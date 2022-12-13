Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 16, 2022
Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with we see The Bloodlines Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos & Sami Zayn pull up to the arena. Liv Morgan delivers a dropkick, followed by a back elbow. Tegan Nox tags in and delivers a running uppercut. Dakota Kai fires back with a Scorpion Kick, then tags in Iyo Sky. Nox delivers a modified facebuster, then tags in Morgan. They deliver a double suplex before Morgan delivers a snapmare and a basement dropkick. Morgan grabs a kendo stick from under the ring, but Nox stops her from using it. Damage CTRL takes advantage and attacks them, but Morgan & Nox fight back and toss them to the outside. Nox delivers a crossbody off the top rope that sends us to a break.
PWMania
WWE Announces New Match For 12/19 Episode Of Monday Night Raw
You can officially pencil in a new match for this coming week’s WWE Monday Night Raw. On Sunday, a tag-team match pitting Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day faction will team up for a two-on-two showdown against The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) was announced for the December 19, 2022 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Recalls Steve Austin Refusing to Work With Him
When Marc Mero first joined WWE in 1996, the company also re-signed Sable, Mero’s wife at the time. Mero’s career appeared to be over after Sable bodyslammed him during their feud on WWE television. The former WWE/WCW star told Steve Fall’s Ten Count how he had planned to...
PWMania
Jim Cornette Shoots Wiliam Regal For Destroying His Credibility in AEW Segment
As PWMania.com previously reported, William Regal is leaving AEW and heading back to WWE to work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in NXT. Regal recently defended his actions in the storyline about MJF defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title. Regal stated in a backstage pre-recorded video interview that he was no longer required by the BCC and was attempting to teach them one more lesson. This was done to get him off the air.
PWMania
Injury Scare Involving Ricochet Occurs During WWE SmackDown Taping
World Cup champion Ricochet lost to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER on Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX with the championship on the line. In order to set up next week’s Miracle on 34th Street Fight between Ricochet and Braun Strowman vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, Imperium attacked Ricochet after the match until Braun Strowman saved him.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Talks About Being High During Match Against The Rock and Steve Austin
Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James talked about getting high during a match that also included wrestling legends The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin during his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast. It occurred during a tag team match on a WWE RAW...
PWMania
Dolph Ziggler Addresses Plans For After Wrestling, Reveals How Much Longer He Has Left
Dolph Ziggler recently appeared as a guest on The Archive of B-Sox program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the veteran pro wrestling star spoke about how much longer he sees himself wrestling, as well as what his plans are for life after his career in the wrestling business.
PWMania
Bruce Prichard Discusses if Triple H and Shawn Michaels Disliked Rob Van Dam, Dream Match
Bruce Prichard discussed the dream match, or lack thereof, between Shawn Michaels and Rob Van Dam on a recent episode of Something To Wrestling. The demise of Shock TV and an attempt to resurrect Steve Austin. The highlights are below:. Vince McMahon declaring shock TV dead:. “Shock TV was over...
PWMania
News on WWE SmackDown Ticket Sales Featuring John Cena’s WWE Return
WWE’s December 30th SmackDown event will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. This show will see John Cena return to the ring with Kevin Owens to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. WrestleTix reported that the show has sold 9,363 tickets, with 1,650 remaining. The venue’s...
PWMania
Jay White Talks About Being Wanted By Many Pro Wrestling Companies These Days
“Switchblade” is a popular commodity these days. Jay White recently spoke with the folks from Fightful for an interview, during which he commented about being a very highly wanted man in the pro wrestling business, with many top promotions vying for his services. Featured below are some of the...
PWMania
Liv Morgan on What She Has Planned for After Her Wrestling Career is Over
WWE star Liv Morgan discussed her plans for after her wrestling career ends during an appearance on the Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder podcast. She said, “I have not started a business, but I have enrolled in classes to eventually become a realtor, eventually a broker, have my own brokerage. It definitely took a backseat to my training. I’m having a quarter life crisis of ‘I’m not doing enough with my life,’ so I picked up all these things. Real estate was one of them and I still want to follow through and finish with that, but I also opened up a soap business, and that’s doing really well, and I have a lot of fun with that. I’ve been taking acting classes, I’ve been auditioning a lot, and have kind of being dipping my hands in all these little pots to see what I can do.”
