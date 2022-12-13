Read full article on original website
5 Things Colorado: Rep. Michaelson Jenet’s 2023 priorities, CHA’s legislative agenda, Alzheimer’s State Plan
This edition features Rep. Michaelson Jenet’s health policy plans for the 2023 session, the Colorado Hospital Association’s legislative priorities for next year, and information about the recently released Alzheimer’s State Plan. Thanks for reading!. Eli Kirshbaum. State of Reform. 1. Rep. Michaelson Jenet’s 2023 priorities. With...
5 Things Oregon: Upcoming health bills, Basic Health Program & the PHE, Workforce support initiatives
Our last Oregon newsletter of 2022 includes some information about some of the on-deck health bills for next year, updates on the state’s development of a Basic Health Program to continue Medicaid coverage for those expected to lose coverage once the PHE ends, and several workforce support initiatives underway in the state.
5 Things Washington: Pharmacies & PBMs, 2023 peer support specialists bill, Q&A on rural student mental health
Special shoutout to our reporter Shane Ersland, who has done some great reporting in the state recently and is an instrumental part of State of Reform’s presence in Washington. Feel free to reach out to Shane at any time with story leads as he continues to track the most pressing topics in Washington State health policy.
What to expect for health policy in the 2023 Michigan Legislature
With Michigan’s legislative session ending for the year, and Democrats taking control of both the Senate and House next year, there will likely be a major shift when it comes to healthcare policy making in Michigan. Sources recently told State of Reform that they suspect the next legislative session will focus on the direct care workforce, opioids, and social determinants of health.
WSMA urges lawmakers to support initiatives that aim to improve patient access to care at Washington medical practices
Results from a new survey indicate inflation and staffing shortages continue to severely strain Washington’s medical practice community and hinder patients’ ability to access care during a crucial period of recovery in the state. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your...
Michigan doubles enrollees in the last month of enrollment
CMS reports that almost 5.5 million Americans have signed up for 2023 health insurance coverage through the individual market since the beginning of the open enrollment period. CMS shows that of the 5.5 million, there are about 1,182,794 new customers and 4,278,325 returning consumers. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence...
Q&A: Hawaii DOH Community Programs Supervisor discusses state’s transition to 988 crisis line, increased call volume
Hawaii implemented its 988 crisis response line in July to provide more efficient access to those in need of assistance during mental health or suicide crises. Individuals with an 808 area code can now call 988 to connect to the Hawaii Department of Health’s (DOH) Hawaii CARES crisis line to access crisis support services.
Q&A: MHA’s Nicole Stallings discusses biggest needs for Maryland hospitals heading into 2023
Like hospitals and health systems in much of the nation, Maryland’s healthcare system is facing myriad challenges. These include a historic workforce shortage, unprecedented financial strain, and a behavioral healthcare crisis. In this interview, Nicole Stallings, Executive Vice President and Chief External Affairs Officer at the Maryland Hospital Association,...
5 Things Hawaii: Gov. Green’s health priorities, UH Manoa & Native Hawaiian healthcare workforce, Stroke care
Our last Hawaii newsletter of 2022 includes an overview of some of incoming Governor Josh Green’s health-related priorities, insight from a UH Manoa leader about new funding for supporting Native Hawaiians entering the healthcare workforce, and recommendations for how to improve Hawaii’s approach to stroke care. Our team...
Detailed Agenda
Our 2023 Hawaii State of Reform Health Policy Conference Detailed Agenda is a list of over 50 speakers and experts from across the spectrum of care. The agenda and speaker list are driven by input from our Convening Panel of leaders in Hawaii health care which makes it possible to look forward to a great event on January 11th! If you’re not already registered, you can do so here.
Maryland launches new program to help reduce suicides for veterans
In 2021, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration partnered with the US Department of Veteran Affairs to initiate a challenge for states and cities. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. The effort is called Governor’s and Mayor’s Challenges to...
Florida leadership visits Gulf County CORE Network
Over the last year, there have been over 4,000 reported fatal substance overdoses in Florida, while current data indicates that Gulf County is among the top ten counties in the state with the greatest fatal overdose rates. On December 7th, Department of Health Secretary, Dr. Kenneth Scheppke, alongside Secretary Shevaun...
Florida infectious disease expert discusses flu season: ‘I think it’s going to be more significant than COVID this year’
While COVID-19 remains present in communities across the nation, Dr. Vincent Hsu, AdventHealth’s Infection Control Officer, expects the 2022-2023 flu season to be significant. “It’s a little hard to tell how long or how severe it’s going to be,” Hsu said. “In normal pre-pandemic, it could be suggested that...
