michigan State Police said they were originally dispatched for a...
Tv20detroit.com
Family reunited with grandfather's stolen relic 50 years after Bloomfield Township home invasion
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — More than 50 years after a home invasion in Bloomfield Township, a family is reunited with a precious piece of their past: a Highland Park Police Department service weapon nearly 100 years old. The gun was discovered at a pawn shop nearly 800 miles...
Tv20detroit.com
One dead, one in custody after a fatal shooting at Faurecia auto supplier plant in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A fatal shooting incident took place Wednesday at the Faurecia auto supplier plant in Highland Park. Police say one suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting one of his co-workers. It started at 8:50 am. The Highland Park Deputy police chief says it all...
Tv20detroit.com
Court halts parole for convicted rapist in Livingston County after AG's appeal
HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Livingston County Circuit Court ordered a stay Thursday on the release of a man who was convicted of rape and set to be paroled early next week. The stay comes after Attorney General Dana Nessel filed an appeal, calling him a danger to the public.
Tv20detroit.com
Lincoln Park reports 'significant' water main break; services impacted throughout city
(WXYXZ) — The City of Lincoln Park is reporting a "significant" water main break Friday afternoon. According to the city, the water main break happened at Lafayette and Mill. Lincoln Park Department of Public Services is reportedly on the scene of the break to help with repairs. The city...
Tv20detroit.com
Walled Lake Northern students deliver 'wants and needs' to Hamtramck elementary students for the holidays
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — This season - more than ever - people are feeling the financial pinch of those rate hikes and inflation. It is something that inspires people to step up and help those around them. That spirit of giving was on full display today at Dickinson East Elementary in Hamtramck.
Tv20detroit.com
72-year-old man found dead in submerged vehicle in Lake St. Clair
(WXYZ) — A 72-year-old man was found dead in a submerged vehicle Friday after construction workers spotted it in Lake St. Clair near a Harrison Township boat launch. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says the workers saw the passenger vehicle underwater around 8:50 a.m. and reported it to officials.
Tv20detroit.com
Sullivan's Steakhouse to open inside Westin Book Cadillac in Downtown Detroit
A new upscale steakhouse is set to open inside the Westin Book Cadillac in Downtown Detroit next year. Sullivan's Steakhouse will take over the space that was formerly occupied by Michael Symon's Roast, which closed abruptly earlier this year inside the hotel. The restaurant said it offers hand-cut steaks, fresh...
Tv20detroit.com
Hassan Chokr now facing federal charge after incident at Temple Beth El
(WXYZ) — Hassan Chokr, the 35-year-old man facing ethnic intimidation charges after allegedly making antisemitic and racist threats to parents and children outside of Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township, has now been charged in a federal criminal complaint with lying on a federal firearms form when he sought to buy a shotgun, a rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol, according to the United States Attorney's Office.
Tv20detroit.com
Attorney general appeals parole of convicted rapist in Livingston County
HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Livingston County woman who was raped in a brutal assault 30 years ago is fighting to keep her attacker behind bars just days before he’s set to be released. Now, the attorney general is joining the fight and has appealed the parole. "It's...
Tv20detroit.com
Food banks in Michigan struggle as they see fewer donations, help from government
Food banks across the country are in crisis. The majority have been forced to scale back donations at a time when more people than ever are looking for help to put food on the table. Five local food distribution centers are closing, and analysts say if something doesn't change, many...
Tv20detroit.com
Average Detroit temperature soars almost 5 degrees in 50 years. What that means for our winters
HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit's average winter temperature has warmed 4.6 degrees since 1970, according to Climate Central. The change in temperature is more extreme than the United States overall, which saw a 3.3 degree change over the last 52 years. General manager at Mt. Holly Ski and...
