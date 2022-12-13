ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A round of heavy rain likely Wednesday night

By Brad Sugden
 5 days ago
A light mix is possible Wednesday morning with a heavy round of rain in the evening. Some areas will top a half inch of moisture with some high winds to boot.

Tonight we'll have clouds with lows right around the freezing mark. A light mix is possible as we head out the door Wednesday with just cloud cover for the rest of the day. Highs only reach the middle 30s for highs. By the late evening hours a round of heavy rain and high winds will be moving through. Expect gusts over 40 mph with rainfall totals in excess of half an inch.

Things will clear out Thursday with a some sunshine possible in the afternoon. Winds will still be a bit breezy, but highs should reach the middle 40s!

Expect a few on/off snow showers Friday with highs back down into the middle 30s. Lower 30s with some breezy winds will be on tap for the weekend.

