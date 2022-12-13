ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Community forum addresses anti-Semitism, safety in metro Detroit

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit is trying console the community after a disturbing rise in anti-Semitic attacks. With the most recent incident taking place at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township, leaders felt it was an appropriate place to bring people together Wednesday night.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

1 dead in shooting outside plant in Highland Park following group fight

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — One person is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting outside an auto parts plant in Highland Park Wednesday morning. Highland Park police say an altercation started between six men at the Faurecia plant at 13000 Oakland Park Boulevard. We're told five people jumped one individual and the fight was broken up by the security staff.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
Tv20detroit.com

2 dead after police chase ends in crash in Monroe County

WHITEFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people have died after a police chase ended in a crash in Monroe County on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. in Whiteford Township on Whiteford Center Road near Whiteford Road. Michigan State Police said they were originally dispatched for a...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

72-year-old man found dead in submerged vehicle in Lake St. Clair

(WXYZ) — A 72-year-old man was found dead in a submerged vehicle Friday after construction workers spotted it in Lake St. Clair near a Harrison Township boat launch. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says the workers saw the passenger vehicle underwater around 8:50 a.m. and reported it to officials.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Sullivan's Steakhouse to open inside Westin Book Cadillac in Downtown Detroit

A new upscale steakhouse is set to open inside the Westin Book Cadillac in Downtown Detroit next year. Sullivan's Steakhouse will take over the space that was formerly occupied by Michael Symon's Roast, which closed abruptly earlier this year inside the hotel. The restaurant said it offers hand-cut steaks, fresh...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Hassan Chokr now facing federal charge after incident at Temple Beth El

(WXYZ) — Hassan Chokr, the 35-year-old man facing ethnic intimidation charges after allegedly making antisemitic and racist threats to parents and children outside of Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township, has now been charged in a federal criminal complaint with lying on a federal firearms form when he sought to buy a shotgun, a rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol, according to the United States Attorney's Office.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy