Read full article on original website
Related
maritime-executive.com
New Zealand Explores Offshore Renewable Energy Development
The government of New Zealand is seeking public feedback on proposals for the development of offshore renewable energy capacity in the country. The proposals were developed by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), and are based on preliminary discussions with offshore wind developers and communities from regions that would host the offshore wind farms.
maritime-executive.com
EU Funding for CO2 Export Hub and Liquefaction Plant at Antwerp
Efforts are continuing to build the infrastructure required for the transport and export of CO2 as part of the broader schemes for the capture, storage, or re-use of carbon emissions. The EU Commission announced it will grant Air Liquide, Fluxys Belgium, and Port of Antwerp-Bruges €144.6 million (approximately $150 million) under the Connecting Europe Facility for Energy (CEF-E) funding program to support efforts to build a CO2 export infrastructure.
maritime-executive.com
FSRU Arrives in German Port of Lubmin to Start LNG Imports
In an intricate maneuver that lasted approximately 10 hours, Germany’s second FSRU unit was moved into position in the Port of Lubmin today. The operation is being set up by Deutsche ReGas in the eastern port near the terminus of the Nord Stream pipelines. The plan is to link the vessel to the existing infrastructure and possibly by the end of the year begin the import of LNG.
maritime-executive.com
Complex Russian Price Cap Makes Maritime Visibility a Must
Many commentators and analysts are speculating about the potential impact the Russian seaborne oil price cap will have on organizations and entities throughout the maritime ecosystem. With the December 5, 2022 deadline now upon us, the truth is that no one really knows. There are too many variables and unanswered questions.
maritime-executive.com
BV Joins ThorCon Project to Certify Molten Salt Nuclear Power Barge
Bureau Veritas is joining an effort to develop and introduce possibly the first commercial application of a molten salt nuclear reactor. It is the next step in a project agreed to by Washington state-based ThorCon and Indonesia’s power and research innovation authorities. The plan calls for the development of a 500 MW power barge using the MSR technology as the first step to developing a reliable supply of 3 GW of power for Indonesia, which could also become the stepping stone to MSR nuclear-powered ships.
An enormous fish tank in a Berlin hotel lobby burst, spilling 250,000 gallons of water and likely killing all its 1,500 tropical fish
Two people were injured by shards of glass after the 14-meter-high tank exploded in a hotel lobby in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.
maritime-executive.com
The Fuel Grade for Next-Gen Nuclear Propulsion is Only Made in Russia
With emissions targets looming, shipping is looking at the full scope of non-fossil alternatives for propulsion, and even revisiting the Cold War-era vision of nuclear-powered merchant ships. There are plenty of well-explored challenges, but there is one issue that has been little discussed: the kind of fuel that most new reactor designs need is only sold by the Russian government.
maritime-executive.com
DSME and POSCO to Develop New Steel for Ammonia and Hydrogen Shipping
South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering and the leading domestic steel company POSCO are forming a new partnership to develop materials to meet the requirements for shipping materials such as liquified carbon dioxide or cryogenic liquified hydrogen. Jointly they look to strengthen South Korea’s competitive position for the future of eco-friendly shipping.
maritime-executive.com
Germany’s First FSRU Arrives with Initial Import LNG Cargo
Germany’s first FSRU for the LNG operation at Wilhelmshaven arrived in the port this afternoon, December 15, ahead of beginning operations on December 17. It marked a key milestone in an effort that began less than 10 months ago to accelerate plans for an LNG import operation to replace Russian sourced gas supplies.
maritime-executive.com
Construction Begins on New Generation of Short Sea Cargo Vessels
Construction is beginning on the first of a new generation of short sea ships designed to improve operating efficiency and environmental performance. The first of the vessels, designed by the Dutch Conoship International Projects, is now under construction in Turkey to be followed by five additional vessels to be built in the Netherlands. They are expected to enter service in 2023 and 2024.
maritime-executive.com
Drewry: Less Congestion Means Less Profit for Container Terminals
The sudden fall-off in container spot rates has been well publicized, and it is likely to lead to leaner times for ocean carriers in the next few quarters. Some of the smaller start-up lines that launched during the pandemic are already finding it hard to cover the cost of charters signed at the peak of the market, and at least one carrier is beginning to scrap older vessels. But the impact on container terminal operators has been less studied.
maritime-executive.com
Saverys Call for End of Euronav-Frontline Merger and Strategy Talks
A day after confirming that it has accumulated enough shares to block a full merger of Euronav and Frontline, Alexander Saverys, CEO of CMB, issued a letter to the board of Euronav calling for the termination of the combination agreement and new discussions on the future strategy of the company. Saverys reiterated the family’s long-standing objections to the merger making it clear that they would not permit Frontline to fully consolidate Euronav under the current terms of the agreement.
maritime-executive.com
Converted OSV Placed into Service as Migrant Rescue Ship
With NGOs and humanitarian groups repeatedly saying that the European community is not doing enough to address the migrant crisis coming from Africa, another NGO has decided to press a former supply ship into service to conduct migrant rescues in the Mediterranean. The Italian-based Emergency NGO announced that it has christened its vessel Life Support and dispatched it on its first mission into the central Mediterranean.
maritime-executive.com
ATSB: Corroded Steel Contributed to APL England Cargo Spill
The Australian Transportation Safety Bureau (ATSB) has released its final report on the container spill involving the boxship APL England off Australia's eastern coast in 2020, and it has laid the blame on badly corroded lashing arrangements. “Our investigators found this condition would have taken several years of poor maintenance...
maritime-executive.com
Euronav Dismisses Opposition Saying Combination Will Go Forward
Euronav reiterated its commitment to the planned combination with Frontline a day after the Saverys family renewed their public statements for the merger to be called off and new strategic talks to begin. In a public response, the Belgian tanker company confirmed that it plans to start the exchange offer in the first quarter of 2023 while warning that shareholders not participating in the offer might be disadvantaged by the future structure of the company.
maritime-executive.com
Disabled AIS Contributes to Fishing Boat Collision off Norway
A recent run-in between a coastal freighter and a fishing vessel off Norway nearly ended in tragedy, in part because the trawler's crew disabled their AIS, according to Norwegian safety regulators. On the morning of October 4, the coastal freighter Edmy departed the port of Larvik, bound for Copenhagen. The...
Comments / 0