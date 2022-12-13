ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service announced a 2023 tour. We found tickets.

Forget 2023 — let’s party like it’s 2003. Indie rock royalty Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service just announced a massive tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their respective albums “Transatlanticism” and “Give Up,” where they’ll play both records in full at each gig.
defpen

Future Announces ‘One Big Party’ Tour

There will be no shortage of major tours in 2023. Taylor Swift, Adele and several others have already set up tour dates for the upcoming year. Not to be forgotten, rumors continue to point toward SZA, Beyoncé and Rihanna tours in as well. Now, Future is adding his name to the list of stars set to hit the road in 2023.
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

Metallica announces 2023 ‘M72’ stadium tour. We found tickets

No two nights in a city will be the same on Metallica’s 2023-2024 M72 Tour. That’s because the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have vowed there would be “No repeats” on their upcoming 12-city, 24-show North American jaunt where they’re slated to perform back-to-back concerts at huge venues all over the U.S. and Canada.

Comments / 0

Community Policy