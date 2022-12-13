ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
easttexasradio.com

Coldest Christmas In Years!

That push of bitterly cold air in February 2021 stressed energy grids in the South, most notably in Texas, where there was a deadly, multiday power grid failure. In addition, the coming round of cold will undoubtedly increase the energy demand across a wide swath of the nation due to the increased demand for heating. This time around, Texans will likely find themselves shivering again. Low temperatures later next week are forecast to settle near records just below zero in Amarillo and the teens around Dallas. Near-freezing temperatures could also threaten crops in far southern Texas around Christmas.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 93.1

12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to

Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
B93

Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way

And if you live in South Texas, there is a good chance you might see snow on Christmas Eve! Looks like lows and rain chances could mean snow in South Texas!. Thursday, Dec. 22nd you're looking at a low of 30 degrees, Friday, Dec.23rd might see a low of 27 degrees, and drum roll, please...Christmas Eve...31 degrees and a chance of rain. Keep an eye out for more information.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Texas’ Only Lighthouse Shined for the First Time in 100 Years

Here's a fun fact about Texas, our state only has one lighthouse. So when you picture a lighthouse, I picture someplace in Maine. Waves crashing off of a coast, letting captains know. Hey, you're almost into port. I don't really think of Texas as a lighthouse state. For the obvious reason, not a lot of water surrounding our state. Except at the southern tip. That is where the only lighthouse in Texas stands today.
TEXAS STATE
K945

Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport

Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WFAA

Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
TEXAS STATE
foxsportstexarkana.com

Five Shreveport Women arrested and charged with theft at Ulta store in Texarkana

On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, around 7:41 pm, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas, the Texarkana, Arkansas Police said. Police said that Central Dispatch gave out information that the items stolen from the store had tracking devices...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Community rallies after Texas game warden loses home in lightning fire

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Remnants of Game Warden Scott Robertson’s home in Marshall, Texas, still stand after lightning hit the house, causing a fire Tuesday evening as tornadic storms swept across parts of the Arklatex. “Family, I can’t replace that; but we can replace stuff,” he said....
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas, Louisiana recovering after tornadoes

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – It’s the second day of severe weather across the United States. On Wednesday, New Orleans was hit by strong storms and one person has died. This comes 24 hours after a first round of severe weather hit East Texas. Some cities are still recovering from storms that traveled into Louisiana […]
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
Dallas Observer

Cruz’s Daughter, Abbott’s Buses, a Capitol Rioter and Weed: 10 Most Read News Stories 2022

If it wasn't obvious before, we can say it’s official now: We like reading about polarizing public figures. They really move the needle. Perhaps it’s a schadenfreude thing, or perhaps we just want to keep tabs on the people who seek to have more power over others. Either way, the Observer’s most-read news stories of 2022 include reports centering on such notable conversation-starters as Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott, Jenna Ryan, Shelly Luther and others.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy