More States Move to Ban TikTok From Government Devices
Maryland and South Carolina became the latest states to ban TikTok for state government agencies and employees that use work-issued devices, following South Dakota’s ban last month. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed an emergency cybersecurity directive to bar the use of various products from companies believed to be under...
Elon Musk and AOC got into another Twitter spat, with the congresswoman telling Musk to 'lay off the proto-fascism' and put down his phone
"At a certain point you gotta disconnect," Ocasio-Cortez wrote. Musk retorted twenty minutes later: "You first lol."
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Congress Moving Ahead on New State and Local Government Financial Reporting Rules
State and local governments could face time-consuming and costly new requirements around how they share financial information with the public under a provision that congressional negotiators attached to annual defense legislation released late Tuesday night. To the disappointment of state and local officials, language included in the National Defense Authorization...
Nancy Pelosi condemns a reporter's question about whether she'll serve her full 2-year term: 'Such a waste of my time'
"Don't bother me with a question like that," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during her weekly press conference. "I've said what I'm gonna do."
Permitting Revamp and Pot Banking Left Out of Must-pass Defense Bill
The agreement on a must-pass defense bill congressional lawmakers revealed late Tuesday will likely mean a sizable and costly increase in the administrative workload for states and local governments. Though it has nothing to do with the nation’s military, included are new requirements on how states and localities share financial information with the public.
How the Infrastructure Act Aims to Take On Digital Discrimination
As part of what could end up being a groundbreaking effort in the Biden administration’s infrastructure act to address the nation’s digital divide, an equity task force created by the Federal Communications Commission is recommending that state and local governments take a number of actions to address disparities in broadband service affecting minorities and lower-income people.
Supreme Court Case on State Legislatures Could Have ‘Devastating Consequences’
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication, City & State Pennsylvania. This week the Supreme Court of the United States is hearing Moore v. Harper, a case with potentially devastating consequences for our democracy. In that case the Court is considering whether to adopt the “independent state legislature” theory to interpret the election clauses of the U.S. Constitution.
Federal Watchdog Calls for National Online Sales Tax Standards
The federal government’s main watchdog agency is urging Congress to create nationwide standards for taxing the sale of goods, saying a U.S. Supreme Court ruling has led to a “complex patchwork” of state and local regulations that are burdensome and unfair to some businesses. There’s at least...
The Outlook for State Budgets Heading into 2023
With a few major exceptions, state officials expect their budgets to be in strong positions for the coming year. The robust projections come even as worries linger about the health of the nation’s economy overall. “The economy has proved much more resilient than anybody expected,” said Shelby Kerns, the...
Government Officials Optimistic About US Semiconductor Industry
Headlining a panel at the Aspen Institute’s Security Forum, Arati Prabhakar, the director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, confirmed that through key legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act, the U.S. is strengthening its global technological leadership––a position that the U.S. hasn’t always held.
Backlash Over New ‘Buy America’ Rules for Infrastructure Projects
The Biden administration is pushing state transportation departments and their contractors to use more U.S.-made materials as they build new infrastructure, but many industry groups worry the federal government is rolling out the changes too quickly. “AASHTO is still concerned that the quick implementation of Buy America requirements for such...
Fears Grow Over Plan to Distribute Billions in Broadband Dollars
In several states around the country, officials say they are finding major problems with a crucial, new federal map meant to show the adequacy of internet service at the household level. The Federal Communications Commission map, released last month, is critical in determining how the Biden administration will distribute billions...
