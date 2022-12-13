Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Fox47News
Cold and snow potential before the Christmas holiday
LANSING, Mich. — Ah, social media. We love to hate it. As much as we like to think it doesn't have a real impact on our lives - it does. Many pages, communities, weather hobbyists, and even some meteorologists have already posted about "the big one" just before Christmas. Is it real? Is it clickbait? Let's break down what we know.
Tv20detroit.com
Average Detroit temperature soars almost 5 degrees in 50 years. What that means for our winters
HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit's average winter temperature has warmed 4.6 degrees since 1970, according to Climate Central. The change in temperature is more extreme than the United States overall, which saw a 3.3 degree change over the last 52 years. General manager at Mt. Holly Ski and...
Cold air and snow chances pour into Michigan
Expect high temperatures to gradually decrease over the next 7 days with snow and wind coming in as well. Minor accumulations are expected this weekend with more the following week.
Detroit is 'one of the cloudier places in the country,' so it's no surprise we haven't seen any 'meaningful sunshine' in 10 days
If you’ve thought things have been a little extra gloomy around Metro Detroit this fall, you’re not imagining things. It’s been extra cloudy in Detroit, even compared to other parts of the country.
fox2detroit.com
White Christmas in Metro Detroit this year? Here's what we'll see
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Whether your Christmas shopping is finished or not, the big day is nearly here and if you've been dreaming of a white Christmas, the odds are very high that it will happen - just don't expect to watch it fly with Santa on Christmas Eve in southeast Michigan.
Michigan temperatures to plunge leading up to Christmas: What it means for snow
A blast of bitter cold air is expected across North America just before Christmas, a sign that there could be a white Christmas in Michigan. If that's what you're dreaming of. Still, cold and snow are, after all, two things that Michiganders are familiar with. In Michigan, National Weather Service...
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend
It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s Chances for a White Christmas Are Changing
Everybody love discussing the possibility of getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Michigan seemed...
Cold temperatures and some snow move into Michigan
A quick spike into the 40s is likely Thursday before the first of two major cool downs moves in. Some areas will experience a few isolated snow showers into Friday before flurries into the weekend
25,000 left without power following gusty winds, freezing rain in Michigan
Winter weather conditions have left thousands without power Thursday, Dec. 15, throughout Michigan, mainly affecting the West Side of the state. As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Consumers Energy is reporting 506 power outages, leaving 25,103 customers without power. The power outages are scattered throughout the state, with most of them located north of Mt. Pleasant in the Lower Peninsula’s western half.
Michigan in a messy storm tonight and Thursday, most of us stay on warm side
The powerful storm west of Michigan is going to send us an array of various precipitation forms. Here’s what you can expect across the differing weather sectors of Michigan. Rain will be the precipitation for most of us in the highly-populated area of the southern half of Michigan. The rain will start this afternoon over southwest Lower Michigan and move into eastern Lower overnight.
Wind knocks out power to 30,000 across Michigan as crews scramble to make repairs
About 30,000 Michigan residents — mostly throughout the mid and the upper Lower Peninsula — were without power Thursday, as crews scrambled to reconnect lines. In metro Detroit, high winds took out power to about 6,000 DTE Energy customers in the early morning hours, according to the power company's outage map. The company said crews had been dispatched to make repairs, but it was unclear when power would be restored.
wcsx.com
Michigan: Here’s Where to Expect a White Christmas
Everybody talks about getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Michigan seemed impossible a few...
Detroit News
The tiny southwest Detroit taqueria that sparked a movement
In this season of giving thanks, Metro Detroit owes a huge debt to the tiny taqueria in southwest Detroit that sparked a movement: putting traditional tacos on a menu. Today, scores of restaurants, taco trucks, grocers, party stores, bars and even a few gas stations in Metro Detroit offer "street tacos": usually a soft, corn tortilla filled with meat and topped with onions and cilantro. Many say the first eatery to do so, at least in recent history, was Taqueria Lupita’s, which opened in 1994.
Watch This Michigan News Anchor Gets A Surprise Proposal On Live TV
I remember when I proposed to my wife Lindsey eight years ago. I was so freaking nervous as I walked with her along the Lake Michigan shoreline at sunset. I held her by my side and told her how much I loved her, and after a few minutes that felt like an eternity, I finally mustered up the courage and got down on one knee, and asked her to spend the rest of her life with me.
Tv20detroit.com
Long-term construction projects lead to frustration for Midtown Detroit businesses
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A major headache for local businesses in Midtown Detroit has reached a boiling point, with some blasting-long term construction projects impacting their bottom line. “I just kind of go with it. It’s an inconvenience. Everywhere you look, it’s a barrel,” Campus Bistro customer Theresa Hall said....
Christmas is Ruined for Mid Michigan in 2022
Christmas can only be ruined if you let it. I'm the type of person that can usually figure out what my wife gets me for Christmas. This drives her insane. I'm not trying to ruin her fun, I'm just smart. My wife doesn't let it her ruin her Christmas. As...
‘There’s nature everywhere:’ family who found climate haven home in Michigan
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Climate change continues to impact the world and people are flocking to Michigan, now seen as a ‘climate haven.’. One family uprooted their lives in Oregon due to the raging wildfires. Another...
A slow moving storm system will impact Michigan for a week
A low pressure is cut-off from the jet stream, meaning it'll wander the Great Lakes for a week. We'll start on the warm side of the system, then gradually shift to the cold side by the weekend.
The First Main Road Across Michigan Was Known as the Wolverine Pavedway
When the first roads across the state of Michigan were built they followed rivers, rail lines, native trails and animal tracks. Michiganders still drive many of them today as I-94 runs parallel to the old Territorial Road, I-96 along Grand River and I-75 along Mackinac Trail. When the first pavement...
