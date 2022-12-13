Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee PendletonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Elected Officials who were presented with a Key to Smith CountyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Smith County Veteran Services Office held a groundbreaking ceremony at CampVTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Related
Is the Winter Solstice Celebrated as a ‘Pagan’ Holiday in East Texas?
Winter IS coming to Tyler and Longview, Texas. Specifically on December 21, 2022--otherwise known as the winter solstice. It will be the longest night of the year, as it always is. Usually, the winter solstice is mentioned in passing or you may have noticed it on your calendar from time...
Here is a Great Place to Pick Up Amazing Christmas Desserts in Tyler, TX
There are many great places in East Texas to find Christmas and holiday desserts, and this is one of the best in Tyler, TX. OK, so in full disclosure: I am EXHAUSTED. Can you relate? And although many of us are starting to do our best to keep it together and merrily saunter forward toward the Christmas weekend, we can't help but be truly ready for a holiday rest.
theeasttexasweekend.com
Feel the Christmas spirit at this East Texas Stay-N-Play experience
A brand new Christmas experience has blown into downtown Mineola! East Texans may be familiar with Mineola’s Historic Select Theater, which has turned the Annex into a ‘Stay-N-Play’ perfect for the young and young at heart. It’s an affordable Christmas experience to make memories. You’ve gotta remember...
FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Texas Taco
TYLER, Texas — Texas Taco stopped by to visit the CBS19 Morning Loop crew for Food Truck Friday. This food truck operates in and around Tyler and serves up authentic street tacos, quesadillas and various items. Larry Jones, who is the owner of Texas Taco, began the business five...
cbs19.tv
HOOKED ON EAST TEXAS: Whitehouse man catches monster catfish
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — For Joe Agosta, of Whitehouse, a fishing trip on a Friday after work started out like any fishing trip on Lake Tyler. But the trip soon took an unexpected turn when he felt a big tug on his line. Agosta says he was using a blade bait and was fishing for bass.
CBS19's Favorite Things: Earrings from Lollar's Jewelry
LONGVIEW, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!. Each weekday through Dec. 23, we’ll highlight one item we love that's #TotallyEastTexas!. Then, on the last day, one lucky winner will win a basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings!. Today's item is...
Food Love: This is the Italian Dish You Need Today in Tyler, TX
Um, y'all? I found the Italian dish you need to have today--or tomorrow--for lunch or dinner in Tyler, Texas. Seriously, how on earth did I forget how much I love this iconic dish from one of ou Tyler, TX Italian Restaurants? Well, I'll have to remember not to make that mistake again.
East Texans Angel Tree recipients get Christmas gifts at Salvation Army of Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It takes a village of volunteers and kind East Texas donors to fill up a room full of toys every holiday season. “There’s a little bit over 800 boxes actually in here, we’re serving over 2,800 angels, both seniors and children,” said Captain Michelle Walker. The donations made throughout the season are […]
cbs19.tv
Christian music stars headline Christmas concert tour stop in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Award-winning artists Natalie Grant and Danny Gokey are headlining a Christmas tour and they are making a stop in Tyler Friday night. "Christmas is just that reminder that hope was born, but hope still lives," singer and songwriter Grant said in an interview with CBS19. "That hope is something the world is so desperate for."
cbs19.tv
Second Chipotle location in Tyler coming soon
TYLER, Texas — Tyler residents will soon be able to enjoy a second Chipotle location in Tyler. Construction on the restaurant, located in South Tyler at the Village at Cumberland Park, is approaching completion and the business is now hiring. According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations,...
12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to
Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
theeasttexasweekend.com
Window Shop with seasonal art displays
Tree displays, window paintings, holiday decor... oh my! There’s so much to adore all around The Square in Downtown Tyler. Take a peek at some of these interesting seasonal decorations. Andy’s Frozen Custard. Feast your eyes upon this delicious ice cream painting!. Beddingfield & 1st Choice Bail Bonds.
Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee Pendleton
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
A Popular Burrito Restaurant to Add a Second Location, in South Tyler
If you live in Flint, Bullard, or the South Tyler, TX area, we've got some great news for your burrito cravings. Soon you'll no longer have to drive all the way down Broadway to the Loop to get your fix. Made with Real Ingredients. For Real Food. For Real Actions....
ketk.com
SPCA of East Texas: Atticus
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to help 13-week-old Mastiff and Boxer mix, Atticus, find his forever home. Atticus was given to a Good Samaritan to hold when the owner ran off and abandoned him. He has an issue with his eye, but a vet has since tried to surgically fix this and it has so far helped. Atticus loves everyone and would be perfect for a home with other animals.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Schmidt from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Schmidt — from the SPCA of East Texas. Schmidt is a lab-mix with an estimated birth date of Oct. 22, 2022. A good Samaritan brought him to the SPCA of East Texas when he was only 3-weeks-old. Schmidt is SO sweet and social, and he loves everyone he meets. He will make a loving companion for someone and we cannot wait to find him the right home!
Hiway 80 asks for last-minute donations after record-breaking demand leaves them short of toys
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Every child deserves a present for Christmas, and it’s Hiway 80’s mission to make sure that happens. “Probably 98% of these families that have signed up, they’re depending on us 100 percent for their Christmas. Without us, they won’t have a Christmas,” said Director of Development, Amelia Heatherly. The need is […]
theeasttexasweekend.com
Santa & Mrs. Claus are hoofing it through Lindale
Each year Santa and Mrs. Claus hop on their horses, Mistletoe & Sprinkles, for a non-flying trek through Lindale!. You can see them as they make their way through Lindale this Saturday, December 17th, from 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM with stops at different places throughout their journey. In the...
KLTV
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - You may be unable to make it home for this holiday, if that’s the case below is a list of restaurants open on Christmas. Applebees 5502 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 (903) 509-4848 may have limited hours, call first. Applebee’s 101 W Loop 281,...
KSLA
Community rallies after Texas game warden loses home in lightning fire
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Remnants of Game Warden Scott Robertson’s home in Marshall, Texas, still stand after lightning hit the house, causing a fire Tuesday evening as tornadic storms swept across parts of the Arklatex. “Family, I can’t replace that; but we can replace stuff,” he said....
Comments / 0