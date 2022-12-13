ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.F.-raised Asian American actor to lead Chinese New Year Parade

By , Greg Wong
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 3 days ago
Eric Ting will become the latest Asian American entertainer with Bay Area ties to serve as grand marshal of the Chinese New Year Parade.

A San Francisco-raised Asian American actor’s next role will be center stage at one of The City’s most famed celebrations.

Rich Ting, who has appeared in films and shows such as “The Man in the High Castle,” “Lone Survivor,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Supergirl,” was named Wednesday the grand marshal for the upcoming 2023 Chinese New Year Parade.

Ting, a fourth-generation Asian American, was born in Los Angeles but grew up in San Francisco. He attended Archbishop Riordan High School, where he starred in both football and basketball.

He continued playing football in college at Yale , where he earned advanced degrees in law and business administration.

Ting then returned to Southern California to pursue a career in Hollywood, and has since appeared in 61 films or shows as either an actor or a stuntman.

In a Q&A with his high school, he said he’s most proud of his role as “Bolo” in the HBO Max drama series “Warrior,” which is based on the writings and concepts of Bruce Lee and takes place in late-19th century San Francisco.

“It is an absolute honor to be named the grand marshal of the 2023 Chinese New Year Festival and Parade, and I am extremely grateful and humbled to have this opportunity,” he said in a release. “I have always been proud of my Chinese heritage and culture and look forward to celebrating the new year in my hometown of San Francisco. Attending the annual Chinese New Year Festival and Parade as a young boy along with my family, I am beyond words to express my gratitude for including me in such an iconic cultural celebration. “

Ting, whose mother is Japanese and father is Chinese, has also been outspoken about the lack of Asian American representation in Hollywood. He told the San Francisco Chronicle in 2019 that the industry is still “working at it. There’s still a disconnect.”

“I’m very proud to represent an Asian American physicality. Lately, in a lot of films and a lot of television shows, they’re putting all of us under the Asian American umbrella even if we’re half white,” he said. “And to me, that’s great because we’re still shifting. But I hope that we get to the day where someone like me, when you think Asian American, you think us.”

Ting joins a growing list of entertainers with Bay Area ties to lead the historic parade in recent years, such as movie star Daniel Wu, an Orinda native, and “Crazy Rich Asians” director John Chu, a Los Altos native.

The Lunar New Year celebration, which ushers in the Year of the Rabbit, begins on Jan. 14 at the Flower Market in Chinatown. The actual Lunar New Year falls on Jan. 22. The parade will run through downtown San Francisco on Feb. 4.

