Child Care is Broken. Here’s How Governments are Trying to Fix it
You're reading Route Fifty's Public Finance Update. To get the latest on state and local budgets, taxes and other financial matters, you can subscribe here to get this update in your inbox twice each month. You can find a full archive of these newsletters here. Public Finance Update - Dec....
With $1B at Stake, Clashes Emerge Over Highway Removal
The recent 100-year anniversary commemorations of the Tulsa Race Massacre brought national attention to the grave injustices the city’s Greenwood neighborhood has faced for years. A white mob killed as many as 300 Black residents there in 1921, while looting and burning most of the area to ground. It was one of the most violent episodes of racist terrorism in the U.S. since slavery.
A Governor Declares Dec. 23 a Holiday for State Employees
Maryland state employees will get Friday, Dec. 23 off after outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan declared the date a holiday this year. State offices will be closed on the 23rd, the day before Christmas Eve, which falls on a Saturday this year, and the day will be treated like any other state holiday, Hogan said in an announcement on Friday.
A Strong Rebound For Shared Bikes and Scooters
The popularity of “micromobility” services – such as shared bikes and scooters – surged after the first year of the pandemic, with 2021 becoming the second-busiest year on record, according to a new report. Last year’s ridership on scooters and bike shares hit 112 million trips,...
The Outlook for State Budgets Heading into 2023
With a few major exceptions, state officials expect their budgets to be in strong positions for the coming year. The robust projections come even as worries linger about the health of the nation’s economy overall. “The economy has proved much more resilient than anybody expected,” said Shelby Kerns, the...
A New Model for Conserving Wildlife Migrations on Private Lands
America’s wildlife is a national treasure. From mule deer to monarchs, the natural world supports human life, fosters a deep sense of connection to nature’s bounty and serves as the backbone of our $454 billion outdoor recreation economy—boosting tourism, generating gear purchases and supporting local jobs. Without wild creatures and their habitats, America would lose a profound part of its identity.
Wildfires are Burning an Ever-larger Hole in State Budgets
The growing cost of wildfires is putting bigger strains on state budgets, often forcing public officials to scramble to find money for firefighting efforts, researchers at a think tank warned Wednesday. The words of caution come from a new report from The Pew Charitable Trusts that describes the increased demands...
A Last-ditch Effort to Revive the Expanded Child Tax Credit
Congressional Democrats and Republicans are at a stalemate over restoring an expansion of federal child tax credits, a program that experts say offered a significant financial boost to many American families, especially those with lower-incomes. Reviving the more generous credits, which expired last year, is a priority for many state...
How One State is Curbing Growth in Health Care Costs
Massachusetts has a long and well-deserved reputation as one of the nation’s most expensive states for health care. Thanks to the presence of advanced, world-renowned medical institutions and high use rates for services, it’s now the third-priciest health care state in the nation, after Alaska and New York, according to David Seltz, executive director of the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission.
D.C. Would be Biggest City Yet to Make Bus Rides Free
The nation’s capital could soon become the biggest city in the country to let residents ride local buses for free, the chair of the Washington, D.C., city council said Thursday. A handful of smaller cities – like Kansas City, Missouri or Olympia, Washington – already have rolled out free...
Biden’s Pick to Oversee Highways Moves Toward Confirmation
The road to Senate confirmation for Shailen Bhatt, President Biden’s nominee to head the Federal Highway Administration, appears smooth after a committee unanimously voted Tuesday to move forward with his appointment. The bipartisan vote by the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee is significant, as Republicans have chafed at...
Why Neighboring States and Localities Should Collaborate on Cybersecurity
State and local governments are slated to receive $1 billion in cyber funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Resource-rich jurisdictions will be sure to secure funding quickly compared to those with time and staffing limitations, and this ultimately will lead to an unequal dispersal of funds. The result is state and local governments will end up coordinating across a spectrum of cyber maturity, which will put everyone at greater risk for cyberattacks.
The States Leading on Energy Efficiency Policy
For the second year in a row, California leads the country in energy efficiency policies and programs, according to a new report. The Golden State is far from alone in its major efforts to cut emissions and reduce greenhouse gases, but many states are falling behind, and all can do more in these areas to advance equity initiatives.
Backlash Over New ‘Buy America’ Rules for Infrastructure Projects
The Biden administration is pushing state transportation departments and their contractors to use more U.S.-made materials as they build new infrastructure, but many industry groups worry the federal government is rolling out the changes too quickly. “AASHTO is still concerned that the quick implementation of Buy America requirements for such...
Federal Watchdog Calls for National Online Sales Tax Standards
The federal government’s main watchdog agency is urging Congress to create nationwide standards for taxing the sale of goods, saying a U.S. Supreme Court ruling has led to a “complex patchwork” of state and local regulations that are burdensome and unfair to some businesses. There’s at least...
Rethinking How to Solve Transit Problems
Cities that want to fix persistent problems in how they deliver transportation services could see improvements by consulting more regularly with—and perhaps even paying—residents who rely on the services, according to a new report. The Urban Institute, a think tank in Washington, D.C., focused the report on how...
The Federal Program to Rebuild After Hurricane Katrina Shortchanged the Poor. New Data Proves It
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate and WWL-TV. It was reported and written by Richard A. Webster and Jeff Adelson of The Times-Picayune | The Advocate, David Hammer of WWL-TV and Sophie Chou of ProPublica. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published.
Rent-control Measures Are Poised for a Big 2023
Some economists say rent-control policies do more harm than good, but that didn’t stop voters in California, Florida and Maine from passing such measures in last month’s elections. Heading into 2023, cities in more than a dozen states appear poised to adopt the tactic, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council.
How One State Is Excelling at Process Improvement
Over the years, we’ve seen multiple city, county and state efforts that focus on achieving higher levels of efficiency and more effective services. Unfortunately, these efforts, which generally go by labels like process improvement or continuous improvement, are often hard to sustain, dependent as they can be on the passions of individual practitioners.
States Seek Permissions to Import Prescription Drugs from Canada
This article originally appeared in Kaiser Health News. Read the original article. The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure from states to let them import medicine from Canada to help lower prescription drug costs. Colorado on Dec. 5 became at least the fourth state to seek federal permission to use...
