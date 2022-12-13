Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Dothan police investigate shooting at apartment community
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was shot Thursday night at a Dothan apartment community in what appears to be an attempted murder case. The male victim was apparently driven a few blocks from the scene to Southeast Health Medical Center suffering from a wound to the chest. His condition...
WJHG-TV
Illegal open-house party thrown at $8 million Watercolor mansion, investigation continues six months later
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been six months since more than 200 teenagers broke into an $8 million Watercolor mansion, threw a raging party, and then posted it on social media. Investigators were able to identify a number of partygoers but they have yet to find the person or persons responsible.
WJHG-TV
Gulf County Prison Contraband
Thursday is the last day to donate to the WJHG Holiday Food Drive. Harder's Park in Panama City will be the home to a fun Christmas event coming up this Saturday.
niceville.com
Burglary suspect steals U-Haul, leads lawmen on 50-mile-chase: WCSO
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A burglary suspect reportedly led lawmen on a 50-mile chase through multiple counties last week, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua James Cornelius, 40, of Lebanon, Tennessee, led deputies on a pursuit driving a stolen U-Haul that ended in his arrest in Holmes County early Friday morning.
Lynn Haven corruption hearing set for Thursday
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Another hearing is now set in the federal Lynn Haven corruption case. On Monday, former Lynn Haven City Commissioner Antonius Barnes testified that he accepted money from James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction. Barnes was a commissioner at the time but said the money was a loan to start […]
Credit card thieves spend thousands in Destin, Pensacola: Walton. Co Sheriff’s Office
FLORIDA (WKRG) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying three credit card theft suspects who they said spent thousands of dollars on stolen cards in Destin and Pensacola, according to a department Facebook post. The WCSO said a Miramar Beach condo visitor reported their credit card stolen out of […]
WJHG-TV
WCSO: Mother and boyfriend abduct her six children, flee Ohio
WALTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mother and her boyfriend were arrested on Tuesday after deputies say they abducted six children and fled from Ohio. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, a call was received from Florida Highway Patrol in reference to a minivan allegedly involved in a kidnapping. We’re told authorities from Lancaster, Ohio, had contacted FHP with the general location of the couple with a description of the car.
wdhn.com
Daleville shooting suspect arrested after nearly two months on the run
DALEVILLE, Ala (WDHN)—The suspect in the Honeysuckle Road shooting has been arrested in Houston County. On December 12, Devin Beach, of Daleville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for assault in the first degree. According to a release from the Daleville Department of Public Safety, in October 2022, officers...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Seeks 39-year-old, Brian Patrick Rich of Fountain in Connection with Shooting off N. Silver Lake Rd.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 39-year-old, Brian Patrick Rich, of Fountain, Florida. Rich is wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred yesterday off N. Silver Lake Rd. in Washington County. We currently hold active warrants on Brian Rich for...
mypanhandle.com
Prosecutors recount investigation in Lynn Haven corruption case
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Federal prosecutors have once again laid out their case against a local businessman and the former mayor of Lynn Haven in new filings. The documents were in response to a motion to dismiss by the defense and a request for more specifics from the prosecution in the Lynn Haven corruption case.
WJHG-TV
South Walton House Party Update
Florida police chase ends in south Alabama
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)—A Cottonwood man is behind bars in Holmes County after a two-county chase ended in a car crash and a foot pursuit through the woods. According to a release from the HSCO, on Sunday, December 11, deputies recognized a known stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway […]
Governor appoints new Bay County Commissioner
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis appointed a new person to the Bay County Commission Thursday. Clair Pease will replace Philip ‘Griff’ Griffitts. Griffitts left the board when he was elected as a Florida State Representative for District 6. Pease, of Panama City Beach, is the Chief Executive Officer of Emerald View Resorts. […]
wdhn.com
Police looking for suspects in Enterprise shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— Enterprise police are looking for suspects involved in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, December 11, officers with the Enterprise Police Department responded to shots fired call at Release Lounge. According to the EPD, multiple shots were fired in the parking...
955wtvy.com
Police Investigate a Deadly Accident in Daleville
An investigation is underway after a deadly one car wreck in Daleville Monday. Police say Jose Valdez of Level Plains was ejected from his vehicle after running off the roadway, flipping the vehicle and landing in Clay Bank Creek. No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the wreck.
Glenwood community center will soon re-open for residents
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Less than a week after Glenwood residents expressed frustration over not being able to use the Glenwood Community Center, commissioners addressed those concerns at Tuesday’s meeting. Residents will now be able to use the center beginning in January. They have not been able to use the center since Hurricane Michael. […]
holmescounty.news
Public Notice Sale of Surplus School Buses and Vehicles December 6, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. local time The Holmes District School Board, 701 E Pennsylvania Ave, Bonifay, FL 32425, is accepting …
The Holmes District School Board, 701 E Pennsylvania Ave, Bonifay, FL 32425, is accepting sealed bids for the sale of surplus school buses and vehicles. Surplus buses and vehicles are listed below. All buses are diesel. School buses and vehicles are available for inspection during the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Monday-Friday at 307 W North Ave Bonifay, FL.
81-year-old man critical after assault in Sylacauga home; suspect captured in Florida, extradited to Alabama
An 81-year-old man is in critical condition after authorities say he was assaulted late last month, and a suspect is now in custody. On Nov. 26, Sylacauga police responded to a traffic crash on West Fourth Street at the Marble City cemetery. When they arrived, they found Douglas Jude suffering from some type of trauma.
WJHG-TV
Vehicle pursuit ends in recovery and arrest
POPLAR SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Alabama man is facing charges after deputies say he fled a traffic stop in Holmes County. According to Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, officials stopped a known stolen vehicle near the intersection of Hwy 173 and Hwy 2. The car then accelerated, recklessly passing other vehicles and making multiple turns allegedly to elude law enforcement.
holmescounty.news
W00000000 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: Alyra E Donelson Last Known Address of: 3369 Spring Valley Ln Bonifay, FL 32425 You are hereby notified that your eligibility to vote is in …
You are hereby notified that your eligibility to vote is in question. You are required to contact the Supervisor of Elections, in Holmes County, Florida, no later than thirty (30) days after the date of this publishing. Failure to respond will result in a determination of ineligibility by the Supervisor and your name will be removed from the statewide voter registration system.
