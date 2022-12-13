Read full article on original website
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
KSAT 12
‘Survivor’ winner is Texas man who pledged his entire $1 million prize to veterans
KINGWOOD, Texas – A Texas man named Mike Gabler just won “Survivor” season 43 and has announced that he will be donating his $1 million prize to veterans. Gabler, who is from a northeast Houston community called Kingwood, won the reality-competition television series and made the announcement during the after-show, according to People.
easttexasradio.com
Coldest Christmas In Years!
That push of bitterly cold air in February 2021 stressed energy grids in the South, most notably in Texas, where there was a deadly, multiday power grid failure. In addition, the coming round of cold will undoubtedly increase the energy demand across a wide swath of the nation due to the increased demand for heating. This time around, Texans will likely find themselves shivering again. Low temperatures later next week are forecast to settle near records just below zero in Amarillo and the teens around Dallas. Near-freezing temperatures could also threaten crops in far southern Texas around Christmas.
12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to
Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
And if you live in South Texas, there is a good chance you might see snow on Christmas Eve! Looks like lows and rain chances could mean snow in South Texas!. Thursday, Dec. 22nd you're looking at a low of 30 degrees, Friday, Dec.23rd might see a low of 27 degrees, and drum roll, please...Christmas Eve...31 degrees and a chance of rain. Keep an eye out for more information.
Massive AT&T Outages Reported in Louisiana, Texas
Although we found nothing on AT&T's website, someone on Down Detector reported that the issue is allegedly being caused by damage to fiber lines.
This bakery has the best cake in Texas, according to Food Network
The holiday season is filled with some of the best foods known to mankind and sweets are on another level & everyone is baking or trying to pass off a cake from the local bakery as their own. Hey, there's no shame in the game, we get it.
Texas is no longer an option to host billionaire Marc Lore's $400B "utopian smart city" coming in 2030
TEXAS - Former Walmart CEO and Minnesota Timberwolves owner Marc Lore is planning to build a "utopian smart city" that would rival the size of San Francisco by 2030. Lore proposed the idea last year, stating that he wants Telosa to serve as a global example of an ideal city.
Texas’ Only Lighthouse Shined for the First Time in 100 Years
Here's a fun fact about Texas, our state only has one lighthouse. So when you picture a lighthouse, I picture someplace in Maine. Waves crashing off of a coast, letting captains know. Hey, you're almost into port. I don't really think of Texas as a lighthouse state. For the obvious reason, not a lot of water surrounding our state. Except at the southern tip. That is where the only lighthouse in Texas stands today.
Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport
Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
Dallas Observer
A New Study Reveals the Deadly Price of Texas Prisons With No Air Conditioning
UPDATE, Dec. 16: A spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice responded to our request for comment for this story. Those comments have been included in the article. All too often, Dr. Amite Dominick receives letters containing some variation of the sentence, “I don’t think I’m going to make...
WFAA
Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Five Shreveport Women arrested and charged with theft at Ulta store in Texarkana
On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, around 7:41 pm, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas, the Texarkana, Arkansas Police said. Police said that Central Dispatch gave out information that the items stolen from the store had tracking devices...
Beloved Beaumont Police Officer to star on episode of show created by One City Church
BEAUMONT, Texas — A beloved Beaumont Police Officer will feature on an episode of a special show started by a church in Beaumont. The 'Not In My City' show was started by One City Church. Their mission with this show is to fill the void that is often felt at times between community members and area leaders, according to their website.
KSLA
Community rallies after Texas game warden loses home in lightning fire
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Remnants of Game Warden Scott Robertson’s home in Marshall, Texas, still stand after lightning hit the house, causing a fire Tuesday evening as tornadic storms swept across parts of the Arklatex. “Family, I can’t replace that; but we can replace stuff,” he said....
Warning! You Won’t Be Able To Buy Alcohol On These Days Here In Texas During The Holidays
You have been warned! Don't get caught with any empty bottle or nothing to drink, if you plan on partaking in libations this holiday season. As you know it is illegal to sell liquor on Sundays in the state of Texas. You may not know that it is illegal to sell liquor on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.
Forecast Has Temperatures in Louisiana Way Below Freezing Prior to Christmas
As Christmas approaches, we are beginning to see temperatures drop across the country. How cold will it get for Christmas in Louisiana? The answer is, VERY cold. Early forecasts have temperatures in the 20s just days before Christmas, but one model even has temperatures here in the teens. So yes,...
Texas, Louisiana recovering after tornadoes
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – It’s the second day of severe weather across the United States. On Wednesday, New Orleans was hit by strong storms and one person has died. This comes 24 hours after a first round of severe weather hit East Texas. Some cities are still recovering from storms that traveled into Louisiana […]
Dallas Observer
Cruz’s Daughter, Abbott’s Buses, a Capitol Rioter and Weed: 10 Most Read News Stories 2022
If it wasn't obvious before, we can say it’s official now: We like reading about polarizing public figures. They really move the needle. Perhaps it’s a schadenfreude thing, or perhaps we just want to keep tabs on the people who seek to have more power over others. Either way, the Observer’s most-read news stories of 2022 include reports centering on such notable conversation-starters as Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott, Jenna Ryan, Shelly Luther and others.
Here's where in Southeast Texas you can watch the PNG state championship game against South Oak Cliff
PORT NECHES, Texas — On Friday evening Port Neches-Groves fans will be cheering for their team to win its first title since 1975. Port Neches-Groves High School hasn't been to the playoffs for a chance at the state championship since 1999. The Indians last won a state title in...
