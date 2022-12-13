ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More States Move to Ban TikTok From Government Devices

Maryland and South Carolina became the latest states to ban TikTok for state government agencies and employees that use work-issued devices, following South Dakota’s ban last month. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed an emergency cybersecurity directive to bar the use of various products from companies believed to be under...
MARYLAND STATE
Permitting Revamp and Pot Banking Left Out of Must-pass Defense Bill

The agreement on a must-pass defense bill congressional lawmakers revealed late Tuesday will likely mean a sizable and costly increase in the administrative workload for states and local governments. Though it has nothing to do with the nation’s military, included are new requirements on how states and localities share financial information with the public.
COLORADO STATE
How the Infrastructure Act Aims to Take On Digital Discrimination

As part of what could end up being a groundbreaking effort in the Biden administration’s infrastructure act to address the nation’s digital divide, an equity task force created by the Federal Communications Commission is recommending that state and local governments take a number of actions to address disparities in broadband service affecting minorities and lower-income people.
LOUISIANA STATE
Supreme Court Case on State Legislatures Could Have ‘Devastating Consequences’

This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication, City & State Pennsylvania. This week the Supreme Court of the United States is hearing Moore v. Harper, a case with potentially devastating consequences for our democracy. In that case the Court is considering whether to adopt the “independent state legislature” theory to interpret the election clauses of the U.S. Constitution.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Outlook for State Budgets Heading into 2023

With a few major exceptions, state officials expect their budgets to be in strong positions for the coming year. The robust projections come even as worries linger about the health of the nation’s economy overall. “The economy has proved much more resilient than anybody expected,” said Shelby Kerns, the...
MISSOURI STATE
Government Officials Optimistic About US Semiconductor Industry

Headlining a panel at the Aspen Institute’s Security Forum, Arati Prabhakar, the director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, confirmed that through key legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act, the U.S. is strengthening its global technological leadership––a position that the U.S. hasn’t always held.
ARIZONA STATE
Backlash Over New ‘Buy America’ Rules for Infrastructure Projects

The Biden administration is pushing state transportation departments and their contractors to use more U.S.-made materials as they build new infrastructure, but many industry groups worry the federal government is rolling out the changes too quickly. “AASHTO is still concerned that the quick implementation of Buy America requirements for such...
MONTANA STATE
Fears Grow Over Plan to Distribute Billions in Broadband Dollars

In several states around the country, officials say they are finding major problems with a crucial, new federal map meant to show the adequacy of internet service at the household level. The Federal Communications Commission map, released last month, is critical in determining how the Biden administration will distribute billions...
VERMONT STATE
