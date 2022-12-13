ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

White House warns 'extremist conservatives' won't give up after new marriage law

By Haisten Willis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

Comments / 63

" Houston, we have a problem .."
2d ago

Chairman of Jan 6 Select (Witch Hunt) Committee Withdraws Subpeona Against Verizon For Mike Lindell’s Phone Records After He Sues Nancy Pelosi

Reply(2)
9
Mary Sedici
2d ago

Why such an important issue is brought into the law by a senile, person. who is missing cognitive attributes? Let's make a referendum.

Reply(1)
11
Shells
2d ago

The extreme wording that the Democrats love to use is hurting Americans. Most people on both sides of the aisle are not extreme. Both have views that are strongly rooted but they are not fanatics. Biden uses shameful expressions about half of America that is a huge lie. So sick if this.

Reply(1)
6
Related
The Guardian

Republicans are about to take their revenge on Joe Biden

Joe Biden needs to lawyer up. He’s about to see an onslaught of investigations into him, his appointees and their conduct that will now be launched by Republican-controlled congressional committees. It’s not impossible that a Republican-controlled congress could even try to push for his impeachment. The Republicans squeaked...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Elon Musk puts DNC on notice as he warns of 'smoking guns'

Elon Musk is putting the Democratic National Committee on high alert as he threatens to expose more "smoking guns" in his efforts to release internal communications and documents to the public. Musk, who recently became Twitter CEO, released never-before-seen information regarding the social media platform’s decision to suppress news stories...
Washington Examiner

Biden's gay marriage win may lead Democrats to retool Supreme Court attacks

President Joe Biden signing a bill into law that Democrats say safeguards gay and interracial marriages from the Supreme Court has been welcomed by its supporters. But the Respect for Marriage Act addresses an issue at the center of the political attacks Democrats aimed at the Supreme Court and Republicans before last month's midterm elections, undermining their ability to use the same strategy during the 2024 cycle.
MSNBC

Biden's assault weapons ban push is a gift to Republicans

President Joe Biden made little effort to disguise his relief when he addressed reporters on the day after the midterms. The Democratic Party beat back the “giant red wave” pundits had predicted, the president observed, “so I’m not going to change.” If the president recognizes his party’s good fortune at defying the usual midterm losses, though, it’s not clear he knows how to capitalize on it.
Washington Examiner

Illegal immigrants 11 times more likely to be electronically tracked than jailed under Biden

The Biden administration has exponentially expanded the use of an immigration program that allows people who illegally crossed the U.S. southern border to be released into the United States and tracked electronically rather than detained in jail. The number of people enrolled in the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement program...
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
261K+
Followers
74K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy