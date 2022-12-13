White House warns 'extremist conservatives' won't give up after new marriage law

" Houston, we have a problem .."
2d ago
Chairman of Jan 6 Select (Witch Hunt) Committee Withdraws Subpeona Against Verizon For Mike Lindell’s Phone Records After He Sues Nancy Pelosi
Mary Sedici
2d ago
Why such an important issue is brought into the law by a senile, person. who is missing cognitive attributes? Let's make a referendum.
Shells
2d ago
The extreme wording that the Democrats love to use is hurting Americans. Most people on both sides of the aisle are not extreme. Both have views that are strongly rooted but they are not fanatics. Biden uses shameful expressions about half of America that is a huge lie. So sick if this.
'Embarrassment': House GOP fuming over Biden administration ever hiring nonbinary alleged thief
EXCLUSIVE — House Republicans are fuming over the Biden administration ever deciding to hire the nonbinary official who has been canned amid charges of grand larceny and felony theft.
White House won't name Trump or Kanye West as reason for Biden Holocaust tweet
The White House declined on Friday to single out Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, or former President Donald Trump as the target of President Joe Biden’s tweet condemning antisemitism and Holocaust denial.
Average Joe: How Manchin could be just days away from losing his Senate power
Centrist Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) could see their outsize influence over the party wither away after two years of claiming make-it-or-break-it status over the Democrats’ agenda.
'Americans will be shocked': Former Hunter Biden business partner lauds GOP probe into Hunter Biden
Former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski sounded off on House Oversight Committee Incoming Chairman James Comer's probe of President Joe Biden.
Biden torched for brushing off Peter Doocy's question about border visit: 'A shocking statement'
The 'Outnumbered' panel discussed Biden's response to Peter Doocy that he has 'more important things' to do than visit the southern border while on his Arizona trip.
Republicans are about to take their revenge on Joe Biden
Joe Biden needs to lawyer up. He’s about to see an onslaught of investigations into him, his appointees and their conduct that will now be launched by Republican-controlled congressional committees. It’s not impossible that a Republican-controlled congress could even try to push for his impeachment. The Republicans squeaked...
Washington Examiner
Elon Musk puts DNC on notice as he warns of 'smoking guns'
Elon Musk is putting the Democratic National Committee on high alert as he threatens to expose more "smoking guns" in his efforts to release internal communications and documents to the public. Musk, who recently became Twitter CEO, released never-before-seen information regarding the social media platform’s decision to suppress news stories...
Washington Examiner
Biden's gay marriage win may lead Democrats to retool Supreme Court attacks
President Joe Biden signing a bill into law that Democrats say safeguards gay and interracial marriages from the Supreme Court has been welcomed by its supporters. But the Respect for Marriage Act addresses an issue at the center of the political attacks Democrats aimed at the Supreme Court and Republicans before last month's midterm elections, undermining their ability to use the same strategy during the 2024 cycle.
Supreme Court justices may finally have to decide if the White House can write immigration rules
When the Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over whether the Biden administration is flouting federal immigration law by prioritizing certain non-citizens for deportation, some justices revealed an underlying concern about how the government can realistically deal with more than 11 million undocumented people in the United States.
The new Manchins: Four blue senators who could make Biden's life difficult for the next two years
Over the past two years, Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) have held an outsize influence in the 50-50 Senate as Democrats have needed both their votes to advance their agenda.
MSNBC
Biden's assault weapons ban push is a gift to Republicans
President Joe Biden made little effort to disguise his relief when he addressed reporters on the day after the midterms. The Democratic Party beat back the “giant red wave” pundits had predicted, the president observed, “so I’m not going to change.” If the president recognizes his party’s good fortune at defying the usual midterm losses, though, it’s not clear he knows how to capitalize on it.
Washington Examiner
FBI used secret powers to strip more Americans of their gun rights, documents reveal
EXCLUSIVE — The FBI has secretly stripped eight more people of their rights to own, use, or purchase firearms , according to internal FBI documents obtained by the Washington Examiner. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and over a dozen GOP members of Congress in October demanded that the FBI...
Congress prepares to act after Biden calls on Capitol Hill to 'immediately' pass legislation to avert rail shutdown
Democratic leaders say they could act as soon as this week after President Joe Biden on Monday called on Congress to pass legislation "immediately" to avert a rail shutdown by officially adopting a September tentative agreement approved by labor and management leaders.
Pelosi told Obama Dems lost House in 2010 because White men 'get in a mood' when they don't have jobs
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2010 blamed Democratic midterm election losses on White males who were "in a mood" over job losses, a new documentary shows.
BET
President Obama, Hillary Clinton, Rev. Al Sharpton, And Others React To News Of Brittney Griner’s Release From Russian Prison
WNBA star Brittney Griner is on her way home after spending months in a Russian prison. CBS News was the first to break the news on Thursday morning (December 8) after President Joe Biden tweeted, “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home.”
Opinion: Romney has succeeded in the Senate. So he should pass the baton in 2024
Mitt Romney has achieved many of his goals in the U.S. Senate. Some believe he should retire in 2024 and let someone younger run.
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan tears into credibility of Supreme Court Alito whistleblower in explosive hearing
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the House Judiciary Committee's ranking Republican, tore into a former anti-abortion leader who alleged he was informed in advance about the outcome of a 2014 Supreme Court ruling Thursday, casting serious doubt on the whistleblower's allegations that the information came from Justice Samuel Alito. Jordan sought...
Washington Examiner
Illegal immigrants 11 times more likely to be electronically tracked than jailed under Biden
The Biden administration has exponentially expanded the use of an immigration program that allows people who illegally crossed the U.S. southern border to be released into the United States and tracked electronically rather than detained in jail. The number of people enrolled in the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement program...
It's Time to Admit It: The Democrats' Gun Control Laws Are Racist | Opinion
Once again, a new report shows that Black Americans are the main ones suffering from skyrocketing crime rates across the country.
McCarthy skips Pelosi's retirement speech as some Republicans pay grudging respect
WASHINGTON — When Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her retirement from congressional leadership on Thursday, the House chamber was packed with Democratic lawmakers in anticipation of the announcement from an icon of American politics. The Republican side of the chamber was largely empty. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who...
Comments / 63