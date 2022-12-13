ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

'Wednesday' surpasses 'Dahmer', passes one billion hours viewed on Netflix

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X4lsg_0jhUOWFV00

Netflix's Addams Family series Wednesday has gone where only two other series on the streaming service have gone before.

The show, which stars Jenna Ortega as the braided braniac, has surpassed one billion hours viewed on Netflix within a month, a feat accomplished only by Squid Game and the fourth season of Stranger Things.

The most recent Netflix-provided numbers show Wednesday surpassing its hit Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, making the young-adult-leaning series the second-biggest English language series ever for Netflix, which estimates the mysterious adventures of Wednesday and her Nevermore Academy friends and frenemies have been seen in 150 million households worldwide.

Netflix also announced this week that Harry and Meghan, about the so-called runaway royals, has become the streaming service's biggest documentary debut ever, with more than 81 million hours viewed in its first week.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Premiere date for season 3 of 'Power Book II: Ghost' announced

Power Book II: Ghost is coming back to Starz in 2023. The network announced that the Power sequel will officially make its return on Friday, March 17, and released a trailer teasing the twists and turns of the third season. Season 3 will see Tariq St. Patrick, Brayden Weston and...
102.5 The Bone

Rihanna posts 1st video of 7-month-old son with A$AP Rocky on TikTok

Rihanna gave her fans a first glimpse at her 7-month-old son in a TikTok video on Saturday. The “Lift Me Up” singer and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son in May. On Saturday, Rihanna, 34, showed a 45-second clip on TikTok, showing her riding in the back seat of a vehicle, People reported. The child smiles, yawns and tries to grab Rihanna’s phone from her hand, according to Entertainment Tonight.
102.5 The Bone

Margot Robbie is a doll in 'Barbie' movie's teaser trailer

The teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Barbie movie is here. The first look, which debuted Friday on YouTube, features Margot Robbie as the titular Barbie in a hilarious spoof of 2001: A Space Odyssey. "Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been...
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
25K+
Followers
32K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy