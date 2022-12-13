ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

5 Things Colorado: Rep. Michaelson Jenet’s 2023 priorities, CHA’s legislative agenda, Alzheimer’s State Plan

This edition features Rep. Michaelson Jenet’s health policy plans for the 2023 session, the Colorado Hospital Association’s legislative priorities for next year, and information about the recently released Alzheimer’s State Plan. Thanks for reading!. Eli Kirshbaum. State of Reform. 1. Rep. Michaelson Jenet’s 2023 priorities. With...
COLORADO STATE
What to expect for health policy in the 2023 Michigan Legislature

With Michigan’s legislative session ending for the year, and Democrats taking control of both the Senate and House next year, there will likely be a major shift when it comes to healthcare policy making in Michigan. Sources recently told State of Reform that they suspect the next legislative session will focus on the direct care workforce, opioids, and social determinants of health.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSMA urges lawmakers to support initiatives that aim to improve patient access to care at Washington medical practices

Results from a new survey indicate inflation and staffing shortages continue to severely strain Washington’s medical practice community and hinder patients’ ability to access care during a crucial period of recovery in the state. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your...
WASHINGTON STATE
Michigan doubles enrollees in the last month of enrollment

CMS reports that almost 5.5 million Americans have signed up for 2023 health insurance coverage through the individual market since the beginning of the open enrollment period. CMS shows that of the 5.5 million, there are about 1,182,794 new customers and 4,278,325 returning consumers. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence...
MICHIGAN STATE
Q&A: Hawaii DOH Community Programs Supervisor discusses state’s transition to 988 crisis line, increased call volume

Hawaii implemented its 988 crisis response line in July to provide more efficient access to those in need of assistance during mental health or suicide crises. Individuals with an 808 area code can now call 988 to connect to the Hawaii Department of Health’s (DOH) Hawaii CARES crisis line to access crisis support services.
HAWAII STATE
Q&A: MHA’s Nicole Stallings discusses biggest needs for Maryland hospitals heading into 2023

Like hospitals and health systems in much of the nation, Maryland’s healthcare system is facing myriad challenges. These include a historic workforce shortage, unprecedented financial strain, and a behavioral healthcare crisis. In this interview, Nicole Stallings, Executive Vice President and Chief External Affairs Officer at the Maryland Hospital Association,...
MARYLAND STATE
Detailed Agenda

Our 2023 Hawaii State of Reform Health Policy Conference Detailed Agenda is a list of over 50 speakers and experts from across the spectrum of care. The agenda and speaker list are driven by input from our Convening Panel of leaders in Hawaii health care which makes it possible to look forward to a great event on January 11th! If you’re not already registered, you can do so here.
Maryland launches new program to help reduce suicides for veterans

In 2021, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration partnered with the US Department of Veteran Affairs to initiate a challenge for states and cities. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. The effort is called Governor’s and Mayor’s Challenges to...
MARYLAND STATE
Florida leadership visits Gulf County CORE Network

Over the last year, there have been over 4,000 reported fatal substance overdoses in Florida, while current data indicates that Gulf County is among the top ten counties in the state with the greatest fatal overdose rates. On December 7th, Department of Health Secretary, Dr. Kenneth Scheppke, alongside Secretary Shevaun...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida infectious disease expert discusses flu season: ‘I think it’s going to be more significant than COVID this year’

While COVID-19 remains present in communities across the nation, Dr. Vincent Hsu, AdventHealth’s Infection Control Officer, expects the 2022-2023 flu season to be significant. “It’s a little hard to tell how long or how severe it’s going to be,” Hsu said. “In normal pre-pandemic, it could be suggested that...
FLORIDA STATE

