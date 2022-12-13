Less than a year after American Airlines launched their new loyalty program they’re tweaking the requirements to earn status as well as the benefits. This is on the heels of United Airlines finally adopting the requirements they announced in 2019 and Delta increasing their qualification requirements. I’m not surprised to see American making changes a year in. Okay, maybe a bit surprised. But, I wholeheartedly agree this is the right approach. Smart companies continue to innovate where they see opportunities. In most cases, small tweaks are more well-received by customers than wholesale changes.

