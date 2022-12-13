ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Sudan strikes deal with UAE firms for $6 billion port

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago

CAIRO — (AP) — Sudan's military government signed a $6 billion preliminary agreement with two firms from the United Arab Emirates Tuesday to construct a new port on the Red Sea coast, Sudanese state media said.

According to the SUNA news agency, Abu Dhabi Ports Group and Invictus Investment will build and manage the new port of Abu Amama, about 200 kilometers (about 124 miles) north of Sudan's only other port, Port Sudan.

The announcement comes a week after Sudan's ruling military generals signed a “framework agreement” with the country’s main pro-democracy group, among other political forces, which could spur a new civilian government and military removed from power.

But the framework agreement offers only a rough outline of how the country expects to resume its road to democracy and has been rejected by several major political forces. Further talks for a second more inclusive deal are expected soon.

The port of Abu Amama will include an international airport, a network of internal roads and a power station, among other features, said Sudanese Finance Minister Gibreel Ibrahim, who was at the signing.

The site will be a ‘’special economic zone'' for trade and business between the Sudanese government and the two UAE businesses. No time frame for Abu Amama's construction was provided.

The UAE, along with the United States, The United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia helped broker last week’s framework deal after facilitating months of cross-party talks. The Gulf state has been a leading investor in Sudan in recent years, an ally of its military generals and a large consumer of Sudanese gold.

Sudan has been plunged into turmoil since the country's leading military figure, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, led a coup in October 2021 that upended the country’s democratic transition following three decades of autocratic rule by Omar al-Bashir.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Court: UK plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda is legal

LONDON — (AP) — Britain's High Court ruled Monday that a plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is legal but the government must consider the circumstances of each case before deporting anyone, a judgment that sets the controversial policy up for further legal battles.
AFP

Russia won't 'steal' Christmas: Kyiv mayor unveils festive tree

Kyiv officials on Monday illuminated a Christmas tree in the city centre, refusing to let Russia "steal" the festive season from Ukrainian children. "Russians try to steal normal life away from our citizens, but we won’t give them a chance to steal the biggest holidays –- the New Year and Christmas -- from our children," the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said when unveiling the tree.
AFP

EU concerned about Peru protesters 'killed', urges calm

The European Union added its voice Monday to calls for calm after nearly two weeks of protests prompted by the ouster of leftist ex-president Pedro Castillo. Operations at the airport of Arequipa, Peru's second busiest, resumed Monday after a week of closure due to protesters obstructing the runway with stones, sticks and burning tires.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Putin in Belarus, eyeing next steps in Ukraine war

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare trip Monday to Moscow's ally Belarus as his forces pursued their campaign to bombard Ukraine from the air amid a broad battlefield stalemate almost 10 months into the war. Putin’s visit to Minsk came hours after...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Search resumes for 12 missing in Malaysia landslide

BATANG KALI, Malaysia — (AP) — Rescue workers using tracker dogs and excavators scoured through rubble and mud on Saturday in search of a dozen people believed buried in a landslide in Malaysia that killed 21 others, including five children. Authorities said 94 people were sleeping at an...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Russia-Ukraine war: Putin visits ally Belarus for talks as drones bombard Ukraine

LONDON — Ukraine’s capital Kyiv as well as a number of other major cities across the country were hit with drone strikes on Monday morning. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited neighboring country and ally Belarus on Monday. And on Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told leaders of Baltic countries on Monday to ignore Russia’s calls for a ceasefire, stating it could be a “false call.” Here are the latest developments:
KIRO 7 Seattle

Historic biodiversity agreement reached at UN conference

MONTREAL — (AP) — Negotiators reached a historic deal at a U.N. biodiversity conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world’s lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world. The global framework comes on the...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Dutch leader pledges 'meaningful' response to slavery report

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is delivering a speech Monday in response to a report on the country's historical role in the global slave trade, prompting reports he may offer a formal government apology. Rutte has said only that his speech at...
KIRO 7 Seattle

EU member countries reach compromise on gas price cap

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union ministers on Monday finalized a long-awaited deal to implement a natural gas price cap that they hope will help households and businesses better weather excessive price surges. EU member countries failed to overcome their differences at previous emergency meetings, but several EU...
KIRO 7 Seattle

South African president reelected leader of ruling ANC party

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been reelected as the leader of the ruling African National Congress party. Ramaphosa beat his rival, former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize by 2,476 votes to 1,897 votes from a total of 4,386 votes cast by party delegates from across the country.
KIRO 7 Seattle

UN chief calls for credible climate action, convenes summit

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The head of the United Nations on Monday urged world leaders to take “credible” new action to curb climate change, warning that efforts so far fall short of what's needed to avert catastrophe. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the Paris climate...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Austria investigates Greek man as suspected spy for Russia

BERLIN — (AP) — A Greek national is under investigation in Austria for allegedly spying for Russia for years, the Austrian government said Monday. The Interior Ministry said that the 39-year-old, who is not currently in detention, has Russian roots and is the son of a former Russian intelligence employee who was once stationed as a diplomat in Austria and neighboring Germany. It said that he is believed to have received “military special training” in Russia and was in Moscow shortly before and during the invasion of Ukraine.
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
113K+
Followers
149K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy