ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tv20detroit.com

US company to send team to look into Berlin aquarium rupture

BERLIN (AP) — A U.S. company that helped build a huge aquarium in Berlin says it is sending a team to investigate the rupture of the tank, which sent a wave of debris, water and tropical fish crashing through the hotel lobby it was located in and onto the street outside.

Comments / 0

Community Policy