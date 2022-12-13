ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
bizmagsb.com

Audit: Louisiana firefighters’ pension system lost $247.4M last year

(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Firefighters’ Retirement System lost $247.4 million in fiscal year 2022, as the system added 91 retirees that increased benefit payouts by $6.2 million, according to a recent financial statement audit. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor published a financial statement audit for the Firefighters’...
LOUISIANA STATE
bizmagsb.com

United Way opens up for tornado relief donations

United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) is encouraging monetary donations to its Tornado Relief Fund to support families that experienced tornado damage from the December storm. Dollars raised from this fund will provide immediate relief to the families affected and help rebuild the communities in which they live. On Tuesday,...
KEITHVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy