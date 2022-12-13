Consumer Reports: Holiday gift ideas for the traveler, trip planner

Now that more people are back to traveling, what do you give the person who has been to lots of places but still has plans for more trips? Something to take on their next journey, of course.

Consumer Reports has practical and useful gifts for all the wanderers on your list, whether they're traveling near or far.

Whether you're traveling for the holidays or welcoming family and friends into your home, Consumer Reports has tested travel essentials you can get or give this season.

When you're traveling, you want the comforts of home but maybe not all the weight, so we culled a list of quality products that are also travel-friendly.

No matter where your loved ones wander, they'll need to stay hydrated. And they can with the CamelBak Podium Chill for $17, which is easy to tote around. Plus, once the valve is closed it won't leak.

Speaking of bags, CR's tests of luggage turned up some great options. The Patagonia Black Hole Duffel Bag 40L for $129 converts to a backpack for the adventure-seeking traveler on your list.

For a more traditional carry-on, consider gifting the Made by Design Hardside 20-inch Carry-On Spinner Suitcase for $90 at Target. It shined in CR's durability tests, it's very easy to maneuver, and it comes in several fun colors.

And just because your globe-trotter may be jet-lagged doesn't mean their hair needs to look bad. CR's panelists said the "weightless" dryer from Rusk W8less 2000 for $80 gets nice and hot but doesn't smoke or singe hair like many hotel hair dryers.

CR says no matter where your gift recipients plan to go, experiential gifts are a thoughtful option.

These gifts can be anything from a massage or yoga class to classes on something new, like a language or cooking course. Buy them an experience for when they get to their next location.

And because there's nothing to wrap or throw away, there's less waste, which is a gift for the earth, too.

Another bonus of experiential gifts: no shopping, lines, shipping delays, or wrapping hassles for you! It's kind of like the gift that gives you something, too.