PWMania
Arn Anderson Reveals When He Plans to Retire, Says Jon Moxley is Helping His Son Brock
WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson stated on the latest “ARN” podcast that he intends to retire when his AEW contract expires in a year and a half. He also mentioned his son not getting enough TV time:. “I’m hanging on to the idea that Brock (Anderson) just...
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Wanted to Sign Roxanne Perez Before She Joined WWE
Impact Wrestling’s Tommy Dreamer mentioned on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio that the company wanted to sign Roxanne when she wrestled for them in January. Perez signed with WWE earlier this year and defeated Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Title on Tuesday’s NXT:. “Which...
PWMania
Jeff Jarrett Addresses Claims That He ‘Worked’ Vince Russo
Jeff Jarrett discussed the final few months of 2002 on a recent episode of My World and responded to Vince Russo’s claim that Jarrett “worked” him. Russo made the comments on his podcast recently, claiming that Jarrett used him during their friendship. Here are a few highlights:
PWMania
Kurt Angle Provides Update on His Health From a Hospital Bed
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has given an update on his health in a new post on social media. Angle shared a photo from his hospital bed and used hashtags related to ‘body maintenance’ and being ‘pain-free’ after having injections in his back. You can check it out below:
PWMania
Snoop Dogg’s WWE Title Belt Goes Missing While on Tour
Snoop Dogg is a well-known figure in the music industry and a big fan of WWE, as evidenced by his numerous appearances on the show over the years. He has an all-gold WWE Title belt that he wanted to display while on tour. However, the title has vanished. At the WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium in August, Snoop received the golden WWE Title belt from Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch.
PWMania
Former WWE Referee Reveals Nixed Plans For Montreal Screwjob Match
At the 1997 Survivor Series PPV event in Montreal, Vince McMahon rang the bell while Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter. This was done in order for Michaels to win the WWE Championship as Hart was leaving for WCW. Former WWE referee Mike Chioda shared the initial plan...
PWMania
AEW Star Reacts to Mandy Rose Being Released From WWE
AEW star and former women’s champion Thunder Rosa commented on Mandy Rose’s release from WWE during an appearance on Busted Open Radio. “Times are changing, and a lot of things are changing. I mean, we know when we sign our contracts and when they give us certain parameters that we have to follow them. And we choose to do certain things, and sometimes we push the envelope, but I don’t want people to take away all the work that Mandy has done in the ring and how much she advanced in her ring skills and everything else as a professional wrestler. I don’t want that to take that away because she is an athlete. She’s a wonderful athlete. She’s dedicated to what she’s done. And having other ventures, like monetary ventures, is not a bad thing. I don’t think that. And it’s unfortunate that she was released, and I literally was sending her an Instagram message before I heard any of the news, and I feel so stupid afterward. But I just wanted her to know that I was like, as a professional wrestler, I’m very proud of what she’s done in NXT and all the hard work that she put in there. And when I got the news, I was like, oh man; this is messed up. Like I was really excited to see what was next for her, but I’m even more excited now to see what is next for her because, again, she has an opportunity.”
PWMania
Huge Match Revealed For the Final WWE SmackDown of 2022, John Cena’s Return to the Ring
A huge tag team match has been announced for the final WWE SmackDown of 2022, which is set for December 30 at Tampa’s Amalie Arena. On this week’s SmackDown, it was announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn will team up to face Kevin Owens and a partner of his choice on the year’s final blue brand episode.
PWMania
William Regal Compares Orange Cassidy to Rey Mysterio, Explains What Makes Them Great Babyfaces
On the Gentleman Villain podcast’s final episode, William Regal discussed the first time he saw Rey Mysterio, how Orange Cassidy and Rey are similar, and why he enjoys working with people like them. The following are some highlights from the discussion:. Orange Cassidy being “no different” than Rey Mysterio:...
