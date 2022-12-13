Read full article on original website
Related
8 Must-Buys at Costco Every Christmas, According to Experts
For many families, Costco is just a normal part of their shopping experience. For others, the warehouse club is a place to go for seasonal goodies because it is known for its great deals. Take a Look...
Southwest Changing Boarding Order, Why O’Hare Has No Terminal 4, Is It Worth Paying For Delta Comfort+?
Hi, travel friends and happy Saturday! Here’s a recap of what’s gone on at YMMV in the past few weeks. From what we’ve written to what others wrote that we really liked and wanted to share, it’s all here, in one convenient place!. Some of our...
It’s Back! The Apple Watch Ultra is On Sale Again!
The Apple Watch Ultra is back on sale again! Plus, it will arrive in time for Christmas, in case you want to be extra generous! 🙂. The Apple Watch Ultra was just released a couple months ago and was backordered for a while. Then, it went on sale and it was a very popular sale! Now, just before Christmas, the Apple Watch Ultra is back on sale again!
United Airlines Pilots Flag Concerns With Mesa Air Deal, Say Agreement Might Breach Contract
The United Airlines pilots union has flagged a potentially major stumbling block in a new agreement that the carrier has just reached with regional partner Mesa Air, saying the deal might breach a clause written into the collective bargaining agreement between United and the pilots union. On Saturday, Phoenix-based Mesa...
Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (17th December)
It’s that time of the week again, when I start assembling links and add witty commentary, whilst trying to enjoy a Gin and Tonic whilst typing. Welcome to Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. A much quieter than usual Birmingham New Street. Thank the strike action…. SNAPSHOTS: Geneva...
About Cap One Venture X Cut Restaurant Credits: So What?
The Priority Pass program is a network of airport lounges (and, more recently, restaurants, bars, and even day suites) that allow access to program members. They can be airline lounges or locations with no airline affiliation. Most people get access to Priority Pass locations by having a credit card that...
American Airlines Drops Regional Partner That Was Losing $5 Million Per Month
American Airlines and a regional operator that operated American Eagle branded flights on behalf of the Dallas Fort Worth-based airline say they are parting ways due to what AA’s chief financial officer Derek Kerr described as “various financial and operational issues” at the regional carrier. Mesa Airlines...
American Airlines Makes Changes To Their New Loyalty Program Less Than A Year After Launch
Less than a year after American Airlines launched their new loyalty program they’re tweaking the requirements to earn status as well as the benefits. This is on the heels of United Airlines finally adopting the requirements they announced in 2019 and Delta increasing their qualification requirements. I’m not surprised to see American making changes a year in. Okay, maybe a bit surprised. But, I wholeheartedly agree this is the right approach. Smart companies continue to innovate where they see opportunities. In most cases, small tweaks are more well-received by customers than wholesale changes.
Nothing Says “Classy” Like Vending Machines In Airline Lounges…
Is it appropriate for an airline to sell food and drinks in vending machines in its airline lounges or is this simply tacky?. I am now a United Club member and have used the Delta Air Lines SkyClub at LAX several times this year. It is not often that I get to use an American Airlines Admirals Club, though I recently reviewed one in Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW).
Wow! How Long It Took To Process Our Global Entry Renewal
Global Entry is a program offered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection to help international travelers re-enter the USA more efficiently. From U.S. Customs & Border Protection: “…At airports, program members proceed to Global Entry kiosks, present their machine-readable passport or U.S. permanent resident card, place their fingerprints on the scanner for fingerprint verification and complete a customs declaration. The kiosk issues the traveler a transaction receipt and directs the traveler to baggage claim and the exit.”
BoardingArea
212K+
Followers
30K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0